Revenium Completes SOC 2 Type II Compliance

HERNDON, Va., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Revenium , the AI Economic Control System for engineering and finance leaders, today announced it has successfully completed a System and Organization Controls (SOC) 2 Type II audit and received its SOC 2® Type II report. Conducted by AuditOne LLP, the audit assessed Revenium’s controls for security, availability, and confidentiality against the applicable SOC 2 Trust Services Criteria established by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA).

The achievement comes as enterprises increasingly rely on Revenium to track AI spend, attribute costs across agents and workflows, and set budget controls on autonomous AI activity. Procurement and security teams now routinely require SOC 2 attestation before signing off on AI vendors, and Revenium’s Type II report gives customers and prospects that validation.

The audit examined Revenium’s policies and practices across access controls, data encryption, incident response, and system monitoring. “Security is foundational to everything we build,” said Jason Cumberland, Chief Product Officer, Revenium. “Completing our independent SOC 2 Type II audit demonstrates our commitment to protecting customer data while meeting the rigorous standards enterprise customers expect. We’ll continue investing in the controls and processes that earn and maintain that trust.”

The announcement comes as Revenium expands its footprint among engineering and finance teams managing AI budgets at scale. The platform integrates with providers including Anthropic, OpenAI, and Google Gemini, along with infrastructure partners. Revenium also continues to aggressively expand its platform, including with the release of AI Insights in June.

About Revenium

Revenium is the AI Economic Control System, a platform that captures every AI transaction, attributes cost to the customer, feature, agent, and workflow that triggered it, and enforces economic boundaries in real time. Built by leaders who previously scaled and exited enterprise infrastructure platforms, including RightScale (acquired by Flexera), MuleSoft (acquired by Salesforce), and OpSource (acquired by NTT), Revenium is backed by Two Bear Capital and WestWave Capital.

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