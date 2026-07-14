Calcium Acetate Market to Reach USD 0.16 Billion by 2030 as Pharmaceutical and Food Demand Expands

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Calcium Acetate Market by Function, Form, Application, End-Use Industry, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global calcium acetate market is projected to grow from USD 0.14 billion in 2025 to USD 0.16 billion by 2030, registering a compound annual growth rate of 4.0% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising pharmaceutical demand, the multifunctional use of calcium acetate in food processing, and continued adoption across wastewater treatment and industrial applications.

Granulated calcium acetate is expected to hold the second-largest market share by form. Its broad applicability in food processing, pharmaceutical production, and industrial operations is reinforced by controlled particle size, reduced dust generation, consistent flow, and accurate dosing. These characteristics make granules particularly suitable for large-scale manufacturing facilities and automated production lines.

Within food processing, calcium acetate granules support uniform dispersion, firming, and pH regulation. Industrial users benefit from stable material feeding and lower losses during handling and storage. Compared with finer forms, granules also offer improved storage stability and reduced moisture absorption, helping manufacturers strengthen logistics efficiency and maintain consistent product quality.

Wastewater Treatment to Hold the Third-Largest End-Use Share

Wastewater treatment is expected to account for the third-largest share of the calcium acetate market by value during the forecast period. Calcium acetate is used as a carbon source and pH-adjusting agent in biological treatment systems. Its rapid uptake, biodegradability, low toxicity, and contribution to denitrification performance support nutrient removal and process stability in municipal and industrial wastewater facilities.

Although wastewater treatment consumption remains below pharmaceutical and food applications, recurring process-driven demand is expected to sustain the segment. Regulatory compliance requirements and the need for reliable treatment performance further support adoption by facility operators.

North America Expected to Lead the Global Calcium Acetate Market

North America is projected to hold the largest regional market share by value. Growth is primarily supported by pharmaceutical demand for calcium acetate as a phosphate binder in chronic kidney disease management. Established healthcare infrastructure, high disease awareness, developed reimbursement systems, and stringent USP and FDA standards contribute to sustained demand for pharmaceutical-grade products.

The region also benefits from established manufacturers, secure supply networks, and demand from food processing and industrial markets. Calcium acetate is used in baked goods as an anti-rope preservative and in de-icing products, lubricants, and construction chemicals. Strong distribution capabilities and a preference for high-quality, compliant materials are expected to reinforce North America’s market leadership.

Competitive Landscape and Research Coverage

The calcium acetate market report profiles leading companies, including Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA, Kerry Group, Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co., Ltd., Jiangsu Aolikai Food Technology Co., Ltd., Macco, Fengchen Group Co., Ltd., Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd., Tengzhou Aolong Chemical Co., Ltd., Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co., Ltd., and Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co., Ltd.

The study segments the market by function, including texturizers, stabilizers, thickeners, and firming agents; by form, including powder, granules, and solution; and by application, including resins, pharmaceutical ingredients, paints and coatings, detergents and cleaning agents, and food and beverage additives. End-use industries covered include food and beverage, pharmaceuticals, wastewater treatment, chemicals, and agriculture. Regional analysis encompasses North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, the Middle East and Africa, and South America.

Primary research included interviews with global industry experts. Respondents represented Tier 1 companies at 60%, Tier 2 companies at 20%, and Tier 3 companies at 20%. By designation, participants included C-level executives at 33%, directors at 33%, and managers at 34%. Regional participation comprised North America at 20%, Europe at 25%, Asia Pacific at 25%, the Middle East and Africa at 15%, and Latin America at 15%.

Key Calcium Acetate Market Insights

Growth drivers include the rising burden of chronic kidney disease, phosphate binder demand, food preservation applications, and acid regulation.

Market restraints include safety concerns, competition from non-calcium binders, price sensitivity, and commodity competition.

Opportunities include emerging dialysis markets, sustainable feedstocks, and circular-economy initiatives.

Key challenges include regulatory compliance, quality standards, and raw material price volatility.

The report evaluates product innovation, regional market development, diversification opportunities, investments, competitive positioning, partnerships, mergers, acquisitions, and startup activity.

The report is designed to help established market participants and new entrants assess revenue opportunities, understand the competitive landscape, identify high-potential segments, and develop informed go-to-market strategies for the global calcium acetate market.



Key Topics Covered:



1 Introduction

1.1 Study Objectives

1.2 Market Definition

1.3 Study Scope

1.3.1 Calcium Acetate Market Segmentation and Regional Scope

1.3.2 Inclusions and Exclusions

1.3.3 Years Considered

1.3.4 Currency Considered

1.3.5 Units Considered

1.4 Stakeholders



2 Research Methodology

2.1 Research Data

2.1.1 Secondary Data

2.1.1.1 List of Key Secondary Sources

2.1.1.2 Key Data from Secondary Sources

2.1.2 Primary Data

2.1.2.1 Key Data from Primary Sources

2.1.2.2 List of Primary Interview Participants, Demand and Supply Sides

2.1.2.3 Key Industry Insights

2.1.2.4 Breakdown of Interviews with Experts

2.2 Market Size Estimation

2.2.1 Bottom-Up Approach & Top-Down Approach

2.3 Forecast Number Calculation

2.4 Data Triangulation

2.5 Factor Analysis

2.6 Research Assumptions

2.7 Research Limitations & Risks



3 Executive Summary

3.1 Key Market Participants: Mapping of Strategic Developments

3.2 Disruptive Trends in Calcium Acetate Market

3.3 High-Growth Segments

3.4 Regional Snapshot: Market Size, Growth Rate, and Forecast



4 Premium Insights

4.1 Attractive Opportunities for Players in Calcium Acetate Market

4.2 Calcium Acetate Market, by Form

4.3 Calcium Acetate Market, by Function

4.4 Calcium Acetate Market, by Application

4.5 Calcium Acetate Market, by End-use Industry

4.6 Calcium Acetate Market, by Country



5 Market Overview

5.1 Introduction

5.2 Market Dynamics

5.2.1 Drivers

5.2.1.1 Rising Burden of Chronic Kidney Disease and Phosphate Binder Demand

5.2.1.2 Multifunctionality in Food Preservation and Acid Regulation

5.2.2 Restraints

5.2.2.1 Safety Concerns and Competitive Shift to Non-Calcium Binders

5.2.2.2 Price Sensitivity and Commodity Competition in Food/ Industrial Segments

5.2.3 Opportunities

5.2.3.1 Expansion in Emerging Dialysis Markets

5.2.3.2 Circular Economy and Sustainable Feedstocks

5.2.4 Challenges

5.2.4.1 Regulatory Compliance and Quality Standards

5.2.4.2 Raw Material Price Volatility

5.3 Unmet Needs and White Spaces

5.3.1 Unmet Needs in Calcium Acetate Market

5.3.2 White Space Opportunities

5.4 Interconnected Markets and Cross-Sector Opportunities

5.4.1 Interconnected Markets

5.4.2 Cross-Sector Opportunities

5.5 Strategic Moves by Tier-1/2/3 Players

5.5.1 Key Moves and Strategic Focus



6 Industry Trends

6.1 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

6.1.1 Bargaining Power of Buyers

6.1.2 Bargaining Power of Suppliers

6.1.3 Threat of New Entrants

6.1.4 Threat of Substitutes

6.1.5 Intensity of Competitive Rivalry

6.2 Macroeconomics Indicators

6.2.1 Introduction

6.2.2 GDP Trends and Forecast

6.3 Value Chain Analysis

6.4 Ecosystem Analysis

6.5 Pricing Analysis

6.5.1 Average Selling Price, by Key Player

6.5.2 Average Selling Price, by Region

6.5.3 Average Selling Price, by Form

6.6 Trade Analysis

6.6.1 Import Scenario (HS Code 291521)

6.6.2 Export Scenario (HS Code 291521)

6.6.3 Import Scenario (HS Code 291529)

6.6.4 Export Scenario (HS Code 291529)

6.7 Key Conferences and Events, 2026

6.8 Trends/Disruptions Impacting Customer Business

6.9 Investment and Funding Scenario

6.10 Case Study Analysis

6.10.1 Calcium Acetate as Soil Amendment to Improve Arsenic Uptake in Pteris Vittata Under Water Stress

6.10.2 Calcium Acetate Enhances Texture Stability and Shelf Life in Processed Foods

6.10.3 Ensuring Ph Stability in Industrial and Pharmaceutical Formulations Using Calcium Acetate

6.11 Impact of 2025 US Tariffs on Calcium Acetate Market

6.11.1 Introduction

6.11.2 Key Tariff Rates

6.11.3 Price Impact Analysis

6.11.4 Impact on Countries/Regions

6.11.4.1 US

6.11.4.2 Europe

6.11.4.3 Asia-Pacific

6.11.5 Impact on End-use Industries



7 Technological Advancements, AI-Driven Impact, Patents, Innovations, and Future Applications

7.1 Key Emerging Technologies

7.1.1 Enzymatic/Bio-Assisted Production of Calcium Acetate

7.1.2 Continuous Flow Reactor Technology

7.2 Complementary Technologies

7.2.1 Membrane-Assisted Purification Technology

7.3 Adjacent Technologies

7.3.1 Calcium Acetate in Lubricant & Metal Soap

7.4 Technology/Product Roadmap

7.4.1 Upstream Technology Roadmap: Feedstock & Production

7.4.2 Pharmaceutical & Therapeutic Product Roadmap

7.4.3 Industrial & Infrastructure Product Roadmap

7.5 Patent Analysis

7.5.1 Introduction

7.5.2 Legal Status of Patents

7.5.3 Jurisdiction Analysis

7.6 Future Applications

7.6.1 Advanced Environmental Remediation

7.6.2 Next-Generation Pharmaceutical Formulations

7.6.3 Biodegradable De-Icing and Dust Control

7.6.4 Sustainable Agriculture Inputs

7.6.5 Green Chemical Intermediates

7.7 Impact of AI/Gen AI on Calcium Acetate Market

7.7.1 Top Use Cases and Market Potential

7.7.2 Best Practices in Calcium Acetate Processing

7.7.3 Case Studies of AI Implementation in Calcium Acetate Market

7.7.4 Interconnected Adjacent Ecosystem and Impact on Market Players

7.7.5 Clients’ Readiness to Adopt Generative AI in Calcium Acetate Market



8 Regulatory Landscape and Sustainability Initiatives

8.1 Regional Regulations and Compliance

8.1.1 Regulatory Bodies, Government Agencies, and Other Organizations

8.1.2 Industry Standards

8.2 Sustainability Initiatives

8.3 Impact of Regulatory Policies and Sustainability Initiatives

8.4 Certifications, Labeling, and Eco-Standards



9 Customer Landscape & Buyer Behavior

9.1 Introduction

9.2 Decision-Making Process

9.3 Key Stakeholders Involved in Buying Process and Their Evaluation Criteria

9.3.1 Key Stakeholders in Buying Process

9.3.2 Buying Criteria

9.4 Adoption Barriers & Internal Challenges

9.5 Unmet Needs in Various End-use Industries

9.6 Market Profitability

9.6.1 Revenue Potential

9.6.2 Cost Dynamics

9.6.3 Margin Opportunities in Key End-use Industries



10 Calcium Acetate Market, by Form

10.1 Introduction

10.2 Powder

10.3 Granules

10.4 Solution



11 Calcium Acetate Market, by Application

11.1 Introduction

11.2 Resins

11.3 Pharmaceutical Ingredients

11.4 Paints & Coatings

11.5 Detergents & Cleaning Agents

11.6 Food & Beverage Additives

11.7 Other Applications



12 Calcium Acetate Market, by Function

12.1 Introduction

12.2 Texturizer

12.3 Stabilizer

12.4 Thickening

12.5 Firming Agent

12.6 Other Functions



13 Calcium Acetate Market, by End-use Industry

13.1 Introduction

13.2 Food & Beverage

13.3 Pharmaceutical

13.4 Wastewater Treatment

13.5 Chemicals

13.6 Agriculture

13.7 Other End-use Industries



14 Calcium Acetate Market, by Region

14.1 Introduction

14.2 North America

14.2.1 US

14.2.1.1 Increasing Demand for Phosphate Binders

14.2.2 Canada

14.2.2.1 Rising Dialysis Demand and Food Industry Applications

14.2.3 Mexico

14.2.3.1 Expanding Processed Food Production

14.3 Asia-Pacific

14.3.1 China

14.3.1.1 Availability of Cost-Effective Raw Materials

14.3.2 India

14.3.2.1 Favorable Government Initiatives

14.3.3 Japan

14.3.3.1 Growing Number of End-Stage Renal Disease Cases

14.3.4 South Korea

14.3.4.1 Increasing Healthcare Awareness and Growing Aging Population

14.3.5 Rest of Asia-Pacific

14.4 Europe

14.4.1 Germany

14.4.1.1 Surge in Demand for High-Purity Chemicals and Healthcare Formulations

14.4.2 UK

14.4.2.1 Enhancing Industrial Wastewater Management

14.4.3 France

14.4.3.1 Advanced Healthcare System to Drive Market

14.4.4 Italy

14.4.4.1 Rising Dialysis Infrastructure in Italy

14.4.5 Spain

14.4.5.1 Utilization of Calcium Acetate to Support Drought-Resilient Agriculture

14.4.6 Netherlands

14.4.7 Rest of Europe

14.5 Middle East & Africa

14.5.1 GCC Countries

14.5.1.1 Saudi Arabia

14.5.1.1.1 Quality Standards and Institutional Demand

14.5.1.2 Other GCC Countries

14.5.1.2.1 Surge in Demand for High-Purity Chemicals and Healthcare Formulations

14.5.2 South Africa

14.5.2.1 Demand in Food Preservation and Ckd Phosphate Binder Applications

14.5.3 Rest of Middle East & Africa

14.6 South America

14.6.1 Brazil

14.6.1.1 Advanced Healthcare and Smart Agriculture

14.6.2 Argentina

14.6.2.1 Driving Innovation in Food Preservation and Safety

14.6.3 Rest of South America



15 Competitive Landscape

15.1 Overview

15.2 Key Player Strategies/Right to Win

15.3 Revenue Analysis

15.4 Market Share Analysis

15.5 Company Valuation and Financial Metrics

15.6 Brand/Product Comparison Analysis

15.7 Company Evaluation Matrix: Key Players, 2024

15.7.1 Stars

15.7.2 Emerging Leaders

15.7.3 Pervasive Players

15.7.4 Participants

15.7.5 Company Footprint: Key Players, 2024

15.7.5.1 Company Footprint

15.7.5.2 Region Footprint

15.7.5.3 Form Footprint

15.7.5.4 Function Footprint

15.7.5.5 Application Footprint

15.7.5.6 End-use Industry Footprint

15.8 Company Evaluation Matrix: Startups/SMEs, 2024

15.8.1 Progressive Companies

15.8.2 Responsive Companies

15.8.3 Dynamic Companies

15.8.4 Starting Blocks

15.8.5 Competitive Benchmarking: Key Startups/SMEs, 2024

15.8.5.1 List of Key Startups/SMEs

15.8.5.2 Competitive Benchmarking of Startups/SMEs

15.9 Competitive Scenario

15.9.1 Deals

15.9.2 Product Launches



16 Company Profiles

16.1 Key Players

16.1.1 Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA

16.1.1.1 Business Overview

16.1.1.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.1.3 Recent Developments

16.1.1.3.1 Product Launches

16.1.1.4 Analyst's View

16.1.1.4.1 Key Strengths

16.1.1.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.1.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.2 Kerry Group PLC.

16.1.2.1 Business Overview

16.1.2.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.2.3 Recent Developments

16.1.2.3.1 Deals

16.1.2.4 Analyst's View

16.1.2.4.1 Key Strengths

16.1.2.4.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.2.4.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.3 Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co. Ltd

16.1.3.1 Business Overview

16.1.3.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.3.3 Analyst's View

16.1.3.3.1 Key Strengths

16.1.3.3.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.3.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.4 Jiangsu Aolikai Food Technology Co. Ltd.

16.1.4.1 Business Overview

16.1.4.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.4.3 Analyst's View

16.1.4.3.1 Key Strengths

16.1.4.3.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.4.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.5 Macco

16.1.5.1 Business Overview

16.1.5.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.5.3 Analyst's View

16.1.5.3.1 Key Strengths

16.1.5.3.2 Strategic Choices

16.1.5.3.3 Weaknesses and Competitive Threats

16.1.6 Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.

16.1.6.1 Business Overview

16.1.6.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.6.3 Analyst's View

16.1.7 Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd

16.1.7.1 Business Overview

16.1.7.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.7.3 Analyst's View

16.1.8 Tengzhou Aolong Chemical Co. Ltd.

16.1.8.1 Business Overview

16.1.8.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.8.3 Analyst's View

16.1.9 Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co. Ltd.

16.1.9.1 Business Overview

16.1.9.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.9.3 Analyst's View

16.1.10 Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

16.1.10.1 Business Overview

16.1.10.2 Products/Solutions/Services Offered

16.1.10.3 Analyst's View

16.2 Other Players

16.2.1 Foodchem International Corporation

16.2.2 Sinofi Ingredients

16.2.3 Jj Chemicals

16.2.4 Ava Chemicals Private Limited

16.2.5 Shandong Pulisi Chemical Group

16.2.6 Global Calcium

16.2.7 Calmags GmbH

16.2.8 Penglai Marine (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

16.2.9 Annexe Chem

16.2.10 Shanghai Starsky New Material Co. Ltd.



Companies Featured

Dr. Paul Lohmann GmbH & Co. KGaA

Kerry Group PLC.

Jiangsu Kolod Food Ingredients Co. Ltd

Jiangsu Aolikai Food Technology Co. Ltd.

Macco

Fengchen Group Co. Ltd.

Vasa Pharmachem Pvt. Ltd

Tengzhou Aolong Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shanxi Zhaoyi Chemical Co. Ltd.

Shandong Aojin Chemical Technology Co. Ltd.

Foodchem International Corporation

Sinofi Ingredients

Jj Chemicals

Ava Chemicals Private Limited

Shandong Pulisi Chemical Group

Global Calcium

Calmags GmbH

Penglai Marine (Shandong) Co. Ltd.

Annexe Chem

Shanghai Starsky New Material Co. Ltd.

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