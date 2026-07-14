Calcium Acetate Market to Reach USD 0.16 Billion by 2030 as Pharmaceutical and Food Demand Expands

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Acetate Market by Function, Form, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global calcium acetate market is projected to grow from USD 0.14 billion in 2025 to USD 0.16 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising pharmaceutical demand, the multifunctional use of calcium acetate in food processing, and continued adoption across wastewater treatment and industrial applications.
Granulated calcium acetate is expected to hold the second-largest market share by form. Its broad applicability in food processing, pharmaceutical production, and industrial operations is reinforced by controlled particle size, reduced dust generation, consistent flow, and accurate dosing. These characteristics make granules particularly suitable for large-scale manufacturing facilities and automated production lines.
Within food processing, calcium acetate granules support uniform dispersion, firming, and pH regulation. Industrial users benefit from stable material feeding and lower losses during handling and storage. Compared with finer forms, granules also offer improved storage stability and reduced moisture absorption, helping manufacturers strengthen logistics efficiency and maintain consistent product quality.
Wastewater Treatment to Hold the Third-Largest End-Use Share
Wastewater treatment is expected to account for the third-largest share of the calcium acetate market by value during the forecast period. Calcium acetate is used as a carbon source and pH-adjusting agent in biological treatment systems. Its rapid uptake, biodegradability, low toxicity, and contribution to denitrification performance support nutrient removal and process stability in municipal and industrial wastewater facilities.
Although wastewater treatment consumption remains below pharmaceutical and food applications, recurring process-driven demand is expected to sustain the segment. Regulatory compliance requirements and the need for reliable treatment performance further support adoption by facility operators.
North America Expected to Lead the Global Calcium Acetate Market
North America is projected to hold the largest regional market share by value. Growth is primarily supported by pharmaceutical demand for calcium acetate as a phosphate binder in chronic kidney disease management. Established healthcare infrastructure, high disease awareness, developed reimbursement systems, and stringent USP and FDA standards contribute to sustained demand for pharmaceutical-grade products.
The region also benefits from established manufacturers, secure supply networks, and demand from food processing and industrial markets. Calcium acetate is used in baked goods as an anti-rope preservative and in de-icing products, lubricants, and construction chemicals. Strong distribution capabilities and a preference for high-quality, compliant materials are expected to reinforce North America’s market leadership.
Competitive Landscape and Research Coverage
The calcium acetate market report profiles leading companies, including Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, Kerry Group, Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Aolikai Food Technology Co., Ltd., Macco, Fengchen Group Co., Ltd., Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Tengzhou Aolong Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co., Ltd., and Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.
The study segments the market by function, including texturizers, stabilizers, thickeners, and firming agents; by form, including powder, granules, and solution; and by application, including resins, pharmaceutical ingredients, paints and coatings, detergents and cleaning agents, and food and beverage additives. End-use industries covered include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, chemicals, and agriculture. Regional analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.
Primary research included interviews with global industry experts. Respondents represented Tier 1 companies at 60%, Tier 2 companies at 20%, and Tier 3 companies at 20%. By designation, participants included C-level executives at 33%, directors at 33%, and managers at 34%. Regional participation comprised North America at 20%, Europe at 25%, Asia Pacific at 25%, the Middle East and Africa at 15%, and Latin America at 15%.
Key Calcium Acetate Market Insights
- Growth drivers include the rising burden of chronic kidney disease, phosphate binder demand, food preservation applications, and acid regulation.
- Market restraints include safety concerns, competition from non-calcium binders, price sensitivity, and commodity competition.
- Opportunities include emerging dialysis markets, sustainable feedstocks, and circular-economy initiatives.
- Key challenges include regulatory compliance, quality standards, and raw material price volatility.
- The report evaluates product innovation, regional market development, diversification opportunities, investments, competitive positioning, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and startup activity.
The report is designed to help established market participants and new entrants assess revenue opportunities, understand the competitive landscape, identify high-potential segments, and develop informed go-to-market strategies for the global calcium acetate market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Introduction
1.1 Study Objectives
1.2 Market Definition
1.3 Study Scope
1.3.1 Calcium Acetate Market Segmentation and Regional Scope
1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions
1.3.3 Years Considered
1.3.4 Currency Considered
1.3.5 Units Considered
1.4 Stakeholders
2 Research Methodology
2.1 Research Data
2.1.1 Secondary Data
2.1.1.1 List of Key Secondary Sources
2.1.1.2 Key Data from Secondary Sources
2.1.2 Primary Data
2.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources
2.1.2.2 List of Primary Interview Participants, Demand and Supply Sides
2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights
2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Interviews with Experts
2.2 Market Size Estimation
2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach & Top-Down Approach
2.3 Forecast Number Calculation
2.4 Data Triangulation
2.5 Factor Analysis
2.6 Research Assumptions
2.7 Research Limitations & Risks
3 Executive Summary
3.1 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments
3.2 Disruptive Trends in Calcium Acetate Market
3.3 High-Growth Segments
3.4 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast
4 Premium Insights
4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Calcium Acetate Market
4.2 Calcium Acetate Market, by Form
4.3 Calcium Acetate Market, by Function
4.4 Calcium Acetate Market, by Application
4.5 Calcium Acetate Market, by End-use Industry
4.6 Calcium Acetate Market, by Country
5 Market Overview
5.1 Introduction
5.2 Market Dynamics
5.2.1 Drivers
5.2.1.1 Rising Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease and Phosphate Binder Demand
5.2.1.2 Multifunctionality in Food Preservation and Acid Regulation
5.2.2 Restraints
5.2.2.1 Safety Concerns and Competitive Shift to Non-Calcium Binders
5.2.2.2 Price Sensitivity and Commodity Competition in Food/ Industrial Segments
5.2.3 Opportunities
5.2.3.1 Expansion in Emerging Dialysis Markets
5.2.3.2 Circular Economy and Sustainable Feedstocks
5.2.4 Challenges
5.2.4.1 Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards
5.2.4.2 Raw Material Price Volatility
5.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces
5.3.1 Unmet Needs in Calcium Acetate Market
5.3.2 White Space Opportunities
5.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities
5.4.1 Interconnected Markets
5.4.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities
5.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players
5.5.1 Key Moves and Strategic Focus
6 Industry Trends
6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis
6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers
6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers
6.1.3 Threat of New Entrants
6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes
6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry
6.2 Macroeconomics Indicators
6.2.1 Introduction
6.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast
6.3 Value Chain Analysis
6.4 Ecosystem Analysis
6.5 Pricing Analysis
6.5.1 Average Selling Price, by Key Player
6.5.2 Average Selling Price, by Region
6.5.3 Average Selling Price, by Form
6.6 Trade Analysis
6.6.1 Import Scenario (HS Code 291521)
6.6.2 Export Scenario (HS Code 291521)
6.6.3 Import Scenario (HS Code 291529)
6.6.4 Export Scenario (HS Code 291529)
6.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026
6.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business
6.9 Investment and Funding Scenario
6.10 Case Study Analysis
6.10.1 Calcium Acetate as Soil Amendment to Improve Arsenic Uptake in Pteris Vittata Under Water Stress
6.10.2 Calcium Acetate Enhances Texture Stability and Shelf Life in Processed Foods
6.10.3 Ensuring Ph Stability in Industrial and Pharmaceutical Formulations Using Calcium Acetate
6.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on Calcium Acetate Market
6.11.1 Introduction
6.11.2 Key Tariff Rates
6.11.3 Price Impact Analysis
6.11.4 Impact on Countries/Regions
6.11.4.1 US
6.11.4.2 Europe
6.11.4.3 Asia-Pacific
6.11.5 Impact on End-use Industries
7 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications
7.1 Key Emerging Technologies
7.1.1 Enzymatic/Bio-Assisted Production of Calcium Acetate
7.1.2 Continuous Flow Reactor Technology
7.2 Complementary Technologies
7.2.1 Membrane-Assisted Purification Technology
7.3 Adjacent Technologies
7.3.1 Calcium Acetate in Lubricant & Metal Soap
7.4 Technology/Product Roadmap
7.4.1 Upstream Technology Roadmap: Feedstock & Production
7.4.2 Pharmaceutical & Therapeutic Product Roadmap
7.4.3 Industrial & Infrastructure Product Roadmap
7.5 Patent Analysis
7.5.1 Introduction
7.5.2 Legal Status of Patents
7.5.3 Jurisdiction Analysis
7.6 Future Applications
7.6.1 Advanced Environmental Remediation
7.6.2 Next-Generation Pharmaceutical Formulations
7.6.3 Biodegradable De-Icing and Dust Control
7.6.4 Sustainable Agriculture Inputs
7.6.5 Green Chemical Intermediates
7.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Calcium Acetate Market
7.7.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential
7.7.2 Best Practices in Calcium Acetate Processing
7.7.3 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Calcium Acetate Market
7.7.4 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players
7.7.5 Clients’ Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Calcium Acetate Market
8 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives
8.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance
8.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations
8.1.2 Industry Standards
8.2 Sustainability Initiatives
8.3 Impact of Regulatory Policies and Sustainability Initiatives
8.4 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards
9 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior
9.1 Introduction
9.2 Decision-Making Process
9.3 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria
9.3.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process
9.3.2 Buying Criteria
9.4 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges
9.5 Unmet Needs in Various End-use Industries
9.6 Market Profitability
9.6.1 Revenue Potential
9.6.2 Cost Dynamics
9.6.3 Margin Opportunities in Key End-use Industries
10 Calcium Acetate Market, by Form
10.1 Introduction
10.2 Powder
10.3 Granules
10.4 Solution
11 Calcium Acetate Market, by Application
11.1 Introduction
11.2 Resins
11.3 Pharmaceutical Ingredients
11.4 Paints & Coatings
11.5 Detergents & Cleaning Agents
11.6 Food & Beverage Additives
11.7 Other Applications
12 Calcium Acetate Market, by Function
12.1 Introduction
12.2 Texturizer
12.3 Stabilizer
12.4 Thickening
12.5 Firming Agent
12.6 Other Functions
13 Calcium Acetate Market, by End-use Industry
13.1 Introduction
13.2 Food & Beverage
13.3 Pharmaceutical
13.4 Wastewater Treatment
13.5 Chemicals
13.6 Agriculture
13.7 Other End-use Industries
14 Calcium Acetate Market, by Region
14.1 Introduction
14.2 North America
14.2.1 US
14.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Phosphate Binders
14.2.2 Canada
14.2.2.1 Rising Dialysis Demand and Food Industry Applications
14.2.3 Mexico
14.2.3.1 Expanding Processed Food Production
14.3 Asia-Pacific
14.3.1 China
14.3.1.1 Availability of Cost-Effective Raw Materials
14.3.2 India
14.3.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives
14.3.3 Japan
14.3.3.1 Growing Number of End-Stage Renal Disease Cases
14.3.4 South Korea
14.3.4.1 Increasing Healthcare Awareness and Growing Aging Population
14.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific
14.4 Europe
14.4.1 Germany
14.4.1.1 Surge in Demand for High-Purity Chemicals and Healthcare Formulations
14.4.2 UK
14.4.2.1 Enhancing Industrial Wastewater Management
14.4.3 France
14.4.3.1 Advanced Healthcare System to Drive Market
14.4.4 Italy
14.4.4.1 Rising Dialysis Infrastructure in Italy
14.4.5 Spain
14.4.5.1 Utilization of Calcium Acetate to Support Drought-Resilient Agriculture
14.4.6 Netherlands
14.4.7 Rest of Europe
14.5 Middle East & Africa
14.5.1 GCC Countries
14.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia
14.5.1.1.1 Quality Standards and Institutional Demand
14.5.1.2 Other GCC Countries
14.5.1.2.1 Surge in Demand for High-Purity Chemicals and Healthcare Formulations
14.5.2 South Africa
14.5.2.1 Demand in Food Preservation and Ckd Phosphate Binder Applications
14.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa
14.6 South America
14.6.1 Brazil
14.6.1.1 Advanced Healthcare and Smart Agriculture
14.6.2 Argentina
14.6.2.1 Driving Innovation in Food Preservation and Safety
14.6.3 Rest of South America
15 Competitive Landscape
15.1 Overview
15.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win
15.3 Revenue Analysis
15.4 Market Share Analysis
15.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics
15.6 Brand/Product Comparison Analysis
15.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024
15.7.1 Stars
15.7.2 Emerging Leaders
15.7.3 Pervasive Players
15.7.4 Participants
15.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024
15.7.5.1 Company Footprint
15.7.5.2 Region Footprint
15.7.5.3 Form Footprint
15.7.5.4 Function Footprint
15.7.5.5 Application Footprint
15.7.5.6 End-use Industry Footprint
15.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024
15.8.1 Progressive Companies
15.8.2 Responsive Companies
15.8.3 Dynamic Companies
15.8.4 Starting Blocks
15.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Key Startups/SMEs, 2024
15.8.5.1 List of Key Startups/SMEs
15.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs
15.9 Competitive Scenario
15.9.1 Deals
15.9.2 Product Launches
16 Company Profiles
16.1 Key Players
16.1.1 Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA
16.1.1.1 Business Overview
16.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.1.3 Recent Developments
16.1.1.3.1 Product Launches
16.1.1.4 Analyst's View
16.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths
16.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.2 Kerry Group PLC.
16.1.2.1 Business Overview
16.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.2.3 Recent Developments
16.1.2.3.1 Deals
16.1.2.4 Analyst's View
16.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths
16.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.3 Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co. Ltd
16.1.3.1 Business Overview
16.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.3.3 Analyst's View
16.1.3.3.1 Key Strengths
16.1.3.3.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.3.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.4 Jiangsu Aolikai Food Technology Co. Ltd.
16.1.4.1 Business Overview
16.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.4.3 Analyst's View
16.1.4.3.1 Key Strengths
16.1.4.3.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.4.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.5 Macco
16.1.5.1 Business Overview
16.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.5.3 Analyst's View
16.1.5.3.1 Key Strengths
16.1.5.3.2 Strategic Choices
16.1.5.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats
16.1.6 Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.
16.1.6.1 Business Overview
16.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.6.3 Analyst's View
16.1.7 Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd
16.1.7.1 Business Overview
16.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.7.3 Analyst's View
16.1.8 Tengzhou Aolong Chemical Co. Ltd.
16.1.8.1 Business Overview
16.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.8.3 Analyst's View
16.1.9 Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co. Ltd.
16.1.9.1 Business Overview
16.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.9.3 Analyst's View
16.1.10 Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.
16.1.10.1 Business Overview
16.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered
16.1.10.3 Analyst's View
16.2 Other Players
16.2.1 Foodchem International Corporation
16.2.2 Sinofi Ingredients
16.2.3 Jj Chemicals
16.2.4 Ava Chemicals Private Limited
16.2.5 Shandong Pulisi Chemical Group
16.2.6 Global Calcium
16.2.7 Calmags GmbH
16.2.8 Penglai Marine (Shandong) Co. Ltd.
16.2.9 Annexe Chem
16.2.10 Shanghai Starsky New Material Co. Ltd.
Companies Featured
- Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA
- Kerry Group PLC.
- Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co. Ltd
- Jiangsu Aolikai Food Technology Co. Ltd.
- Macco
- Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.
- Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd
- Tengzhou Aolong Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co. Ltd.
- Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.
- Foodchem International Corporation
- Sinofi Ingredients
- Jj Chemicals
- Ava Chemicals Private Limited
- Shandong Pulisi Chemical Group
- Global Calcium
- Calmags GmbH
- Penglai Marine (Shandong) Co. Ltd.
- Annexe Chem
- Shanghai Starsky New Material Co. Ltd.
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