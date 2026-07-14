ZTS Shareholder Alert: Investors With Losses May Seek to Lead the Class Action in Zoetis Inc. Securities Lawsuit - Contact SueWallSt

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SueWallSt alerts investors in Zoetis Inc. (NYSE: ZTS) of a pending securities class action naming two senior executives as individual defendants. Class Period: January 14, 2025 through May 6, 2026. Find out if you could qualify to recover your losses or contact Joseph E. Levi, Esq. at jlevi@SueWallSt.com | (888) SueWallSt.

Zoetis shares fell from 21.5% to close at $87.31 on May 7, 2026 following a series of corrective disclosures. The Court has set July 27, 2026 as the deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment.

The Named Individual Defendants

The complaint identifies Kristin Peck, Chief Executive Officer, and Wetteny Joseph, Executive Vice President and Chief Financial Officer, as individual defendants alongside Zoetis itself. Both officers served in their respective positions throughout the entire Class Period and, as the action contends, possessed the authority to control the content of the Company's SEC filings, press releases, earnings calls, and investor conference presentations.

Section 20(a) Control Person Framework

Section 20(a) of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 imposes liability on individuals who control a company that has violated Section 10(b). The pleading asserts that Peck and Joseph:

Controlled the preparation and dissemination of Zoetis' quarterly earnings releases and guidance throughout the Class Period

Personally presented at investor conferences and earnings calls where allegedly misleading statements were made about Companion Animal product strength

Had direct access to internal data on veterinarian prescription trends, Librela safety feedback, and competitive market share losses to Elanco's Zenrelia and Credelio Quattro

Reviewed and approved SEC filings prior to issuance, including filings that portrayed flagship products as durable growth drivers

Sarbanes-Oxley Certification Obligations

Under Sections 302 and 906 of the Sarbanes-Oxley Act, both Peck and Joseph were required to personally certify the accuracy of Zoetis' periodic SEC filings. These certifications carry individual criminal and civil penalties. As averred in the complaint, each officer signed certifications attesting that Zoetis' filings did not contain untrue statements of material fact or omit material facts necessary to make the statements not misleading. The action charges that these certifications were false because the officers knew or recklessly disregarded that Librela adoption was weakening following FDA neurological safety warnings, that Simparica Trio was losing meaningful market share to lower-priced competitors, and that dermatology products faced substantial erosion from Elanco's newly launched therapies.

"Corporate officers have a duty to ensure their companies' public statements are accurate and complete. When executives personally certify financial disclosures under Sarbanes-Oxley, they accept individual responsibility for the truthfulness of those filings." -- Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

Submit your information here or call (888) SueWallSt.

WHY SUEWALLST: SueWallSt is powered by Levi & Korsinsky LLP. Levi & Korsinsky LLP has established itself as a nationally-recognized securities litigation firm that has secured hundreds of millions of dollars for aggrieved shareholders and built a track record of winning high-stakes cases. The firm has extensive expertise representing investors in complex securities litigation and a team of over 70 employees to serve our clients. For seven years in a row, Levi & Korsinsky has ranked in ISS Securities Class Action Services' Top 50 Report as one of the top securities litigation firms in the United States.

Frequently Asked Questions About the ZTS Lawsuit

Q: Who are the defendants named in the ZTS lawsuit? A: The complaint names Zoetis Inc. and individual defendants Kristin Peck (CEO) and Wetteny Joseph (EVP and CFO), both of whom signed SEC filings and made public statements during the Class Period that are alleged to have been materially misleading.

Q: What is the ZTS lead plaintiff deadline? A: The deadline to apply for lead plaintiff appointment is July 27, 2026. This deadline applies only to investors seeking to serve as lead plaintiff. Class members who do not apply may still participate in any recovery without taking action before this date.

Q: What do ZTS investors need to do right now? A: Investors may gather brokerage records showing purchase dates, share quantities, and prices paid. Contact SueWallSt, a brand of Levi & Korsinsky LLP, for a no-cost, no-obligation case evaluation at jlevi@levikorsinsky.com or (212) 363-7500. No immediate action is required to remain eligible as an absent class member.

Q: What does it cost me to participate? A: Nothing. Securities class actions are handled on a pure contingency basis. No upfront fees, no retainer, no out-of-pocket costs.

Q: What if I already sold my ZTS shares -- can I still recover losses? A: Yes. Eligibility is based on when you purchased, not whether you still hold them. Investors who bought during the Class Period and sold at a loss may still participate.

Q: Can I join a different law firm's lawsuit instead? A: Multiple firms often file competing complaints. The court consolidates and appoints a single lead counsel. Contacting Levi & Korsinsky before July 27, 2026 ensures your losses are considered.

CONTACT:

Levi & Korsinsky, LLP

Joseph E. Levi, Esq.

33 Whitehall Street, 27th Floor

New York, NY 10004

jlevi@SueWallSt.com

Tel: (888) SueWallSt

Fax: (212) 363-7171

Attorney Advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.