Lyora Therapeutics Launches With Seed Funding to Propel Its Biologically Validated Pipeline of Genetic Medicines to Treat Inherited Retinal Diseases

PROVIDENCE, R.I., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lyora Therapeutics, a biotech company developing a portfolio of genetic medicines targeting the root cause of inherited retinal diseases that currently have no available treatments, launched today with seed funding and a leadership team to propel its pipeline of biologically validated, “one-and-done” therapies through the clinic. Lyora has acquired advanced pre-clinical assets and will tailor them using optimized technology before rapidly advancing them. The company has appointed Pam Stetkiewicz, PhD, as its Chief Executive Officer.

“Lyora Therapeutics is on a mission to help patients impacted by hereditary conditions that cause vision loss beginning as early as childhood, by creating medicines that intervene at the root cause of disease,” said Pam Stetkiewicz, PhD, CEO of Lyora. “We are building on the successful pathways of approved therapies for ophthalmologic conditions with our suite of one-and-done treatments that are delivered locally and remain durable for life.”

The company’s lead program, LYA-101, for treatment of retinitis pigmentosa caused by pathogenic variants in the PRPF31 gene, is designed to reverse symptoms in patients by augmenting expression of PRPF31. The second program, LYA-102, for treatment of Usher Syndrome Type 2, uses an optimized CRISPR technology to address mutations in exon 13 of the USH2A gene. This program may also translate into a therapeutic option for hearing loss. Editas Medicine granted Lyora an exclusive option to license certain rights applicable to USH2A gene editing. Lyora’s pipeline products are all biologically validated through existing pre-clinical proof of concept data showcasing that these programs provide one-and-done therapies that have the potential to stop disease progression and, in some cases, improve vision.

The company has raised $2.5 million in pre-seed funding and plans to submit an IND for LYA-101 within the next 18 months, with LYA-102 following closely behind.

“Lyora’s strength comes in the form of biologically validated science, an experienced, focused team and a vision to push the boundaries of genetic-based approaches beyond what we’ve seen in recent drug development,” said Luk Vandenberghe, PhD, Chair of the Board of Directors and Co-founder of Lyora. “Our approach and superior delivery method have the capability to address complex retinal diseases with no currently existing treatment, and we are enthusiastic about the possibility that Lyora can make a near-term meaningful impact to patients.”

Lyora’s CEO, Pam Stetkiewicz, PhD, has deep domain expertise managing gene editing programs from research into the clinic and previously held senior management roles at leading genetic medicine companies, including as Vice President of Program and Alliance Management at Editas Medicine and COO at Arbor Biotechnologies. She has also held scientific leadership roles at Novartis and Flagship Pioneering. Rob Aboud, JD, MSc, appointed as Lyora’s Chief Business Officer, has held business development and transactions leadership roles at GSK for R&D units including its biotech partnering unit (the CEEDD) and was Principal in a Boston-area law firm, co-leading its biotech collaborations and licensing team before he co-founded Affinia Therapeutics, where he was CLO & Head of IP. Chris Wilson, PhD, joins Lyora as SVP Head of Research. Chris has held senior scientific roles at Novartis, Editas Medicine and Stylus Medicine.

Lyora’s co-founders are Luk Vandenberghe, PhD, who is the Associate Director of the Ocular Genomics Institute at the Massachusetts Eye and Ear Infirmary and Harvard Medical School and is also co-founder of Odylia Therapeutics, GenSight Biologics and Akouos, and Eric Pierce, MD, PhD, who is the Director of the Ocular Genomics Institute and the Chatlos Professor of Ophthalmology at Harvard Medical School. Eric is a world-renowned expert who has deep clinical experience and has participated in multiple clinical trials of genetic therapies for inherited retinal diseases.

About Lyora Therapeutics

Lyora Therapeutics is developing a portfolio of genetic medicines targeting the root cause of inherited retinal diseases that currently have no available treatments. Leveraging de-risked and validated biology, Lyora’s “one-and-done” medicines are delivered locally and remain durable for life. The company’s recognized team of world class drug development experts have a track record of proven success developing genetic medicines and expeditiously driving therapies through the clinic to deliver a brighter future for patients. Learn more at www.lyoratx.com.

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Pearl Street Partners

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