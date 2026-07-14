TAP Sleep Care Highlights Breakthrough Case Study on myTAP® Oral Appliance in Journal of Dental Sleep Medicine: Dramatic Two-Night Improvement in Treatment-Resistant OSA

DALLAS, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- TAP Sleep Care®, a leader in innovative oral appliance therapy for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea (OSA), today announced the publication of a compelling case report demonstrating the rapid, near-complete effectiveness of its myTAP® chairside titratable oral appliance when combined with a mouth shield for nasal breathing.

Case #13 titled, "Two-Night Breakthrough in Treatment-Resistant OSA: Immediate-Effective Outcomes by combining Chairside OA with Mouth Shield," authored by Dr. Jason Hui, DDS, MAGD, D.ABDSM (Adjunct Professor, Texas A&M College of Dentistry) and Dr. Alan G. McDavid, DDS, MAGD, D.ABDSM (Texas Sleep and TMJ Solutions), showcases exceptional results in a 45-year-old female respiratory therapist with moderate-to-severe OSA who denied symptoms despite objective evidence.

Key Outcomes from the Two-Night Polysomnography (PSG) Study:

Baseline: AHI 25.4 events/hour; significant oxygen desaturations and sympathetic nervous system dominance.

AHI 25.4 events/hour; significant oxygen desaturations and sympathetic nervous system dominance. Night 1 (myTAP alone, ~3mm advancement): AHI reduced to 13.8 (46% improvement).

AHI reduced to 13.8 (46% improvement). Night 2 (myTAP + mouth shield, no further advancement): AHI dropped to 3.6 (86% overall reduction); 4% ODI improved 77%; T90 (time below 90% SpO2) reduced 92%; hypoxic burden substantially lowered; normalized autonomic nervous system balance; snoring eliminated.







The patient reported immediate benefits, including resumed bed-sharing with her partner and improved daytime alertness. The study underscores the synergistic effect of minimal mandibular advancement via myTAP with enforced nasal breathing, challenging assumptions about airflow equivalence in other therapies and highlighting the value of chairside, immediate titration for patients resistant to diagnosis or traditional treatments.

"This case illustrates myTAP's unique ability to deliver same-day therapy and achieve clinically meaningful results quickly, even at conservative advancement levels," said Dr. Alan McDavid. "Combining it with simple nasal patency support amplified outcomes dramatically, offering a practical, patient-friendly approach for dental sleep medicine practices."

myTAP is an FDA-cleared, precision-fit, non-custom oral appliance designed for snoring and mild-to-moderate OSA. It can be fitted chairside in approximately 15 minutes, with patients able to make precise adjustments in quarter-millimeter increments for optimal comfort and efficacy. As part of the proven TAP family of appliances—backed by decades of research and cited as a leader in AASM/AADSM guidelines—myTAP serves as an ideal bridge to custom devices or standalone solution.

“This groundbreaking case study validates the powerful impact of myTAP combined with our patented Mouth Shield—a unique dual-therapy feature exclusive to the TAP family of appliances,” said Charles Collins, CEO. “By pairing minimal mandibular advancement with enforced nasal breathing, we achieved an 86% reduction in AHI (from 25.4 to 3.6 events per hour) in just one additional night, along with major gains in oxygenation, hypoxic burden, autonomic balance, and snoring elimination. This shows why TAP Sleep Care leads innovation in sleep medicine, delivering transformative outcomes for even the most treatment-resistant OSA patients with superior comfort, compliance, and long-term success.”

About TAP Sleep Care

TAP Sleep Care® (manufactured by Airway Management, Inc.) specializes in clinically proven oral appliance therapy for snoring and obstructive sleep apnea. With over 1 million patients treated worldwide, TAP® appliances are FDA-cleared, Medicare-approved (E0486), and covered by most major insurance plans. The TAP portfolio, including myTAP®, offers customizable, comfortable solutions backed by extensive peer-reviewed research. For more information, visit tapintosleep.com.

Media Contact: Kelly Grant, Marketing kgrant@amisleep.com Toll-free: 866-264-7667

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