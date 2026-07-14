Nordic Data Center Construction Market Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031 | Surging Digitalization Fuels Demand for Third-Party Data Centers in Nordic Region

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Nordic Data Center Construction Market - Industry Outlook & Forecast 2026-2031" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The Nordic data center construction market is poised for significant growth, with an expected CAGR of 22.34% from 2025 to 2031. This growth is driven by the increasing need for hyperscale data centers across Nordic nations, fueled by advances in digitalization and technology adoption.

NORDIC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET SEGMENTATION INSIGHTS

As hyperscale data centers expand, there is a growing commitment to powering them with renewable energy, as seen with Amazon Web Services' agreement in Finland for onshore wind power.

The demand for third-party data centers is rising with digitalization, prompting investments in large-scale colocation data centers.

Data centers predominantly use diesel generators, but the forecast indicates a shift towards Hydrotreated Vegetable Oil (HVO) powered generators due to environmental regulations.

The market is seeing a shift from basic to intelligent PDUs to ensure efficient power distribution within data centers.

The demand for high-density racks is increasing, with installations ranging from 40 kW to 100 kW per rack to meet AI and high-performance computing needs.

The Nordic climate allows data centers to leverage natural cooling techniques, with a focus on advanced methods like direct-to-chip liquid cooling.

There's a rise in DCIM software adoption to minimize power consumption and operational costs.

NORDIC DATA CENTER CONSTRUCTION MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Sustainability Initiatives Driving Investments

Data centers are increasingly adopting renewable energy sources to lower carbon emissions and operational costs.

Microsoft's investment in carbon removal credits exemplifies industry efforts to enhance decarbonization in data centers.

In Norway, renewable energy is abundantly used for data center operations, highlighted by Green Mountain's heat reuse project in Rjukan.

Increasing Demand for AI, Automation, and Digitalization

The Nordic region is advancing in AI, automation, and digital transformation, fueled by cloud and data center infrastructure demands.

Denmark's National Strategy for AI aims to position the country as a leader in AI development and adoption.

Rise in District Heating Concept

Data center operators in Denmark are integrating district heating into facilities, utilizing systems to transfer and utilize excess heat.

Geographical Market Analysis

Sweden, Finland, and Norway are prime locations for data center development due to AI-optimized infrastructure demands.

Sweden is leading in data center investments, significantly contributing to the market's growth share.

Iceland's reliance on renewable energy makes it an attractive location for large-scale data center investments.

VENDOR LANDSCAPE

The region hosts major cloud service providers such as AWS, Google, Microsoft, and Oracle, continuously expanding services in Nordic countries.

Colocation companies are vital investors, including EcoDataCenter, Digital Realty, Equinix, and others.

New entrants aim to capture market opportunities, bringing fresh competition and innovation.

Construction firms like AECOM, Arup, and Skanska deliver infrastructure services for data center development.

This report answers critical questions regarding the market's size, growth rate, trends, and projected power capacity by 2031. For more information, explore the full report on the details of infrastructure investments, construction insights, and geographical analysis across the Nordic countries.

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 208 Forecast Period 2025-2031 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $4.12 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2031 $13.81 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 22.3% Regions Covered Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

Market Dynamics

Market Opportunities & Trends This sub-section explores the emerging opportunities and trends within the market, providing insights into potential areas of growth and development.

Market Growth Enablers A discussion on the factors driving growth in the market, including technological advancements, demographic shifts, and other critical elements.

Market Restraints Identifies and analyses the limitations and challenges that may hinder market growth, covering regulatory, economic, or technological barriers.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/z94wdd

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