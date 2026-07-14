A Pantry Staple Gets a Protein Makeover: SunRice Launches Protein+ in the U.S.

WOODLAND, Calif., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SunRice® today announced the U.S. launch of SunRice Protein+, a new ready-to-heat rice infused with collagen that delivers at least 10 grams of protein per serving. Protein+ offers consumers a convenient way to add protein without changing the foods they already enjoy. Made with high-quality ingredients, SunRice Protein+ brings additional nutrition to one of America's most familiar pantry staples.

SunRice Protein+ arrives at a time when Americans are increasingly focused on increasing their protein intake but are looking for practical, everyday solutions that fit into their lifestyle.

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New research commissioned by SunRice among 2,000 U.S. adults found that 78% of Americans regularly question whether they are getting enough protein in their diets. At the same time, consumers are looking for ways to meet their nutrition goals without sacrificing convenience or giving up the foods they already enjoy. More than one-third (35%) say they would rather upgrade the foods they already love than replace them entirely, while 65% find protein-enhanced staple foods appealing when there is no compromise in taste or texture.

“Consumers are looking for practical ways to meet their nutrition goals without changing the foods they already enjoy,” said Belinda Tumbers, Chief Executive Officer, International & Global Sourcing, SunRice Group.

SunRice Protein+ helps address this demand by combining the light, fluffy texture and aroma consumers expect from premium jasmine rice with added protein in a patent pending process and in a format that is ready in as little as 40 seconds. Available in Jasmine rice and Brown Jasmine rice varieties in 8.8-ounce pouches or two-pack 4.4-ounce cups, the product contains no artificial colors or flavors, is gluten-free and is packaged in BPA-free containers.

“Whether paired with grilled salmon, tucked into a burrito bowl, served alongside vegetables or enjoyed in a quick stir-fry, SunRice Protein+ redefines ready-to-heat rice as a smarter base for modern meals by delivering the familiar flavor and texture of premium rice with 10 grams of protein per serving,” said Tumbers.

SunRice Protein+ is hitting shelves throughout the Western United States, with additional North American expansion to come. For more information about SunRice and to find a retailer near you, visit https://www.sunriceusa.com.



About SunRice Group

SunRice Group is the parent company of the SunRice brand and a leading global branded rice food business. With sales in close to 50 markets worldwide, the Group combines global scale with local expertise to deliver trusted and innovative food products to consumers around the world.

About SunFoods

SunFoods is the California-based subsidiary of SunRice Group, bringing the Group's global rice expertise to the United States market. Since 2016, SunFoods has grown into a fully integrated rice milling, packaging, distribution, sales and marketing business. The company also owns the Hinode and Kokusai brands and serves customers across the U.S. mainland, Hawaii, foodservice and export markets.

Methodology

SunRice commissioned Atomik Research to conduct an online survey of 2,000 adults throughout the United States. The makeup of the sample is representative of the U.S. population based on national census data regarding demographic variables such as gender, age and geographical regions. The margin of error for the overall sample is +/- 2 percentage points with a confidence level of 95 percent. Fieldwork took place between May 27 and June 2, 2026. Atomik Research is an independent third-party creative market research agency with its global headquarters in Bentonville, Arkansas.

Media Contact:

Dan Schwartzberg

Dan.Schwartzberg@4media-group.com