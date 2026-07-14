Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Report, Analyzes Treatment Needs Across Elderly, Diabetic, and Immunosuppressed Populations

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Country and Region - Analysis and Forecast, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global complicated urinary tract infections market is positioned for continued growth as healthcare providers respond to rising infection rates, an expanding elderly population and the increasing prevalence of antibiotic-resistant bacteria. Demand for targeted antibiotics, rapid diagnostic tools, antimicrobial-coated catheters and infection prevention technologies is accelerating across major healthcare markets.

Complicated urinary tract infections (cUTIs) occur frequently in patients with urinary tract abnormalities or underlying conditions that increase the risk of severe, recurrent or difficult-to-treat infections. Key risk factors include urinary obstruction, indwelling catheters, diabetes mellitus, immunosuppression and neurogenic bladder. cUTIs may affect the lower or upper urinary tract and can result in pyelonephritis, sepsis or chronic kidney complications without timely diagnosis and treatment.

Patients may present with high fever, flank pain and systemic inflammatory responses. Diagnosis commonly involves urine culture, supported where necessary by imaging to identify anatomical or functional causes. Treatment typically requires culture-guided antibiotic therapy and management of underlying risk factors to improve outcomes and reduce recurrence.

Urinary tract infections account for approximately 150 million cases worldwide each year, with a significant proportion requiring advanced clinical management. Growth in diabetes, immunosuppressive conditions, urinary tract disorders and the use of indwelling medical devices is increasing the global cUTI patient burden and supporting demand for more effective therapeutics.

Population ageing represents another major complicated urinary tract infections market opportunity. Older adults face elevated risks due to declining immune function, chronic diseases, prostate disorders and greater exposure to urinary catheterization. Catheter-associated urinary tract infections remain a persistent concern in hospitals, creating demand for next-generation antibiotics, antimicrobial-coated devices, rapid diagnostics and specialized infection prevention programs.

Antibiotic resistance remains one of the market’s most significant challenges. Increasing resistance to established treatments can limit therapeutic options, complicate clinical decision-making and contribute to poorer patient outcomes. The cost and complexity of antimicrobial development may also restrict pharmaceutical investment. These pressures are strengthening the need for novel antibiotics, combination therapies, precision diagnostics and responsible antimicrobial stewardship.

The competitive landscape includes Allecra Therapeutics, Shionogi, Inc., Melinta Therapeutics, AbbVie and Wockhardt Limited. Market participants are investing in research and development to advance novel antimicrobials and combination treatments designed to address resistant pathogens. Companies are also expanding product portfolios, incorporating diagnostic technologies and strengthening regional distribution networks to improve access across established and emerging markets.

Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Segmentation by Region

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

North America, Europe and Asia-Pacific are expected to remain important regional markets, supported by hospital infection control initiatives, improving diagnostic capabilities and growing awareness of antimicrobial resistance. Emerging healthcare systems also offer opportunities as providers expand access to advanced cUTI diagnosis, treatment and prevention solutions.

The increased focus on preventing hospital-acquired infections is expected to create further commercial opportunities. Catheter-associated urinary tract infections account for a substantial share of healthcare-associated infections, prompting hospitals to invest in technologies that reduce infection rates and treatment costs. Regulatory requirements, quality benchmarks and financial penalties are reinforcing the adoption of antimicrobial catheters, rapid testing platforms, infection monitoring systems and targeted therapies, supporting long-term growth across the complicated urinary tract infections market.



1. Global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market: Industry Analysis

1.1 Market Overview and Ecosystem

1.2 Epidemiological Analysis

1.3 Key Market Trends

1.3.1 Impact Analysis

1.4 Regulatory Landscape

1.5 Pipeline Analysis

1.6 Market Dynamics

1.6.1 Overview

1.6.2 Market Drivers

1.6.3 Market Restraints

1.6.4 Market Opportunities



2. Global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market (by Region), Value ($Million), 2024-2035

2.1 North America

2.1.1 Market Dynamics

2.1.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.1.3 North America Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market, by Country ($Million), 2024-2035

2.1.3.1 U.S.

2.2 Europe

2.2.1 Market Dynamics

2.2.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.2.3 Europe Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market, by Country ($Million), 2024-2035

2.2.3.1 U.K.

2.2.3.2 France

2.2.3.3 Germany

2.2.3.4 Italy

2.2.3.5 Spain

2.3 Asia-Pacific

2.3.1 Market Dynamics

2.3.2 Market Sizing and Forecast

2.3.3 Asia-Pacific Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market, by Country ($Million), 2024-2035

2.3.3.1 Japan



3. Competitive Landscape and Company Profiles

3.1 Competitive Landscape

3.1.1 Mergers and Acquisitions

3.1.2 Partnership, Alliances and Business Expansion

3.1.3 New Offerings

3.1.4 Regulatory Activities

3.1.5 Funding Activities

3.2 Company Profiles

3.2.1 Akero Therapeutics.

3.2.1.1 Overview

3.2.1.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.1.3 Top Competitors

3.2.1.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.1.5 Key Personnel

3.2.1.6 Analyst View

3.2.2 Sagimet Biosciences.

3.2.2.1 Overview

3.2.2.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.2.3 Top Competitors

3.2.2.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.2.5 Key Personnel

3.2.2.6 Analyst View

3.2.3 Boehringer Ingelheim.

3.2.3.1 Overview

3.2.3.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.3.3 Top Competitors

3.2.3.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.3.5 Key Personnel

3.2.3.6 Analyst View

3.2.4 89bio.

3.2.4.1 Overview

3.2.4.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.4.3 Top Competitors

3.2.4.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.4.5 Key Personnel

3.2.4.6 Analyst View

3.2.5 Inventiva Pharma.

3.2.5.1 Overview

3.2.5.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.5.3 Top Competitors

3.2.5.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.5.5 Key Personnel

3.2.5.6 Analyst View

3.2.6 Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

3.2.6.1 Overview

3.2.6.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.6.3 Top Competitors

3.2.6.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.6.5 Key Personnel

3.2.6.6 Analyst View

3.2.7 Novo Nordisk A/S.

3.2.7.1 Overview

3.2.7.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.7.3 Top Competitors

3.2.7.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.7.5 Key Personnel

3.2.7.6 Analyst View

3.2.8 Viking Therapeutics.

3.2.8.1 Overview

3.2.8.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.8.3 Top Competitors

3.2.8.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.8.5 Key Personnel

3.2.8.6 Analyst View

3.2.9 Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

3.2.9.1 Overview

3.2.9.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.9.3 Top Competitors

3.2.9.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.9.5 Key Personnel

3.2.9.6 Analyst View

3.2.10 Pfizer, Inc.

3.2.10.1 Overview

3.2.10.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.10.3 Top Competitors

3.2.10.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.10.5 Key Personnel

3.2.10.6 Analyst View

3.2.11 HighTide Biopharma.

3.2.11.1 Overview

3.2.11.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.11.3 Top Competitors

3.2.11.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.11.5 Key Personnel

3.2.11.6 Analyst View

3.2.12 Boston Pharmaceuticals.

3.2.12.1 Overview

3.2.12.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.12.3 Top Competitors

3.2.12.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.12.5 Key Personnel

3.2.12.6 Analyst View

3.2.13 Rivus Pharmaceuticals.

3.2.13.1 Overview

3.2.13.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.13.3 Top Competitors

3.2.13.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.13.5 Key Personnel

3.2.13.6 Analyst View

3.2.14 Lipocine.

3.2.14.1 Overview

3.2.14.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.14.3 Top Competitors

3.2.14.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.14.5 Key Personnel

3.2.14.6 Analyst View

3.2.15 Aligos Therapeutics.

3.2.15.1 Overview

3.2.15.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.15.3 Top Competitors

3.2.15.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.15.5 Key Personnel

3.2.15.6 Analyst View

3.2.16 MediciNova.

3.2.16.1 Overview

3.2.16.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.16.3 Top Competitors

3.2.16.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.16.5 Key Personnel

3.2.16.6 Analyst View

3.2.17 Eli Lilly and Company.

3.2.17.1 Overview

3.2.17.2 Top Products / Product Portfolio

3.2.17.3 Top Competitors

3.2.17.4 Target Customers/End-Users

3.2.17.5 Key Personnel

3.2.17.6 Analyst View

3.2.18 Others



4. Research Methodology



List of Figures

Figure: Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market (by Scenario), $Million, 2024, 2030, and 2035

Figure: Global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market, 2024 and 2035

Figure: Global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market Key Trends, Impact Analysis

Figure: North America Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market, $Million, 2024-2035

Figure: Europe Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market, $Million, 2024-2035

Figure: Asia-Pacific Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market, $Million, 2024-2035



List of Tables

Table: Market Snapshot

Table: Market Dynamics

Table: Global Complicated Urinary Tract Infections Market (by Region), $Million, 2024-2035



Companies Featured

Akero Therapeutics.

Sagimet Biosciences.

Boehringer Ingelheim.

89bio.

Inventiva Pharma.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals.

Novo Nordisk A/S.

Viking Therapeutics.

Hepion Pharmaceuticals.

Pfizer, Inc.

HighTide Biopharma.

Boston Pharmaceuticals.

Rivus Pharmaceuticals.

Lipocine.

Aligos Therapeutics.

MediciNova.

Eli Lilly and Company.



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/63yeym

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.