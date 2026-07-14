Orqa U.S. Appoints Major General (Ret.) Rodney D. Lewis, Ph.D., to Board of Directors





Major General (Ret.) Rodney D. Lewis, Ph.D.

OAKLAND, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orqa U.S. today announced the appointment of Major General (Ret.) Rodney D. Lewis, Ph.D., to its Board of Directors. A nationally recognized leader in defense, strategy, and emerging technologies, General Lewis brings more than 30 years’ experience in senior military leadership, global operations, and national security innovation.

At Orqa U.S., General Lewis’s knowledge and insight will help the business strengthen its bonds with the Department of Defense and drive commercial advancement. As the Founder & CEO of The Generals Group, LLC, an intellectual ecosystem that collaborates with top government officials, commercial, academic, and nonprofit leaders, General Lewis brings a unique understanding of how to tackle our rapidly evolving technological landscape and therefore enable more informed decision-making across critical sectors.

Throughout his distinguished Air Force career, General Lewis held several senior roles shaping U.S. national security. As Deputy Director for Force Protection J8, Joint Chiefs of Staff, the Pentagon, he aligned global force protection for 2,275,000 service members and helped align elements of the Department of Defense’s $675 billion annual budget with mission and strategy. He also served as Director for Strategy, Posture, and Assessments for the Air Force, guiding global strategic alignment for 697,000 military and civilian personnel.

General Lewis’s operational leadership also included serving as an Air Force base commander, where he oversaw thousands of service members and managed more than $2 billion in infrastructure. Earlier in his career, he served as a White House Fellow, working with government, nonprofit, and private‑sector leaders to secure more than 250,000 job commitments and create education and wellness opportunities for military families.

“Rod Lewis brings unparalleled national security insight and a deep understanding of the technology landscape. His experience will be invaluable as Orqa U.S. continues to expand its capabilities in support of U.S. defense and commercial innovation,” said Orqa U.S. CEO Charles Phillips.

“I am honored to join the Board of Directors of Orqa U.S. at a defining moment for defense innovation. Throughout my military career, I learned that our nation’s warfighters deserve technologies that are not only innovative, but trusted, resilient, and mission-ready. Orqa U.S. is committed to delivering capabilities that help our service members maintain a decisive advantage in an increasingly complex security environment. I look forward to working with the Board and leadership team to strengthen America's defense industrial base, accelerate innovation, and, most importantly, support the men and women who defend our nation.” — Major General (Ret.) Rodney D. Lewis, Ph.D.

General Lewis currently serves on the boards of the White House Fellows Foundation and Association and the Center for International Private Enterprise.

He holds a Ph.D. in Education, Health & Behavior Studies from the University of North Dakota, two Master of Science degrees from the Air Force Institute of Technology and the University of Southern California, and a Bachelor of Science degree from the U.S. Air Force Academy. His executive education includes programs at Northwestern University's Kellogg School of Management, Georgetown University's Government Affairs Institute, the Aspen Institute, and Harvard Business School's Advanced Management Program.

About Orqa U.S.

Orqa U.S. is a majority American-owned, fully American-controlled, vertically integrated drone manufacturer, delivering world-class Blue UAS systems to the American warfighter. Exceeding all Defense Counterintelligence Security Agency and USDOW Cybersecurity standards, Orqa U.S. is led by American citizens based in the United States - proudly headquartered in Oakland, California. The product of a strategic partnership with By Light - a Florida-based U.S. Defense Prime - Orqa U.S. has established a 180,000 sq. ft. production facility in Port Orange, Florida, leveraging a secure and scalable U.S. supply chain.

Orqa U.S. is a technology innovator focused on advancing U.S. leadership in defense, aerospace, robotics, and next‑generation communication systems. For more information, visit us at www.orqa.us.

Media Contact:

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OrqaUS@aboutsage.com



A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7bd014bc-a926-4d4e-859c-16e765cc5ee7