Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market is Forecast to Grow at a 4.6% CAGR from 2026 to 2036 As Biologics, JAK Inhibitors, and Emerging Targeted Therapies Reshape Pediatric Arthritis Treatment.

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) - Market Insight, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

"Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis (JIA) - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036," projects that the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market will increase from approximately USD 2.30 billion in 2025 to USD 3.76 billion by 2036 across the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom, and Japan.

Market expansion is being supported by rising diagnosed prevalence, earlier treatment escalation, broader reimbursement for advanced therapies, and increasing adoption of mechanism-based medicines. The United States is expected to remain the largest regional market, reaching approximately USD 2.13 billion by 2036, reflecting higher diagnosis rates, strong physician and patient awareness, and faster uptake of innovative pediatric treatments.

Juvenile Idiopathic Arthritis Market Highlights

The total JIA market size in the seven major markets was approximately USD 2.30 billion in 2025.

The market is forecast to reach USD 3.76 billion by 2036, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% during 2026-2036.

Approximately 141,800 prevalent JIA cases were recorded across the seven major markets in 2025.

The United States accounted for approximately 100,500 diagnosed prevalent cases in 2025.

Oligoarticular JIA represented the largest subtype in the United States, with approximately 33,000 cases, followed by polyarticular JIA with around 29,000 cases.

Upadacitinib is projected to generate the highest JIA therapy revenue in the United States by 2036.

JIA treatment is increasingly focused on achieving sustained remission or low disease activity while preventing joint damage, functional impairment, and extra-articular complications. Management may include nonsteroidal anti-inflammatory drugs, corticosteroids, conventional synthetic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs, biologic therapies, and targeted small-molecule medicines. Treatment selection is becoming more individualized according to JIA subtype, disease severity, prognostic factors, previous response, and safety considerations.

The juvenile idiopathic arthritis treatment landscape is shifting from conventional immunosuppression toward targeted biologics and oral small molecules. This transition is particularly evident in polyarticular JIA and juvenile psoriatic arthritis, where persistent disease activity and long-term complications can require earlier escalation to advanced therapies.

Marketed JIA therapies span several mechanisms and include AbbVie's RINVOQ, Sanofi and Regeneron's KEVZARA, Novartis' COSENTYX and ILARIS, UCB's CIMZIA, Bristol Myers Squibb's ORENCIA, Eli Lilly's OLUMIANT and TALTZ, Swedish Orphan Biovitrum's KINERET, and Pfizer's XELJANZ. Additional products used across relevant JIA populations include SIMPONI ARIA and other targeted immunomodulators.

RINVOQ has strengthened the role of oral targeted therapy following its 2024 approval for pediatric patients with polyarticular JIA who experienced an inadequate response or intolerance to one or more conventional or biologic disease-modifying antirheumatic drugs. Its entry highlights growing regulatory and commercial interest in therapies that offer targeted activity and convenient administration.

Emerging JIA Pipeline and Competitive Landscape

Although the emerging JIA pipeline remains relatively limited, several mid- and late-stage candidates could increase competition during the forecast period. Key therapies under evaluation include SOTYKTU (deucravacitinib), BIMZELX (bimekizumab), MAS825, and filgotinib. Bimekizumab's dual inhibition of IL-17A and IL-17F represents one of the differentiated approaches being assessed within the evolving inflammatory disease pipeline.

Leading companies active in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market include AbbVie, Sanofi, Regeneron Pharmaceuticals, Johnson & Johnson, Novartis, Bristol Myers Squibb, UCB Biopharma, Eli Lilly, Pfizer, and Swedish Orphan Biovitrum. Future competition will be influenced by clinical efficacy, long-term safety, pediatric labeling, route and frequency of administration, market access, pricing, and the ability to address multiple JIA subtypes.

Market Growth Drivers and Unmet Needs

Key growth drivers include increasing JIA prevalence, improved recognition and referral, expanding access to pediatric rheumatology services, and stronger clinical evidence supporting targeted treatment. Greater use of JAK-STAT and cytokine-directed therapies may provide additional steroid-sparing options and support earlier control of refractory disease.

Significant unmet needs remain, including delayed diagnosis, limited access to specialists, regulatory gaps across pediatric age groups and JIA subtypes, psychosocial and quality-of-life burden, and inconsistent transition from pediatric to adult care. Addressing these challenges could improve long-term outcomes while creating opportunities for differentiated therapies, diagnostic strategies, and coordinated care models.

Comprehensive JIA Market Intelligence

The report provides historical and forecast market analysis from 2022 to 2036, including JIA epidemiology, therapy-specific revenue, market share, drug uptake, peak patient share, pricing trends, competitive benchmarking, and pipeline assessment. It also evaluates clinical development, regulatory activity, treatment practices, patient journeys, market access considerations, and strategic opportunities across the seven major markets.

Primary research incorporates perspectives from key opinion leaders and subject-matter experts across major academic and clinical institutions. SWOT and conjoint analyses assess emerging therapies according to efficacy, safety, administration, expected market entry, probability of success, and addressable patient population.

Overall, rising diagnosis rates, expanding pediatric access, and continued adoption of targeted biologics and small molecules are expected to sustain growth in the juvenile idiopathic arthritis market through 2036. Companies that address diagnostic delays, treatment durability, pediatric safety, access barriers, and care-transition gaps will be positioned to capture emerging opportunities in this increasingly competitive therapeutic area.



Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary



4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.3. News Flow



5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology



6. JIA Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Emerging Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of JIA By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of JIA By Therapies in the 7MM, in 2036



7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Types

7.3. Symptoms

7.4. Causes

7.5. Pathophysiology

7.6. Diagnosis

7.7. Treatment



8. Treatment Guidelines

8.1. American College of Rheumatology (2021)

8.2. EULAR/Pres Recommendations for the Diagnosis and Management of Still's Disease

8.3. Japan College of Rheumatology Clinical Practice Guidelines (2024)



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the 7MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States

9.4.2. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States

9.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in the United States

9.4.4. Treatment Eligible Cases of JIA in the United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in EU4 and the UK

9.5.4. Treatment Eligible Cases of JIA in EU4 and the UK

9.6. Japan

9.6.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in Japan

9.6.2. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in Japan

9.6.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of JIA in Japan

9.6.4. Treatment Eligible Cases of JIA in Japan



10. Patient Journey



11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Upadacitinib (RINVOQ): AbbVie

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Clinical Development

11.2.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.2.6. Analyst Views

11.3. Sarilumab (KEVZARA): Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.3.5. Clinical Development

11.3.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.3.6. Analyst Views

11.4. Guselkumab (TREMFYA): Janssen Pharmaceutical

11.4.1. Drug Description

11.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.4.5. Clinical Development

11.4.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.4.6. Analyst Views

11.5. Secukinumab (COSENTYX): Novartis

11.5.1. Drug Description

11.5.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.5.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.5.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.5.5. Analyst Views

11.6. Abatacept (ORENCIA): Bristol-Myers Squibb

11.6.1. Drug Description

11.6.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.6.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.6.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.6.5. Analyst Views

11.7. Certolizumab pegol (CIMZIA): UCB Biopharma

11.7.1. Drug Description

11.7.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.7.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.7.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.7.5. Analyst Views

11.8. Canakinumab (ILARIS): Novartis

11.8.1. Drug Description

11.8.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.8.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.8.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.8.5. Analyst Views

11.9. Golimumab (SIMPONI ARIA): Janssen Pharmaceutical

11.9.1. Drug Description

11.9.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.9.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.9.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.9.5. Clinical Development

11.9.5.1. Clinical Trial Information

11.9.6. Analyst Views

11.1. Baricitinib (OLUMIANT): Eli Lilly

11.10.1. Drug Description

11.10.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.10.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.10.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.10.5. Clinical Development

11.10.5.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.10.6. Analyst Views

11.11. Ixekizumab (TALTZ): Eli Lilly

11.11.1. Drug Description

11.11.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.11.3. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.11.4. Clinical Development

11.11.4.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.11.5. Analyst Views

11.12. Anakinra (KINERET): Sobi

11.12.1. Drug Description

11.12.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.12.3. Other Developmental Activity

11.12.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.12.5. Clinical Development

11.12.5.1. Clinical Trials Information

11.12.6. Analyst Views

11.13. Tofacitinib (XELJANZ): Pfizer

11.13.1. Drug Description

11.13.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.13.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.13.4. Summary of Pivotal Trial

11.13.5. Analyst Views



12. Emerging Drugs

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Deucravacitinib (SOTYKTU): Bristol-Myers Squibb

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Analyst Views

12.3. Bimekizumab (BIMZELX): UCB

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activity

12.3.3. Clinical Development

12.3.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.3.4. Analyst Views

12.4. MAS825: NOVARTIS

12.4.1. Drug Description

12.4.2. Clinical Development

12.4.2.1. Clinical Trial Information

12.4.3. Safety and Efficacy

12.4.4. Analyst Views



13. JIA: 7MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions

13.4. Conjoint Analysis

13.5. Total Market Size of JIA in the 7MM

13.6. Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in the 7MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of JIA in the United States

13.7.2. Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of JIA in EU4 and the UK

13.8.2. Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in EU4 and the UK

13.9. Japan

13.9.1. Total Market Size of JIA in Japan

13.9.2. Total Market Size of JIA by Therapies in Japan



14. Unmet Needs



15. SWOT Analysis



16. KOL Views



17. Market Access and Reimbursement

17.1. The United States

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Japan

17.4. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.5. Market Access and Reimbursement of JIA Therapies



18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology



19. Publisher Capabilities



20. Disclaimer



21. About the Publisher



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

AbbVie

Sanofi/Regeneron Pharmaceuticals

Janssen Pharmaceutical (Johnson & Johnson)

Novartis

Bristol-Myers Squibb

UCB Biopharma

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/n2k8ia

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