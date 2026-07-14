NET Credit Union Expands Offering Using Alacriti’s Instant Payments

Bridgewater, N.J., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- HIGHLIGHTS

NET Credit Union expanded its relationship with Alacriti to enable instant payment capabilities through the RTP® network and the FedNow® Service.

Following a successful Orbipay Loan Payments implementation in 2024, the credit union continued advancing its digital payments strategy with real-time Send and Receive capabilities.

Through Orbipay Payments Hub, NET Credit Union now benefits from a unified payments infrastructure designed to support scalable modernization and future payment innovation.

Alacriti, a leading provider of cloud-based payment technology and money movement solutions, announced that NET Credit Union, a full-service credit union headquartered in Scranton, PA, has expanded its relationship with Alacriti to further advance its payments modernization strategy. After successfully adopting Orbipay Loan Payments in 2024, NET Credit Union chose to use Alacriti’s Payments Hub to enable real-time Send and Receive capabilities on the RTP network and the FedNow Service, offering faster money movement and a seamless member experience.

Through Orbipay Loan Payments, NET Credit Union enhanced its loan payment experience with secure self-service payment capabilities, streamlined payment processing, and improved operational efficiency. The solution enables members to make convenient digital loan payments while helping staff reduce manual servicing processes and improve payment visibility.

"Our goal is to make every interaction as simple and frictionless as possible for our members. Whether they're making a loan payment or moving money through instant payments, we want the experience to be fast, intuitive, and completed in seconds," said Marc Michalowski, CIO, NET Credit Union. “We've already seen adoption continue to grow, which reinforces that members value the speed and convenience these capabilities provide. Alacriti helped us expand those experiences while building on our existing foundation."

Building on Alacriti’s existing foundation, NET Credit Union now leverages Orbipay Payments Hub to further modernize its payments infrastructure by offering instant payment capabilities. The implementation provides:

Smooth Rollout : Instant payments were introduced through a controlled implementation with no disruption to members or operations.

: Instant payments were introduced through a controlled implementation with no disruption to members or operations. Growing Organic Adoption: Member usage continues to grow as more members experience the benefits of real-time payments.

Member usage continues to grow as more members experience the benefits of real-time payments. Faster Member Experiences: Members can move money quickly and conveniently in seconds.

Members can move money quickly and conveniently in seconds. Built on Existing Infrastructure: NET Credit Union expanded capabilities without replacing existing systems or creating operational burden.

NET Credit Union expanded capabilities without replacing existing systems or creating operational burden. Ready for What's Next: The platform provides a foundation for future payment innovations and enhanced member experiences.

"NET Credit Union's continued payments evolution is a perfect example of progressive payments modernization," said Mark Majeske, Senior Vice President of Faster Payments at Alacriti. "By building on the success of its loan payments initiative, NET Credit Union was able to quickly expand into instant payments using the same trusted technology foundation. This approach allows institutions to deliver new payment solutions faster, simplify operations, and create a scalable framework for future innovation.”

NET Credit Union's continued adoption of Alacriti's platform reflects a broader industry shift toward real-time payments and demonstrates how financial institutions can build on existing investments to unlock new capabilities over time. As new payment rails, use cases, and consumer expectations continue to emerge, Alacriti remains committed to helping banks and credit unions deliver seamless money movement experiences while building on the foundation for future payment innovation.

About Alacriti

Alacriti stands at the forefront of payments innovation, delivering comprehensive payment and money movement solutions to financial institutions. Our commitment is to empower our clients and their users with seamless, easy-to-use, and secure real-time payment experiences across all preferred channels, rails, types, and devices. Alacriti’s innovative solutions provide cutting-edge payment technologies that integrate effortlessly with existing infrastructures. Discover more about how we are transforming payments at Alacriti.com.

About Net Credit Union

A Credit Union is a place to do your banking. NET is a not-for-profit financial institution, and we operate like a bank except we don’t issue stock on Wall St. Since we don’t have to pay stockholders, we use our income to provide lower loan rates, higher deposit rates, reinvest in our community, give to charities (#netcares), and keep our fees low. There’s so much more you get when you bank on NET.