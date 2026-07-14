Global Carcinoid Syndrome Market Poised for Growth Through 2035 as Treatment Innovation and Diagnosis Rates Advance

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Carcinoid Syndrome Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Regional Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global carcinoid syndrome market is expected to record significant growth during the 2025–2035 forecast period, supported by the rising prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors, improved diagnostic capabilities and increasing demand for effective symptom management. Greater awareness among patients and healthcare professionals is contributing to higher diagnosis rates and broader adoption of approved carcinoid syndrome therapies.

Market expansion is also being supported by advances in targeted treatments and the availability of U.S. Food and Drug Administration-approved therapies. Somatostatin analogs, telotristat ethyl and peptide receptor radionuclide therapy remain important components of treatment strategies for eligible patients. Continued research and development activity is expected to expand the therapeutic pipeline, improve clinical outcomes and address unmet needs in advanced or difficult-to-manage cases.

Market Impact and Growth Outlook

Increasing demand for carcinoid syndrome treatment is anticipated to support global market growth from 2025 to 2035.

Advances in therapeutic development, targeted drug delivery and symptom management are expected to strengthen treatment adoption.

Improved disease awareness and earlier diagnosis are likely to expand the eligible patient population.

Ongoing investment in clinical research may create opportunities for pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies developing innovative therapies.

North America holds the largest share of the global carcinoid syndrome market. The region benefits from advanced healthcare infrastructure, established neuroendocrine tumor treatment networks, strong awareness among clinicians and broad access to approved medicines. The United States remains a leading market for diagnosis and treatment, supported by specialist care, favorable research activity and access to therapies including somatostatin analogs and Xermelo.

Key Carcinoid Syndrome Market Drivers

Rising prevalence of neuroendocrine tumors: Growth in the diagnosed patient population is increasing demand for long-term carcinoid syndrome management and specialist treatment services.

Growth in the diagnosed patient population is increasing demand for long-term carcinoid syndrome management and specialist treatment services. Advancements in treatment options: Innovative therapies, new indications and continued clinical development are broadening treatment pathways and supporting improved patient outcomes.

Innovative therapies, new indications and continued clinical development are broadening treatment pathways and supporting improved patient outcomes. Greater awareness and earlier diagnosis: Expanded education among healthcare providers and patients is enabling more timely identification and treatment.

Expanded education among healthcare providers and patients is enabling more timely identification and treatment. Increasing research investment: Pharmaceutical companies are prioritizing targeted therapies, regulatory approvals and clinical programs designed to address persistent symptoms and advanced disease.

Market Limitations

High treatment costs remain a major challenge for the global carcinoid syndrome market. Advanced therapies, including peptide receptor radionuclide therapy and long-term somatostatin analog treatment, can create substantial financial burdens for patients and healthcare systems. Access may be particularly limited in low- and middle-income countries where specialist services, reimbursement and diagnostic resources are less widely available.

Limited treatment options for advanced cases also represent an important market constraint. Although current therapies can support symptom control and disease management, variable treatment response and the need for sustained care continue to create unmet clinical demand. Addressing affordability, access and therapeutic durability will be critical to achieving broader market expansion.

Competitive Landscape

The global carcinoid syndrome market features established pharmaceutical companies and emerging biotechnology businesses focused on targeted therapies and improved symptom management. Competition is shaped by research and development investment, clinical trial results, regulatory approvals, product differentiation and the ability to demonstrate meaningful patient outcomes.

Prominent companies operating in the global carcinoid syndrome market include:

Novartis AG

Ipsen

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals

As diagnosis rates rise and the therapeutic pipeline evolves, market participants are expected to pursue clinical innovation, strategic partnerships and geographic expansion. These activities are likely to strengthen competition and support the continued development of the global carcinoid syndrome treatment market through 2035.

Research Methodology



1. Global Carcinoid Syndrome Market: Industry Outlook

1.1 Market Overview

1.2 Clinical Trials

1.3 Regulatory Landscape / Compliance

1.4 Key Trends

1.5 Market Dynamics

1.5.1 Impact Analysis

1.5.2 Market Drivers

1.5.3 Market Restraints

1.5.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Carcinoid Syndrome Market (By Region), $Million, 2023-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.2.1 North America Carcinoid Syndrome Market, by Country

2.1.2.1.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.2.1 Europe Carcinoid Syndrome Market, by Country

2.2.2.1.1 U.K.

2.2.2.1.2 Germany

2.2.2.1.3 France

2.2.2.1.4 Italy

2.2.2.1.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.2.1 Asia-Pacific Carcinoid Syndrome Market, by Country

2.3.2.1.1 Japan



3. Global Carcinoid Syndrome Market - Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Key Developments and Strategies

3.1.1 Funding Activities

3.1.2 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.3 Regulatory Approvals

3.1.4 Partnerships, Collaborations and Business Expansions

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Novartis AG

3.2.1.1 Company Overview

3.2.1.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.2.1.4 Analyst View

3.2.2 Ipsen Pharma

3.2.2.1 Company Overview

3.2.2.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.2.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.2.2.4 Analyst View

3.2.3 Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

3.2.3.1 Company Overview

3.2.3.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.3.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.2.3.4 Analyst View

3.2.4 Crinetics

3.2.4.1 Company Overview

3.2.4.2 Product Portfolio

3.2.4.3 Target Customers/End Users

3.2.4.4 Analyst View

3.2.5 Others



4. Research Methodology



List of Figures

Figure: Carcinoid Syndrome Market (by Scenario), $Million, 2024, 2030, and 2035

Figure: Global Carcinoid Syndrome Market, 2024 and 2035

Figure: Global Carcinoid Syndrome Market Key Trends, Impact Analysis, 2023-2035

Figure: North America Carcinoid Syndrome Market, $Million, 2023-2035

Figure: Europe Carcinoid Syndrome Market, $Million, 2023-2035

Figure: Asia-Pacific Carcinoid Syndrome Market, $Million, 2023-2035



List of Tables

Table: Market Snapshot

Table: Market Dynamics

Table: Global Carcinoid Syndrome Market (by Region), $Million, 2023-2035



Companies Featured





Novartis AG

Ipsen Pharma

Lexicon Pharmaceuticals

Crinetics



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/1bx9a1

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