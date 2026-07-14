Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Forecast to Approach USD 1 Billion by 2036 as Emerging Therapies Advance

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036," provides a comprehensive assessment of the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market, epidemiology, treatment landscape, emerging pipeline and commercial outlook across the seven major markets: the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan.

The IMN market was valued at approximately USD 130 million across the seven major markets in 2025. The market is forecast to approach USD 1 billion by 2036, supported by improved biomarker-based diagnosis, increasing disease awareness, higher treatment rates and the anticipated introduction of targeted therapies.

Key Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy Market Insights

The United States represented approximately 60% of the seven-market IMN opportunity in 2025, with a market value of about USD 85 million.

Nearly 89,000 prevalent IMN cases were estimated across the seven major markets in 2025.

The United States accounted for approximately 35,000 diagnosed prevalent cases and around 40% of the diagnosed IMN population in 2025.

Approximately 45,000 IMN patients received treatment across the seven markets in 2025.

Among the EU4 and the United Kingdom, PLA2R-associated IMN represented the largest antigen-specific patient segment, with approximately 15,000 cases in 2025.

IMN Treatment Landscape and Unmet Medical Need

Current IMN management includes renin-angiotensin system blockade, blood pressure control, diuretics and lipid-lowering therapy, followed by immunosuppressive treatment for patients at increased risk of disease progression. Commonly used immunosuppressive options include corticosteroids, cyclophosphamide, calcineurin inhibitors, mycophenolate mofetil and rituximab.

Rituximab has become an important first-line option for primary membranous nephropathy because of its efficacy and potential to support sustained remission. However, no therapy is currently specifically approved for IMN, leaving significant unmet needs related to relapse, treatment resistance, adverse effects, economic burden and progression to end-stage renal disease.

Advances in anti-PLA2R and anti-THSD7A testing continue to improve disease classification, activity assessment, treatment selection and longitudinal monitoring. These developments are expected to support earlier intervention and more individualized therapeutic strategies.

Emerging IMN Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

The IMN pipeline includes B-cell-directed therapies, melanocortin receptor agonists and Bruton's tyrosine kinase inhibitors. Companies active in the market include Cerium Pharmaceuticals, Hoffmann-La Roche, Biogen, BeOne Medicines and other clinical-stage developers.

Cerium Pharmaceuticals is evaluating SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel in a randomized Phase III study against rituximab as first-line immunosuppressive therapy for adults with moderate- to high-risk primary membranous nephropathy. The program received FDA Orphan Drug Designation in June 2023, and patient enrollment is underway.

Obinutuzumab, an anti-CD20 monoclonal antibody, is also under evaluation for primary membranous nephropathy. Clinical and real-world findings have shown encouraging immunological and clinical remission outcomes, including activity among patients who are refractory to rituximab or negative for anti-PLA2R antibodies.

Povetacicept has gained additional regulatory momentum. The US Food and Drug Administration granted Fast Track Designation for primary membranous nephropathy in November 2025, followed by Priority Medicines designation from the European Medicines Agency in January 2026. Updated findings from the ongoing RUBY-3 trial were also presented at ASN Kidney Week 2025.

Market Outlook Through 2036

The idiopathic membranous nephropathy market is expected to evolve as targeted agents challenge broad immunosuppression and address persistent gaps in efficacy, safety and durability of response. Although rituximab led the US treatment market in 2025, its share may decline through 2036 as emerging therapies enter clinical practice.

DelveInsight's report evaluates historical and forecast market size, patient burden, treatment algorithms, therapy uptake, peak patient share, pricing, reimbursement, market access and competitive positioning. It also incorporates epidemiology-based forecasting, SWOT and conjoint analyses, and perspectives from more than 15 key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts.

Overall, improved diagnosis, rising treatment rates and continued investment in targeted drug development are expected to reshape the IMN treatment landscape. The launch of first-in-class therapies could create substantial opportunities for pharmaceutical companies while expanding treatment options for patients across the United States, Europe and Japan.

About the Report

The report delivers an 11-year forecast of the idiopathic membranous nephropathy market through 2036, including country-level epidemiology, current and emerging therapy profiles, drug uptake projections, pricing trends, reimbursement considerations, unmet needs and strategic opportunities across the seven major markets.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary



4. Key Events

4.1. Key Conference Highlights

4.2. Key Transactions and Collaborations

4.3. News Flow



5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology



6. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy (IMN) Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Market Share (%) Distribution of IMN by Therapies in 2025

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of IMN by Therapies by 2036



7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Sign and Symptoms

7.3. Classification

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Biomarkers

7.7. Diagnosis

7.7.1. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.7.1.1. KDIGO 2021 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Glomerular Diseases



8. Treatment and Management

8.1. Treatment Strategy

8.2. Treatment of secondary MN

8.3. Treatment Guidelines

8.3.1. KDIGO 2021 Clinical Practice Guideline for the Management of Glomerular Diseases



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale: The 7MM

9.3. Total Prevalent Cases of Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM

9.4. Total Prevalent Cases of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM

9.5. The United States

9.5.1. Total Prevalent Cases of IMN in the US

9.5.2. Antigen-specific cases of IMN in the US

9.5.3. Total Treated Cases of IMN in the US

9.6. EU4 and the UK

9.6.1. Total Prevalent Cases of IMN in EU4 and the UK

9.6.2. Antigen-specific Cases of IMN in EU4 and the UK

9.6.3. Total Treated Cases of IMN in EU4 and the UK

9.7. Japan

9.7.1. Total Prevalent Cases of IMN in Japan

9.7.2. Antigen-specific cases of IMN in Japan

9.7.3. Total Treated Cases of IMN in Japan



10. Patient Journey



11. Emerging Drugs

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. SNP-ACTH (1-39) Gel: Cerium Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1. Product Description

11.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Analyst View

11.3. BRUKINSA (zanubrutinib): BeOne Medicines Ltd.

11.3.1. Product Description

11.3.2. Other developmental activities

11.3.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Safety and efficacy

11.3.5. Analyst View

11.4. GAZYVA (obinutuzumab): Hoffmann-La Roche

11.4.1. Product Description

11.4.2. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.4.2.1. Clinical trial information

11.4.3. Safety and efficacy

11.4.4. Analyst View

11.5. MOR202 (felzartamab): Biogen

11.5.1. Product Description

11.5.2. Other developmental activities

11.5.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.5.3.1. Clinical trial information

11.5.4. Safety and efficacy

11.5.5. Analyst View

11.6. ALPN-303 (povetacicept): Vertex Pharmaceuticals Incorporated/ Ono Pharmaceuticals

11.6.1. Product Description

11.6.2. Other developmental activities

11.6.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.6.3.1. Clinical trial information

11.6.4. Safety and efficacy

11.6.5. Analyst View

11.7. WAL0921: Walden Biosciences

11.7.1. Product Description

11.7.2. Other developmental activities

11.7.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.7.3.1. Clinical trial information

11.7.4. Analyst View

11.8. ALXN1920: AstraZeneca

11.8.1. Product Description

11.8.2. Other developmental activities

11.8.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.8.4. Analyst View

11.9. Budoprutug: Climb Bio

11.9.1. Product Description

11.9.2. Other developmental activities

11.9.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.9.3.1. Clinical trial information

11.9.4. Safety and efficacy

11.9.5. Analyst View

11.10. Resomelagon (AP1189): SynAct Pharma ApS

11.10.1. Product Description

11.10.2. Other developmental activities

11.10.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.10.3.1. Clinical trial information

11.10.4. Safety and efficacy

11.10.5. Analyst View

11.11. Atacicept: Vera Therapeutics

11.11.1. Product Description

11.11.2. Other developmental activities

11.11.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.11.3.1. Clinical trial information

11.11.4. Analyst View

11.12. NKX019: Nkarta, Inc.

11.12.1. Product Description

11.12.2. Other developmental activities

11.12.3. Clinical Developmental Activities

11.12.3.1. Clinical trial information

11.12.4. Analyst View



12. Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy: Seven Major Market Analysis

12.1. Key Findings

12.2. Market Outlook

12.3. Conjoint Analysis

12.4. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

12.4.1. Cost Assumptions

12.4.2. Launch Year Assumptions

12.5. The 7MM

12.5.1. Total Market Size of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in the 7MM

12.5.2. Total Market Size by Therapies in 7MM

12.6. United States Market Size

12.6.1. Total Market Size of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in the United States

12.6.2. Total Market Size by Therapies in the United States

12.7. EU4 and the UK Market Size

12.7.1. Total Market Size of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in EU4 and the UK

12.7.2. Total Market Size by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

12.8. Japan

12.8.1. Total Market Size of Idiopathic Membranous Nephropathy in Japan

12.8.2. Total Market Size by Therapies in Japan



13. Unmet Needs



14. SWOT Analysis



15. KOL Views



16. Market Access and Reimbursement

16.1. The United States

16.2. EU4 and the UK

16.2.1. Germany

16.2.2. France

16.2.3. Italy

16.2.4. Spain

16.2.5. United Kingdom

16.3. Japan

16.4. Summary and Comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Cerium Pharmaceuticals

Hoffmann-La-Roche

Biogen

BeOne Medicines Ltd.

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/2x9n68

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