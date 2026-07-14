GTM Shareholder Alert: August 24, 2026 Lead Plaintiff Deadline in ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. Securities Class Action - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Institutional investors holding positions in ZoomInfo Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ: GTM) during the period from November 3, 2025 through May 11, 2026 may wish to evaluate lead plaintiff opportunities in a pending securities class action. Request an institutional investor loss assessment . You may also contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Shares of GTM declined approximately 33%, falling $1.98 per share, after the Company revealed a sharp decline in its 2026 growth outlook and lowered full-year financial guidance. The Court has set August 24, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

Notice to Institutional Holders

Pension funds, endowments, mutual funds, and asset managers that acquired GTM securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 may have sustained material portfolio losses when ZoomInfo's corrective disclosure erased over a third of the stock's value in a single trading session. The securities class action, filed in the United States District Court for the Western District of Washington, alleges that ZoomInfo and certain officers disseminated materially misleading statements about the Company's revenue trajectory, customer retention strength, and the commercial viability of its AI-driven product transition.

Fiduciary Obligations and Recovery Options

Institutional fiduciaries face distinct considerations when evaluating participation in securities class actions:

Fiduciaries holding GTM in managed portfolios have a duty to evaluate whether pursuing lead plaintiff status could maximize recovery for beneficiaries

Lead plaintiff appointment provides direct oversight of litigation strategy, settlement negotiations, and counsel selection

The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act favors institutional investors with the largest financial interest in the relief sought

Serving as lead plaintiff involves no out-of-pocket cost; counsel fees are paid from any recovery and approved by the court

Institutional lead plaintiffs historically achieve larger settlements and stronger governance reforms than retail-led actions

Failure to evaluate recovery options may itself raise fiduciary questions when losses are substantial

Portfolio Impact Assessment

The lawsuit contends that throughout the Class Period, ZoomInfo's management projected confidence in sustained revenue growth, improving net revenue retention, and accelerating demand for its AI and Operations products. These representations allegedly induced institutional purchases at artificially inflated prices. When the Company disclosed deteriorating fundamentals on May 11, 2026, shares fell from $6.04 to $4.06, potentially creating significant mark-to-market losses across institutional portfolios with GTM exposure.

"Institutional investors play a critical role in securities class actions. Their participation as lead plaintiffs can drive stronger outcomes for the entire class and ensure that litigation is conducted with the rigor and oversight that significant investor losses demand." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Case Summary

The action asserts claims under Section 10(b) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and Rule 10b-5, as well as Section 20(a) controlling person liability. The complaint alleges that defendants concealed slowing growth in ZoomInfo's legacy seat-based subscription business, weakening downmarket customer retention, and the risk that customers were migrating to consumption-based models and developing internal AI alternatives, while publicly projecting confidence and issuing guidance that proved materially overstated.

Contact us to learn more about institutional recovery options or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the GTM Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the GTM investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased GTM stock or securities between November 3, 2025 and May 11, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did GTM stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 33%, a decline of $1.98 per share, after ZoomInfo disclosed a sharp decline in its 2026 growth outlook and lowered full-year financial guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the Class Period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What is a lead plaintiff and why does it matter? A: A lead plaintiff is the investor appointed by the court to represent the entire class. Lead plaintiffs are typically investors with the largest documented losses. Being appointed does not increase individual recovery but gives direct oversight of how the case is run.

Q: What do GTM investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my GTM shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

Q: Has Levi & Korsinsky handled similar cases before? A: Yes, including securities class actions involving revenue inflation, earnings guidance fraud, dividend misrepresentation, and executive misconduct across numerous industries.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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