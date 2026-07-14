Calian and Atlantic Canadian partners form Canada's first integrated Arctic Maritime Security Consortium

OTTAWA, Ontario, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Calian Group Ltd. (TSX: CGY), a mission-critical solutions company focused on defence, space, healthcare and other strategic infrastructure sectors, today announced the formation of Canada's first integrated Canadian Arctic Maritime Security Consortium (CAMSC) bringing together six Atlantic organizations to create an end-to-end maritime capability to support Canada's evolving defence priorities while strengthening Atlantic Canada's role in Canada's sovereign defence industrial base.

“Canada is, and always will be, an Arctic nation, and our Arctic and maritime security are inseparable from our sovereignty, prosperity and collective security,” said Chris Pogue, President, Defence and Space, Calian. “No single organization can deliver the capability Canada needs on its own. CAMSC brings together expertise across Canada’s maritime ecosystem to help strengthen defence readiness, accelerate sovereign capability and create new opportunities for our Atlantic marine and defence sectors as Canada invests in the next generation of Arctic and maritime security.”

The founding members include:

Calian – Systems of system interoperability and orchestration, C5ISRT, training and simulation, secure communications, cyber resilience, health services and technologies supporting defence, Arctic and maritime operations.

– Systems of system interoperability and orchestration, C5ISRT, training and simulation, secure communications, cyber resilience, health services and technologies supporting defence, Arctic and maritime operations. Genoa Design International – Digital ship design, production engineering and design-for-build expertise supporting Canadian and North American shipbuilding programs.

– Digital ship design, production engineering and design-for-build expertise supporting Canadian and North American shipbuilding programs. Horizon Naval Engineering – Indigenous maritime operations, seafarer training and workforce development supporting crew readiness and northern marine operations.

– Indigenous maritime operations, seafarer training and workforce development supporting crew readiness and northern marine operations. Newdock – Ship repair, refit, maintenance and lifecycle sustainment for marine and defence vessels.

– Ship repair, refit, maintenance and lifecycle sustainment for marine and defence vessels. PolArctic Canada – AI-enabled Arctic sea-ice forecasting, ocean modelling and decision-support tools supporting safer maritime operations.

– AI-enabled Arctic sea-ice forecasting, ocean modelling and decision-support tools supporting safer maritime operations. Arctic Economic Development Corporation (AEDC) – Arctic economic development, Indigenous participation, infrastructure development and northern operational expertise.

– Arctic economic development, Indigenous participation, infrastructure development and northern operational expertise. The Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University– Marine education, applied research, ocean technology, operational testing and workforce development supporting Canada's evolving maritime sector.



“Memorial University's Marine Institute is proud to be a founding member of the Canadian Arctic Maritime Security Consortium,” said Dr. Janet Morrison, President & Vice Chancellor, Memorial University Newfoundland. “Through our unique capabilities in marine education, applied research, operational testing and Arctic training, we look forward to working with our partners to develop the skilled people, technologies and operational solutions needed to support Canada's evolving maritime and defence priorities.”

The consortium is designed to accelerate the transition of Canadian-led capabilities into defence and security programs that support Arctic operations, maritime surveillance, autonomous systems, workforce development, industrial and technological benefits (ITBs), and next-generation defence capabilities. Together, the partners will pursue opportunities spanning Arctic domain awareness, operational training, digital engineering, secure communications and sovereign capability development, helping position Atlantic Canada as a leader in Canada's next generation of Arctic and maritime security. A key early initiative is the development of a Canadian Centre of Excellence for Maritime and Arctic Training, bringing together advanced simulation, operational training, applied research and digital technologies to prepare Canada's future Arctic workforce while supporting the evolving needs of the Canadian Armed Forces, the Canadian Coast Guard and Canada's marine industries.

“This consortium represents exactly the kind of collaborative, Canadian-led approach needed to help strengthen Arctic security and sovereignty,” said Sean Leet, President, Horizon Naval Engineering. “By bringing together industry, Indigenous organizations, training institutions and defence-focused expertise, we have an opportunity to build practical dual-use capability here in our province, and Atlantic Canada, while supporting the people, infrastructure and partnerships required for safe, effective northern operations. Horizon is proud to be part of this effort and to help advance workforce development, Indigenous maritime participation and long-term readiness in Canada’s Arctic.”

CAMSC is being launched as Canada accelerates investment in sovereign defence capability, Arctic security and industrial capacity. Through the Defence Industrial Strategy, the Government of Canada recently committed $6.6 billion over five years, including a $379 million Regional Defence Investment Initiative with $38.2 million dedicated to Atlantic Canada. Home to more than 200 defence companies, nearly 10,000 defence and aerospace jobs, and 34% of Canada's marine workforce, Atlantic Canada is well positioned to help deliver Canada's next generation of maritime and Arctic capability.

The agreement also reflects the essential role of Indigenous leadership, ownership and participation in advancing Canada’s Arctic and maritime security priorities. With Indigenous-focused and majority Indigenous-owned partners contributing northern expertise, maritime operations, workforce development and industrial capacity, CAMSC is positioned to create meaningful economic opportunities, support skills development and strengthen community benefits. This collaborative model also supports Canada’s objectives under the Defence Industrial Strategy by helping ensure that future defence investments advance reconciliation, build resilient northern supply chains and include Indigenous partners as active participants in Canada’s defence industrial base.

CAMSC was publicly debuted today at a signing ceremony during the Maritime Arctic Security and Safety (MASS) Conference in St. John's, Newfoundland and Labrador. Members hosted the event with the Honourable Lin Paddock, Minister of Jobs, Growth and Rural Development, Minister of Immigration, and Minister of Francophone Affairs for the province of Newfoundland and Labrador.

About Fisheries & Marine Institute of Memorial University

Located on the edge of the Atlantic Ocean, the Fisheries and Marine Institute of Memorial University is one of the world’s most respected centres of marine learning and applied research. It offers industry-driven programs ranging from technical certificates, advanced diplomas, and diplomas of technology to undergraduate and graduate degrees, as well as a variety of short courses and industrial response programs. All program and course offerings are designed to provide students with the knowledge and skills needed to succeed in the workforce. The Institute is a national and international leader in applied research and technology transfer. It is widely regarded as the most comprehensive institution of its kind in North America, with unique facilities such as multiple, linked full ship bridge simulators and the world’s largest flume tank. Satellite campuses and facilities include the Mt. Scio Bioprocessing Facility in St. John’s, the Offshore Safety and Survival Centre and Safety and Emergency Response Training Centre located in Foxtrap, a state-of-the-art living lab at The Launch in Holyrood, and the Regional Fisheries and Marine Centre in Lewisporte.

About Horizon Naval Engineering

Horizon Naval Engineering is part of the Horizon group of companies, a proud St. John’s, Newfoundland and Labrador headquartered team with operations and partnerships spanning all three of Canada’s coastlines. Led by professionals with deep experience in global maritime operations, Indigenous economic development, infrastructure, energy, and dual-use defence-related initiatives, Horizon is focused on building resilient, high-performing maritime and industrial capability for Canada’s future. With an unwavering commitment to safety, operational excellence, and continuous improvement, Horizon supports industry-leading management, operations, training, workforce development, and performance in harsh and remote environments. The group continues to play an important role in developing strong Canadian infrastructure partnerships, advancing Arctic readiness and sovereignty, and creating prosperous opportunities with First Nations and Indigenous communities, recognizing that diverse partnerships build stronger, more competitive companies and a more capable Canadian marine and defence sector.

About Calian

www.calian.com

For over 40 years, Calian has delivered mission-critical solutions when failure is not an option. Trusted worldwide, we empower organizations in critical industries to overcome obstacles, manage risks and drive progress. By combining the expertise of our people, proven industry insight, cutting-edge technology, bold innovation, and global reach, we deliver tailored solutions that solve complex challenges. Headquartered in Ottawa, Canada, with over 6,000 people around the world, Calian’s solutions protect lives, strengthen security, foster global connectivity and drive economic progress, making a lasting impact where and when it matters most.

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DISCLAIMER

Certain information included in this press release is forward-looking and is subject to important risks and uncertainties. The results or events predicted in these statements may differ materially from actual results or events. Such statements are generally accompanied by words such as “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate”, “expect” or similar statements. Factors which could cause results or events to differ from current expectations include, among other things: the impact of price competition; scarce number of qualified professionals; the impact of rapid technological and market change; loss of business or credit risk with major customers; technical risks on fixed price projects; general industry and market conditions and growth rates; international growth and global economic conditions, and including currency exchange rate fluctuations; and the impact of consolidations in the business services industry. For additional information with respect to certain of these and other factors, please see the Company’s most recent annual report and other reports filed by Calian with the Ontario Securities Commission. Calian disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. No assurance can be given that actual results, performance or achievement expressed in, or implied by, forward-looking statements within this disclosure will occur, or if they do, that any benefits may be derived from them.

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