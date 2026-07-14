Important Notice to Long-Term Shareholders of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA); Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT); Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS); and Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG): Grabar Law Office is Investigating Claims on Your Behalf

PHILADELPHIA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) --

ADMA BIOLOGICS, INC. (NASDAQ: ADMA):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) breached their fiduciary duties to the company and its shareholders.

What Is This Investigation About? Grabar Law Office is investigating allegations that ADMA's officers and directors failed to implement and maintain adequate internal controls and oversight mechanisms concerning the Company's revenue recognition practices, related-party transactions, and public disclosures.

If you purchased ADMA Biologics, Inc. (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares prior to August 9, 2024, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost or fee to you whatsoever - ever. Visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/adma-shareholder-investigation/, email Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What Is Alleged? According to recently filed securities fraud class action, ADMA Biologics, Inc., through certain of its officers allegedly failed to disclose certain related-party transactions involving entities allegedly associated with Company insiders; engaged in practices that allegedly inflated reported revenue through channel-stuffing activities; maintained inadequate internal accounting and disclosure controls; made materially misleading statements concerning the effectiveness of internal controls and financial reporting; failed to provide shareholders with accurate information concerning the Company's business operations, revenues, and prospects; and exposed the Company to significant legal, regulatory, reputational, and financial risk.

On March 24, 2026, a research report publicly challenged ADMA's reported growth and alleged that the Company had engaged in channel-stuffing practices and failed to disclose a material related-party distribution relationship. The report further alleged that ADMA's reported revenue growth was materially overstated and that substantial product inventory had accumulated within distribution channels.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased ADMA Biologics (NASDAQ: ADMA) shares prior to August 9, 2024, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/adma-shareholder-investigation/, email Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. You can seek claims for alleged corporate wrongdoing, corporate governance reforms designed to protect the Company and its shareholders, and a court approved incentive award at no cost or fee to you whatsoever. #ADMA $ADMA #ADMABiologics

COMMVAULT SYSTEMS, INC. (NASDAQ: CVLT) :

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. You are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed securities fraud class action Complaint, it is alleged that Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT), through certain of its officers, made materially false and misleading statements and/or failed to disclose material information pertaining to Commvault’s projected ARR growth for fiscal year 2026. Defendants’ statements included, among other things, misleading guidance and projections related to the Company’s new net ARR growth. Moreover, Defendants provided these overwhelmingly positive statements to investors while, at the same time, disseminating materially false and misleading statements and/or concealing material adverse facts concerning the true state of Commvault’s ARR growth environment; pertinently, Commvault knew or recklessly disregarded that the Company’s ARR growth guidance failed to properly factor in crucial variables, such as the type of sale.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Commvault Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: CVLT) shares prior to April 29, 2025, and still hold shares today, please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/commvault-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #CVLT #Commvault $CVLT

ERASCA, INC. (NASDAQ: ERAS):

Grabar Law Office is investigating whether certain officers and directors of Erasca, Inc. (NASDAQ: ERAS) ("Erasca" or the "Company") breached their fiduciary duties owed to the Company and its shareholders.

What is The Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether Erasca's directors and senior executives maintained appropriate oversight, disclosure controls, compliance procedures, and risk-management systems relating to the Company's public statements concerning ERAS-0015, a pan-RAS molecular glue candidate being developed for the treatment of RAS-mutant solid tumors.

If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder who has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? According to a recently filed federal securities class action, investors allege that Erasca made materially misleading statements and omissions concerning ERAS-0015. Among other things, the complaint alleges that: Erasca publicly promoted ERAS-0015 as a potential "best-in-class" therapy and made repeated comparisons between ERAS-0015 and Revolution Medicines' RMC-6236; the Company's public disclosures allegedly relied upon improper comparisons to RMC-6236; Erasca allegedly faced intellectual property, patent, and trade-secret-related risks associated with those comparisons and related disclosures; investors allegedly were not adequately informed of those risks; and certain positive statements regarding ERAS-0015 allegedly lacked a reasonable basis.

April 2026 Disclosures: On April 27, 2026, Erasca disclosed that it had received correspondence from counsel for Revolution Medicines alleging, among other things, patent infringement, trade-secret-related issues, and allegedly improper comparative statements concerning ERAS-0015 and RMC-6236. Later that same day, Erasca disclosed preliminary Phase 1 clinical data regarding ERAS-0015 and reported that one patient who received ERAS-0015 had died after experiencing pneumonitis that progressed following withdrawal of supportive care. The Company also disclosed that comparisons between ERAS-0015 and other product candidates were based on cross-study analyses rather than head-to-head clinical trials and that such comparisons were inherently limited. Following these disclosures, Erasca's share price experienced a substantial decline.

What Can You Do Now? If you are a current Erasca (NASDAQ: ERAS) shareholder what has held shares since prior to January 14, 2025, you may have the ability to seek corporate governance reforms, damages on behalf of the Company, and other relief through a shareholder derivative action including a court approved incentive award. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/erasca-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua H. Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call us at 267-507-6085. #Erasca #ERAS $ERAS

HUB GROUP, INC. (NASDAQ: HUBG):

Grabar Law Office is investigating claims on behalf of shareholders of Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG).

What Is This Investigation About? The investigation concerns whether certain officers and directors of Hub Group, Inc. breached the fiduciary duties they owed to the company.

If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. Please visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085.

What is Alleged? As alleged in a recently filed securities fraud class action complaint, Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), through certain of its executives, violated federal securities laws by making false and/or misleading statements and/or failing to disclose that: (1) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2023 to Q4 2024, including annual reports for 2023 and 2024, contained material misstatements caused by the premature and incorrect recognition of certain transactions concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating revenue, operating income, revenue recognition, effectiveness of internal controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth; and (2) Hub Group’s financial statements prepared for the periods from Q1 2025 to Q3 2025 contained material misstatements caused by the understatement of purchased transportation costs and accounts payable concerning, among other things, Hub Group’s operating expenses, purchased transportation and warehousing expenses, operating income, effectiveness of internal disclosure controls and procedures, and drivers of financial results and growth.

What Can You Do Now? If you purchased Hub Group, Inc. (NASDAQ: HUBG), shares prior to April 28, 2023, and still hold shares today, you are encouraged to visit https://grabarlaw.com/the-latest/hubg-shareholder-investigation/, contact Joshua Grabar at jgrabar@grabarlaw.com, or call 267-507-6085. You can seek corporate reforms, the return of funds back to the company, and a court approved incentive award at no cost to you whatsoever. #HUBG #HubGroup #HUBG

About Grabar Law Office :

Grabar Law Office represents institutional and individual investors in shareholder derivative litigation, securities litigation, corporate governance matters, and antitrust litigation nationwide. The firm has extensive experience prosecuting claims involving breaches of fiduciary duty, failures of oversight, misleading disclosures, inadequate internal controls, and corporate governance failures.

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Contact:

Joshua H. Grabar, Esq.

Grabar Law Office

One Liberty Place

1650 Market Street, Suite 3600

Philadelphia, PA 19103

Tel: 267-507-6085

Email: jgrabar@grabarlaw.com