BRODSKY & SMITH SHAREHOLDER UPDATE: Notifying Investors of the Following Investigations: TriCo Bancshares (Nasdaq – TCBK), Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq -VEEE), Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – CRNX), Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE – ESI)

BALA CYNWYD, Pa., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brodsky & Smith reminds investors of the following investigations. If you own shares and wish to discuss the investigation, contact Jason Brodsky (jbrodsky@brodskysmith.com) or Marc Ackerman (mackerman@brodskysmith.com) at 855-576-4847. There is no cost or financial obligation to you.

TriCo Bancshares (Nasdaq – TCBK)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, TriCo Bancshares will be acquired by First Hawaiian, Inc. (Nasdaq - FHB) in an all-stock transaction where TriCo’s shareholders will receive 2.095 First Hawaiian shares for each TriCo share, representing $63.12 per share as of First Hawaiian’s closing stock price on July 10, 2026. Upon closing of the transaction, First Hawaiian and TriCo shareholders are expected to own approximately 65% and 35%, respectively, of the combined company. The investigation concerns whether the TriCo Bancshares Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/trico-bancshares-nasdaq-tcbk/.

Twin Vee PowerCats Co. (Nasdaq -VEEE)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Twin Vee will be acquired by USFM Corporation. Twin Vee’s recreational marine business will be separated before closing into a private trust owned economically by Twin Vee’s existing shareholders through contingent value rights (CVRs). Before the merger closes, the Company’s marine business will be transferred to a newly created private trust. Shareholders will receive contingent value rights (CVRs) from the operations of that marine business. Shareholders will also receive shares of the combined public company following the merger with USFM Corporation’s subsidiary. The investigation concerns whether the Twin Vee Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/twin-vee-powercats-co-nasdaq-veee/.

Crinetics Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (Nasdaq – CRNX)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Crinetics Pharmaceuticals will be acquired by Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated (Nasdaq - VRTX) for $85.00 per share in cash, for a total equity value of approximately $10.0 billion, or approximately $8.8 billion net of estimated cash acquired. The investigation concerns whether the Crinetics Pharmaceuticals Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/crinetics-pharmaceuticals-inc-nasdaq-crnx/.

Element Solutions Inc. (NYSE – ESI)

Under the terms of the Merger Agreement, Element Solutions will be acquired by Solstice Advanced Materials (Nasdaq - SOLS) in a cash and stock deal where Element Solutions shareholders will receive, for each share of Element common stock, $10.00 in cash and 0.500 shares of Solstice common stock, representing implied consideration of approximately $50.10 per Element share. The investigation concerns whether the Element Solutions Board breached its fiduciary duties to shareholders by failing to conduct a fair process, including whether the proposed transaction is paying fair value to shareholders of the Company.

Additional information can be found at https://www.brodskysmith.com/cases/element-solutions-inc-nyse-esi/.

Brodsky & Smith is a litigation law firm with extensive expertise representing shareholders throughout the nation in securities and class action lawsuits. The attorneys at Brodsky & Smith have been appointed by numerous courts throughout the country to serve as lead counsel in class actions and have successfully recovered millions of dollars for our clients and shareholders. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee a similar outcome.