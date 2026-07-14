Watch the Kaspi Event: Mikheil Lomtadze Unveils Kasper

ALMATY, Kazakhstan, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kaspi.kz has released the full video of the Kaspi Event, where Mikheil Lomtadze, CEO and Co-Founder of Kaspi.kz, unveiled Kasper, Kaspi.kz's new personal AI assistant.

Held in Almaty under the theme “It’s time to change the way we do things!”, the event presented Kaspi.kz's vision for making artificial intelligence useful to millions of people in their everyday lives.





Watch Mikheil Lomtadze unveil Kasper at the Kaspi Event

During the presentation, Mikheil Lomtadze explained how Kaspi.kz has continuously used technology to simplify everyday tasks and introduced Kasper as the next chapter in Kaspi.kz's history of innovation.

Kasper is designed to help customers choose with confidence. Customers will be able to explain what they need in their own words, and Kasper will help them understand the available options and choose what is right for them.

Kasper is the first step towards Kaspi.kz's broader ambition to give every customer a personal AI assistant that can help with everyday tasks.

Mikheil Lomtadze, CEO and Co-Founder of Kaspi.kz, said:

“For us, innovation is not simply about introducing new technology that impresses people for a day. True innovation is when technology becomes useful to millions of people and part of their everyday lives.

We have always tried to make the lives of our beloved customers better. We created the Kaspi.kz Super App to bring together the services people use every day and make them simple, fast and convenient.

Artificial intelligence gives us an opportunity to take another important step. We want technology not only to give customers more choice, but also to help them understand their choices and decide with confidence what is best for them.

Kasper is the first step towards our broader goal: a personal AI assistant for every one of our customers. In the past, personal assistants were available only to a select few. We want everyone to benefit from one.

I would like to thank our team, who create new services with enormous energy and inspiration. And thank you to every one of our beloved customers and partners for being with us.”

The Kaspi Event video includes the introduction of Kasper, a demonstration of the new customer experience and Mikheil Lomtadze's presentation of Kaspi.kz's vision for the future.

Kasper will launch for customers in Almaty next week. Further information about its functionality and availability will be provided in a separate announcement.

The full Kaspi Event is available to watch here.

About Kaspi.kz

Kaspi.kz's mission is to improve people's lives by developing innovative mobile products and services.

Kaspi.kz operates a unique two-sided Super App model, serving more than 25 million consumers and 900,000 merchants across Kazakhstan and Türkiye. In Kazakhstan, our Super App seamlessly integrates payments, e-commerce, e-grocery, fintech, travel, classifieds and government services. This comprehensive offering is deeply relevant to users' daily lives, driving exceptional engagement with 77 monthly transactions per active consumer.

In Türkiye, Kaspi.kz owns an 86.74% stake in Hepsiburada, one of the country's leading e-commerce platforms.

Kaspi.kz has been listed on Nasdaq since January 2024.

For further information

David Ferguson, david.ferguson@kaspi.kz +44 7427 751 275

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/cb335d87-a1c6-46cf-8061-90df62ec2030