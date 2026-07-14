Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2036 As Biologics, JAK Inhibitors, and Emerging Targeted Therapies Reshape Pediatric Arthritis Treatment.

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
"Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036," projects that the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market will increase from approximately USD 2.30 billion in 2025 to USD 3.76 billion by 2036 across the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.
Market expansion is being supported by rising diagnosed prevalence, earlier treatment escalation, broader reimbursement for advanced therapies, and increasing adoption of mechanism-based medicines. The United States is expected to remain the largest regional market, reaching approximately USD 2.13 billion by 2036, reflecting higher diagnosis rates, strong physician and patient awareness, and faster uptake of innovative pediatric treatments.
Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Highlights
- The total JIA market size in the seven major markets was approximately USD 2.30 billion in 2025.
- The market is forecast to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2026-2036.
- Approximately 141,800 prevalent JIA cases were recorded across the seven major markets in 2025.
- The United States accounted for approximately 100,500 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025.
- Oligoarticular JIA represented the largest subtype in the United States, with approximately 33,000 cases, followed by polyarticular JIA with around 29,000 cases.
- Upadacitinib is projected to generate the highest JIA therapy revenue in the United States by 2036.
JIA treatment is increasingly focused on achieving sustained remission or low disease activity while preventing joint damage, functional impairment, and extra-articular complications. Management may include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, biologic therapies, and targeted small-molecule medicines. Treatment selection is becoming more individualized according to JIA subtype, disease severity, prognostic factors, previous response, and safety considerations.
The juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment landscape is shifting from conventional immunosuppression toward targeted biologics and oral small molecules. This transition is particularly evident in polyarticular JIA and juvenile psoriatic arthritis, where persistent disease activity and long-term complications can require earlier escalation to advanced therapies.
Marketed JIA therapies span several mechanisms and include AbbVie's RINVOQ, Sanofi and Regeneron's KEVZARA, Novartis' COSENTYX and ILARIS, UCB's CIMZIA, Bristol Myers Squibb's ORENCIA, Eli Lilly's OLUMIANT and TALTZ, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's KINERET, and Pfizer's XELJANZ. Additional products used across relevant JIA populations include SIMPONI ARIA and other targeted immunomodulators.
RINVOQ has strengthened the role of oral targeted therapy following its 2024 approval for pediatric patients with polyarticular JIA who experienced an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more conventional or biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. Its entry highlights growing regulatory and commercial interest in therapies that offer targeted activity and convenient administration.
Emerging JIA Pipeline and Competitive Landscape
Although the emerging JIA pipeline remains relatively limited, several mid- and late-stage candidates could increase competition during the forecast period. Key therapies under evaluation include SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), MAS825, and filgotinib. Bimekizumab's dual inhibition of IL-17A and IL-17F represents one of the differentiated approaches being assessed within the evolving inflammatory disease pipeline.
Leading companies active in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market include AbbVie, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum. Future competition will be influenced by clinical efficacy, long-term safety, pediatric labeling, route and frequency of administration, market access, pricing, and the ability to address multiple JIA subtypes.
Market Growth Drivers and Unmet Needs
Key growth drivers include increasing JIA prevalence, improved recognition and referral, expanding access to pediatric rheumatology services, and stronger clinical evidence supporting targeted treatment. Greater use of JAK-STAT and cytokine-directed therapies may provide additional steroid-sparing options and support earlier control of refractory disease.
Significant unmet needs remain, including delayed diagnosis, limited access to specialists, regulatory gaps across pediatric age groups and JIA subtypes, psychosocial and quality-of-life burden, and inconsistent transition from pediatric to adult care. Addressing these challenges could improve long-term outcomes while creating opportunities for differentiated therapies, diagnostic strategies, and coordinated care models.
Comprehensive JIA Market Intelligence
The report provides historical and forecast market analysis from 2022 to 2036, including JIA epidemiology, therapy-specific revenue, market share, drug uptake, peak patient share, pricing trends, competitive benchmarking, and pipeline assessment. It also evaluates clinical development, regulatory activity, treatment practices, patient journeys, market access considerations, and strategic opportunities across the seven major markets.
Primary research incorporates perspectives from key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts across major academic and clinical institutions. SWOT and conjoint analyses assess emerging therapies according to efficacy, safety, administration, expected market entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population.
Overall, rising diagnosis rates, expanding pediatric access, and continued adoption of targeted biologics and small molecules are expected to sustain growth in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market through 2036. Companies that address diagnostic delays, treatment durability, pediatric safety, access barriers, and care-transition gaps will be positioned to capture emerging opportunities in this increasingly competitive therapeutic area.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Key Insights
2. Report Introduction
3. Executive Summary
4. Key Events
4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts
4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations
4.3. News Flow
5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology
6. JIA Market Overview at a Glance
6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)
6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of JIA By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025
6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of JIA By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036
7. Disease Background and Overview
7.1. Introduction
7.2. Types
7.3. Symptoms
7.4. Causes
7.5. Pathophysiology
7.6. Diagnosis
7.7. Treatment
8. Treatment Guidelines
8.1. American College of Rheumatology (2021)
8.2. EULAR/Pres Recommendations for the Diagnosis and Management of Still's Disease
8.3. Japan College of Rheumatology Clinical Practice Guidelines (2024)
9. Epidemiology and Patient Population
9.1. Key Findings
9.2. Assumptions and Rationale
9.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the 7MM
9.4. The United States
9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States
9.4.2. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States
9.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States
9.4.4. Treatment Eligible Cases of JIA in the United States
9.5. EU4 and the UK
9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in EU4 and the UK
9.5.2. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in EU4 and the UK
9.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in EU4 and the UK
9.5.4. Treatment Eligible Cases of JIA in EU4 and the UK
9.6. Japan
9.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in Japan
9.6.2. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in Japan
9.6.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in Japan
9.6.4. Treatment Eligible Cases of JIA in Japan
10. Patient Journey
11. Marketed Therapies
11.1. Key Cross Competition
11.2. Upadacitinib (RINVOQ): AbbVie
11.2.1. Drug Description
11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.2.5. Clinical Development
11.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information
11.2.6. Analyst Views
11.3. Sarilumab (KEVZARA): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
11.3.1. Drug Description
11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.3.5. Clinical Development
11.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information
11.3.6. Analyst Views
11.4. Guselkumab (TREMFYA): Janssen Pharmaceutical
11.4.1. Drug Description
11.4.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.4.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.4.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.4.5. Clinical Development
11.4.5.1. Clinical Trial Information
11.4.6. Analyst Views
11.5. Secukinumab (COSENTYX): Novartis
11.5.1. Drug Description
11.5.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.5.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.5.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.5.5. Analyst Views
11.6. Abatacept (ORENCIA): Bristol-Myers Squibb
11.6.1. Drug Description
11.6.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.6.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.6.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.6.5. Analyst Views
11.7. Certolizumab pegol (CIMZIA): UCB Biopharma
11.7.1. Drug Description
11.7.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.7.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.7.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.7.5. Analyst Views
11.8. Canakinumab (ILARIS): Novartis
11.8.1. Drug Description
11.8.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.8.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.8.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.8.5. Analyst Views
11.9. Golimumab (SIMPONI ARIA): Janssen Pharmaceutical
11.9.1. Drug Description
11.9.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.9.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.9.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.9.5. Clinical Development
11.9.5.1. Clinical Trial Information
11.9.6. Analyst Views
11.1. Baricitinib (OLUMIANT): Eli Lilly
11.10.1. Drug Description
11.10.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.10.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.10.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.10.5. Clinical Development
11.10.5.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.10.6. Analyst Views
11.11. Ixekizumab (TALTZ): Eli Lilly
11.11.1. Drug Description
11.11.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.11.3. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.11.4. Clinical Development
11.11.4.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.11.5. Analyst Views
11.12. Anakinra (KINERET): Sobi
11.12.1. Drug Description
11.12.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.12.3. Other Developmental Activity
11.12.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials
11.12.5. Clinical Development
11.12.5.1. Clinical Trials Information
11.12.6. Analyst Views
11.13. Tofacitinib (XELJANZ): Pfizer
11.13.1. Drug Description
11.13.2. Regulatory Milestones
11.13.3. Other Developmental Activities
11.13.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial
11.13.5. Analyst Views
12. Emerging Drugs
12.1. Key Cross Competition
12.2. Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU): Bristol-Myers Squibb
12.2.1. Drug Description
12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities
12.2.3. Clinical Development
12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
12.2.4. Analyst Views
12.3. Bimekizumab (BIMZELX): UCB
12.3.1. Drug Description
12.3.2. Other Developmental Activity
12.3.3. Clinical Development
12.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information
12.3.4. Analyst Views
12.4. MAS825: NOVARTIS
12.4.1. Drug Description
12.4.2. Clinical Development
12.4.2.1. Clinical Trial Information
12.4.3. Safety and Efficacy
12.4.4. Analyst Views
13. JIA: 7MM Analysis
13.1. Key Findings
13.2. Market Outlook
13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions
13.3.1. Cost Assumptions
13.4. Conjoint Analysis
13.5. Total Market Size of JIA in the 7MM
13.6. Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in the 7MM
13.7. The United States
13.7.1. Total Market Size of JIA in the United States
13.7.2. Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in the United States
13.8. EU4 and the UK
13.8.1. Total Market Size of JIA in EU4 and the UK
13.8.2. Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in EU4 and the UK
13.9. Japan
13.9.1. Total Market Size of JIA in Japan
13.9.2. Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in Japan
14. Unmet Needs
15. SWOT Analysis
16. KOL Views
17. Market Access and Reimbursement
17.1. The United States
17.2. EU4 and the UK
17.2.1. Germany
17.2.2. France
17.2.3. Italy
17.2.4. Spain
17.2.5. United Kingdom
17.3. Japan
17.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025
17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of JIA Therapies
18. Appendix
18.1. Bibliography
18.2. Report Methodology
19. Publisher Capabilities
20. Disclaimer
21. About the Publisher
A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:
- AbbVie
- Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals
- Janssen Pharmaceutical (Johnson & Johnson)
- Novartis
- Bristol-Myers Squibb
- UCB Biopharma
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2k8ia
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