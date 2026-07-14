Surgical Robots Market to Grow from USD 13.69 Billion in 2025 to USD 27.14 Billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7% – MarketsandMarkets™

Delray Beach, FL, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MarketsandMarkets™ projects the global surgical robots market will grow from USD 13.69 billion in 2025 to USD 27.14 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 14.7% during the forecast period. Market growth is driven by the increasing demand for minimally invasive surgeries, rising surgical volumes associated with chronic diseases and an aging population, and continued advances in robotic platforms, 3D visualization, AI-assisted navigation, and surgical instrumentation. Hospitals are increasingly adopting surgical robots to improve procedural precision, repeatability, and efficiency while supporting faster patient recovery, reduced pain, and fewer complications.

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Key Market Highlights

Market size, 2025 : USD 13.69 billion

: USD 13.69 billion Market forecast, 2030 : USD 27.14 billion

: USD 27.14 billion Growth rate : CAGR of 14.7% (2025–2030)

: CAGR of 14.7% (2025–2030) Largest offering segment : Instruments & accessories

: Instruments & accessories Largest application segment : General surgery

: General surgery Largest end-user segment: Hospitals & clinics

Hospitals & clinics Fastest-growing regional market : Asia Pacific

: Asia Pacific Fastest growth opportunity : Increasing penetration of surgical robots in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs)

: Increasing penetration of surgical robots in ambulatory surgical centers (ASCs) Key players: Intuitive Surgical (US), Stryker Corporation (US), Medtronic plc (Ireland), Smith+Nephew plc (UK), Zimmer Biomet Holdings, Inc. (US), Asensus Surgical, Inc. (US), Siemens Healthineers AG (Germany), and Renishaw plc (UK)

Why This Market Matters

Surgical robotics is becoming increasingly important as healthcare providers seek to improve outcomes in complex and minimally invasive procedures. Robotic platforms offer surgeons enhanced precision, tremor filtration, improved dexterity, and high-definition 3D visualization, enabling more controlled surgical movements in complex anatomical areas. These capabilities support smaller incisions, reduced blood loss, lower postoperative pain, fewer complications, and shorter hospital stays. As hospitals prioritize outcome-driven care and procedural consistency, robotic-assisted surgery is gaining adoption across general surgery, orthopedics, urology, gynecology, and other specialties.

Market Overview

The surgical robots market is expanding as manufacturers introduce more advanced, ergonomic, compact, and technologically integrated robotic systems. Improved imaging, AI-assisted navigation, digital surgery capabilities, and specialized instruments are broadening the use of robotic platforms across surgical specialties. Manufacturers are also expanding their reach through partnerships, acquisitions, surgeon training programs, and tailored offerings for emerging markets. These initiatives are helping healthcare providers integrate robotic systems into operating-room workflows and build the expertise required for broader clinical adoption.

Analyst Perspective

The surgical robots industry is evolving from standalone robotic platforms toward connected surgical ecosystems that integrate robotics, navigation, imaging, analytics, instruments, and training. The strongest opportunities will be for companies that can combine clinical precision with scalable operating-room workflows, recurring instruments-and-accessories revenue, and accessible solutions for hospitals and ambulatory surgical centers. As robotic surgery expands into more specialties and outpatient settings, affordability, surgeon education, and interoperability will become increasingly important competitive differentiators.

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Segment Analysis

By offering, instruments & accessories hold the dominant position in the surgical robots market. These components are required for every robotic procedure and must be replaced regularly, creating a recurring revenue stream for manufacturers. Procedure-specific accessories, including staplers, energy devices, trocars, suturing tools, end-effectors, saws, burrs, and single-use consumables, are directly linked to surgical volumes and remain essential as hospitals expand robotic surgery programs.

By application, general surgery accounts for the largest market share due to the high volume of procedures suitable for robotic assistance, including hernia repair, cholecystectomy, bariatric surgery, colorectal surgery, and foregut procedures. Robotic platforms improve visualization, precision, and dexterity, helping hospitals maximize system utilization and strengthen return on investment.

By end user, hospitals & clinics dominate the market because they have the infrastructure, trained surgical teams, financial resources, and broad specialty coverage needed to deploy full-scale robotic systems. These facilities use robotic platforms across general surgery, urology, gynecology, orthopedics, and cardiothoracic surgery to improve precision, reduce complications, and enhance patient outcomes.

Regional Analysis

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region in the global surgical robots market during the forecast period. Rapid healthcare modernization, rising investment in advanced surgical infrastructure, growing demand for minimally invasive procedures, and expanding surgeon training programs are supporting adoption across China, Japan, South Korea, India, and Australia. Growing medical tourism and the entry of local manufacturers offering cost-effective robotic platforms are also improving access to robotic surgery across the region.

Key Industry Trends

Increasing demand for minimally invasive robotic-assisted procedures

Growing adoption of AI-assisted navigation and advanced 3D visualization

Expansion of robotic surgery into ambulatory surgical centers

Rising use of compact, modular, and specialty-specific robotic platforms

Increased focus on surgeon training and clinical education programs

Strategic partnerships, acquisitions, and global commercialization initiatives

Integration of robotics with navigation, imaging, analytics, and digital surgery technologies

Competitive Landscape

The surgical robots market is led by Intuitive Surgical, which maintains a strong position through its da Vinci robotic system, extensive installed base, clinical adoption, and comprehensive ecosystem of instruments, accessories, services, and surgeon training. Stryker is another major participant, driven by its Mako SmartRobotics platform for orthopedic procedures, including knee and hip arthroplasty. Medtronic continues to expand its position through the Hugo robotic-assisted surgery system, while Smith+Nephew is strengthening its orthopedic robotics portfolio through the CORI surgical system. Zimmer Biomet remains a key competitor through its ROSA robotic platform and expanding integration of data-driven surgical technologies.

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