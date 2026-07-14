EMBC Deadline Alert: SueWallSt Reminds Embecta Corp. (EMBC) Investors of Securities Class Action Deadline on August 17, 2026

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt reminds purchasers of Embecta Corp. (NASDAQ: EMBC) securities of a pending securities class action.

THE CASE: A class action seeks to recover damages for investors who purchased Embecta securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026. YOUR OPTIONS: You may be entitled to compensation without payment of any out-of-pocket fees. See if you could be eligible to recover or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com or (888) SueWallSt.

Embecta shares collapsed $5.35 per share, a decline of over 57.8%, after the Company disclosed that its U.S. business experienced a revenue decline of over 14% on an as-reported basis. Investors have until August 17, 2026 to seek lead plaintiff status.

The Alleged 14.4% Revenue Acceleration

A medical device company selling insulin injection products generates revenue through recurring product purchases by patients managing chronic conditions. When management tells investors that its core pen needle franchise is "incredibly resolute" and reaffirms guidance calling for revenue flat to down only 2%, investors reasonably expect that underlying demand patterns support those projections. The filing states that Embecta's actual second quarter 2026 performance revealed a starkly different picture: consolidated revenue fell 14.4% year-over-year on an as-reported basis and 17.4% on an adjusted constant currency basis.

Pen Needle Management and Customer Concentration

The action contends that the most damaging operational breakdown occurred within Embecta's pen needle product category, which represents approximately 70% of the $75 million revenue guidance reduction. Pen needle revenue declined by approximately $53 million, driven by:

Share loss concentrated at a single major customer, accounting for an estimated $25 million of the pen needle revenue shortfall

Overall market volume softness in the retail channel for insulin pens and pen needles, contributing approximately $20 million in lost revenue

Inventory reductions at certain accounts and additional net pricing pressure adding approximately $8 million in headwinds

Patients shifting purchases to lower-cost channels where Embecta does not participate, amplifying retail volume declines

Syringe revenue declining by approximately $13 million, partly from lower use associated with compounded drugs

Safety product growth falling short by approximately $4 million

Alleged Revenue Impact by the Numbers

The complaint recounts that the revenue impact of share loss was worse than headline unit figures suggested because patients who switched to competitive products were disproportionately those not on payer plans where Embecta had preferred access. This meant the per-unit revenue lost on each switching patient exceeded the average unit price. The lawsuit chronicles that this dynamic was compounded by declines at smaller regional and independent pharmacy customers, where Embecta's rebate structures yielded higher net revenue per unit.

Free cash flow guidance was slashed from $180 million to $200 million down to $95 million to $105 million. The adjusted tax rate increased from approximately 23% to 28% due to lower U.S. profitability, further reducing adjusted earnings per share by approximately $0.10 beyond the operational shortfall.

"The complaint raises serious questions about whether investors received accurate information about the trajectory of Embecta's U.S. pen needle business and the sustainability of the Company's fiscal year 2026 guidance." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Calculate your potential recovery or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the EMBC Lawsuit

Q: Who is eligible to join the EMBC investor lawsuit? A: Investors who purchased EMBC stock or securities between November 25, 2025 and May 4, 2026 and suffered financial losses may be eligible. Eligibility is based on purchase date and documented losses, not on whether you still hold the shares.

Q: How much did EMBC stock drop? A: Shares fell approximately 57.8%, a decline of $5.35 per share, after the company disclosed a 14.4% revenue decline, share loss at a single customer, and slashed fiscal year 2026 guidance. Investors who purchased shares during the class period at artificially inflated prices may be entitled to compensation.

Q: What specific misstatements does the EMBC lawsuit allege? A: The complaint alleges Embecta made materially false or misleading statements regarding the strength of its pen needle segment and the attainability of its fiscal year 2026 revenue guidance during the class period. When the true state was revealed, the stock price declined sharply.

Q: What do EMBC investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What if I already sold my EMBC shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the class period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I missed the lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline applies only to investors seeking lead plaintiff appointment. Class members who miss it can still participate in any settlement or recovery.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

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