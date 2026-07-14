AvandaMobil Announces Platform That Makes Buying and Selling Cars in Indonesia as Easy as a WhatsApp Chat

BANDA ACEH, Indonesia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AvandaMobil (avandamobil.com) today announced the nationwide availability of its automotive marketplace, a platform built around a simple promise. Any Indonesian, in any of the country's 514 cities and regencies, can check the true price of a car in their own region and reach a verified dealer sales representative in a single WhatsApp tap.





Car pricing in Indonesia has long been a regional puzzle. Because each of the country's 38 provinces sets its own vehicle transfer tax, the on-the-road (OTR) price of the same car can differ by millions of rupiah between neighboring regions. Buyers routinely negotiate using Jakarta brochure prices that do not apply where they live, while sellers and dealers field the confusion one phone call at a time.

AvandaMobil eliminates that guesswork. The platform maintains official OTR pricing for 169 car models from 25 brands, calculated separately for every province using each region's actual tax rates. Every price page pairs the numbers with an open credit simulator, buying guides written for consumers, and direct contact buttons for the sales representative serving that specific area. Behind the interface, a dedicated pricing team maintains the database against official manufacturer pricelists and each province's vehicle transfer tax rates, so the figures move when the market moves rather than when a brochure is reprinted.

"Buying a car is the second largest purchase most Indonesian families ever make, and yet many walk into a showroom armed with the wrong numbers for their own province," said Muhammad Avanda Alvin, founder of AvandaMobil. "We built AvandaMobil so that the honest price comes first. See what the car really costs where you live, run the installment math yourself, then talk directly to a verified human being. No middlemen, no mystery."

Built to Compete on Trust

The Indonesian automotive classifieds market is served by several established platforms. AvandaMobil enters the field with a different architecture. Every sales representative on the platform passes an identity verification process before appearing publicly, and every contact button connects buyers straight to that individual through WhatsApp, phone, SMS, or Telegram, with no intermediaries taking a margin in between.

Anyone Can Sell a Car, All From One Platform

The same directness applies to private sellers. Any car owner in Indonesia can rent a listing slot on AvandaMobil for a highly affordable flat fee and keep the advertisement live for a full twelve months, complete with photos, detailed specifications, and direct WhatsApp, phone, SMS, and Telegram buttons. The platform takes no commission on the sale and places no middlemen in the conversation, while a public review system lets seller reputations grow from real transactions.

For professionals, AvandaMobil offers rentable digital storefronts tied to specific brands, models, and cities. Verified dealer sales representatives who claim these pages receive every buyer lead directly, manage inquiries through a personal dashboard, and update their own prices, promotions, galleries, and video testimonials without waiting on anyone. From checking a new car's regional price to financing it, or from photographing the family's old car to handing over its keys, the entire journey happens on one platform, without the usual hassle.

Built Like an App, Without the App Store

The WhatsApp-simple experience is backed by deliberate engineering. AvandaMobil ships as a progressive web application, meaning visitors on any smartphone can install it straight from the browser, no app store download required, and the platform keeps working smoothly on slow connections, a deliberate choice for a country where most car research happens on mobile data. Dealer storefronts can even carry video testimonials and handover documentation, so buyers see real transactions before they ever send a message.

Key Platform Features

Official OTR prices for 169 models from 25 brands, calculated per province using real regional tax rates

Identity-verified dealer sales with one-tap WhatsApp, phone, SMS, and Telegram contact, no middlemen

Open credit simulator with adjustable down payment and tenor on every price page

Used-car marketplace where any owner can rent an affordable twelve-month listing, commission-free

Installable app experience with more than one hundred free consumer buying guides



Availability

AvandaMobil is available now at https://avandamobil.com, covering all 38 Indonesian provinces and 514 cities and regencies. Browsing, price comparison, credit simulation, and the platform's library of more than one hundred consumer buying guides are free for everyone; sellers pay only a flat, budget-friendly listing fee.

About AvandaMobil

AvandaMobil is an Indonesian automotive marketplace connecting car buyers with identity-verified dealer sales representatives and private sellers across the country. The platform publishes province-accurate on-the-road prices for new cars, open credit simulations, and a used-car marketplace with seller reviews, built on an affordable rent-a-storefront model that lets anyone sell from a single platform. AvandaMobil was founded in Aceh, Indonesia. Learn more at https://avandamobil.com .

Media Contact

Muhammad Avanda Alvin

CEO & Founder, AvandaMobil

Email: press@avandamobil.com

Website: https://avandamobil.com

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