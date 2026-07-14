Palmetto Publishing Releases Jan Sloane's Prison Romance Novel New Year's Retribution

Charleston, SC, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Palmetto Publishing has released New Year's Retribution, the latest installment in Jan Sloane's Coyote Valley series. The novel follows Keri Quinn and Trevor Westbrook as they finally marry inside the co-ed prison that once threatened to keep them apart. What should be the happiest day of Keri's life quickly unravels as old enemies resurface, dangerous secrets emerge, and loyalties are pushed to the breaking point.

As Keri settles into married life, she finds herself caught between protecting her husband, defending her best friend Jared, and navigating the growing threats around her. A ruthless new power player arrives in V1, a suspicious veterinarian raises concerns, and hidden agendas force Keri to make impossible choices. With everyone keeping secrets—including those closest to her—the cost of loyalty may be higher than she can afford.

"I wanted to write about what it means to protect the people you love when honesty is not an option," Sloane said. "Keri will do whatever it takes to defend the people she cares about, even when every choice comes with consequences."

Blending romantic suspense with character-driven women's fiction, New Year's Retribution explores love, deception, and resilience in a high-stakes institutional setting. Fans of Orange Is the New Black and stories featuring morally complex heroines, layered relationships, and emotional tension will find much to enjoy in the latest Coyote Valley novel.

New Year's Retribution is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and BarnesandNoble.com.

About the Author: Jan Sloane is the author of the Coyote Valley series, a genre-blending romance set within a co-ed prison. Known for combining suspense, emotional depth, and heartfelt relationships, she writes stories about characters forced to make difficult choices under pressure. Her work explores themes of loyalty, deception, resilience, and the lengths people will go to protect those they love. New Year's Retribution continues the story of Keri and Trevor as they face marriage, dangerous adversaries, and secrets that threaten everything they have built. When not writing, Sloane enjoys watching television with her cats.

Available for interviews: Author, Jan Sloane

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