Military Artificial Intelligence Systems Market Report 2026-2036 Assesses Global Growth and U.S. Trade Tariff Impact

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Report 2026-2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Report 2026-2036, including analysis of U.S. trade tariffs, delivers comprehensive forecasts and strategic intelligence covering defence AI technologies, applications, operating environments, end-users and regional markets. The 450+ page report supports defence contractors, technology providers, investors and policymakers seeking to identify emerging opportunities across the global military artificial intelligence systems market.

The market is expected to expand significantly through 2036 as defence organisations deploy AI to improve situational awareness, automate data analysis and accelerate operational decision-making. Investment is increasing across intelligence, surveillance and reconnaissance (ISR), autonomous systems, command architectures, mission planning, sensor fusion and cyber defence.

Technology Innovation Accelerates Defence AI Adoption

The growing complexity of multi-domain military operations is increasing demand for AI-enabled systems capable of processing operational data across air, land, sea, space and cyber environments. Real-time analytics, predictive modelling and advanced sensor-data fusion are becoming important elements of next-generation defence infrastructure, particularly in contested and low-bandwidth environments.

Major defence contractors and specialist technology companies are expanding their development of AI analytics, autonomous platforms and decision-support capabilities. Palantir Technologies and Anduril Industries have secured contracts supporting advanced defence software and joint command architectures, while Lockheed Martin and Northrop Grumman continue to integrate AI capabilities into aircraft, unmanned systems and space-based ISR platforms. The convergence of software innovation, advanced computing and defence manufacturing is accelerating deployment across military programmes.

Ethical, legal and policy requirements will continue to influence adoption, particularly for autonomous weapons systems. Government acquisition programmes increasingly require safety validation, compliance assessments, operational controls and human oversight before autonomous capabilities can be deployed at scale.

U.S. Trade Tariffs and Defence Technology Supply Chains

U.S. trade tariffs on critical electronic components may affect military AI procurement costs, programme budgets and delivery schedules. AI-enabled defence systems depend on advanced semiconductors, processors, sensors, communications equipment and embedded computing technologies sourced through complex international supply chains.

Tariff-related constraints could increase costs for defence contractors and add complexity to cross-border collaboration. However, these pressures may also encourage governments to expand domestic semiconductor manufacturing and defence electronics production. Greater investment in localised supply chains could strengthen long-term resilience and reduce reliance on overseas suppliers for critical military AI hardware.

Military Artificial Intelligence Market Segmentation

The report provides revenue forecasts through 2036 across the following market segments:

End-user: Defence intelligence agencies and Special Operations Forces.

Defence intelligence agencies and Special Operations Forces. Operating environment: Classified and air-gapped networks, low-bandwidth DIL environments, and coalition or interoperable networks.

Classified and air-gapped networks, low-bandwidth DIL environments, and coalition or interoperable networks. Capability type: ISR analytics, natural language processing and multilingual intelligence, autonomous navigation and control, and other capabilities.

ISR analytics, natural language processing and multilingual intelligence, autonomous navigation and control, and other capabilities. Application: Target recognition and identification, mission planning and decision support, autonomous systems, situational awareness and sensor fusion, and other applications.

Target recognition and identification, mission planning and decision support, autonomous systems, situational awareness and sensor fusion, and other applications. Technology: Machine learning, reinforcement learning, generative AI, swarm intelligence, digital twins and physics-based technologies.

Regional and National Market Forecasts

The military artificial intelligence systems market report includes forecasts for five regions and 20 national or subregional markets. Coverage spans North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East and Africa.

Markets assessed include the U.S., Canada, Germany, the UK, France, Italy, Spain, Japan, China, India, Australia, South Korea, Brazil, Mexico, the Gulf Cooperation Council and South Africa, alongside forecasts for the remaining markets within each region. This geographic analysis enables readers to compare defence AI investment, procurement activity and market potential through 2036.

Competitive Intelligence and Leading Companies

Competitive analysis examines established defence contractors and emerging military technology providers. Companies covered include:

Anduril Industries

Cubic Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

CAE Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

RTX

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions, Inc.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc.

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd.

Shield AI, Inc.

Palantir Technologies

LIG Nex1

Hanwha Defence

Leidos

Strategic Market Intelligence Through 2036

The report combines quantitative revenue forecasts with qualitative analysis of market drivers, restraints, technology trends, competitive positioning and major industry developments. It identifies high-growth technologies, applications and geographic markets while examining procurement priorities, regulatory frameworks, supply chain risks and defence AI investment strategies.

Artificial intelligence is becoming a foundational capability within modern defence operations. As geopolitical competition intensifies and armed forces prioritise digital transformation, AI adoption is expected to increase across next-generation platforms, intelligence systems and command networks. Organisations with a clear understanding of evolving requirements and investment priorities will be better positioned to capture long-term opportunities in the global military artificial intelligence systems market through 2036.





Key Topics Covered:



1 Report Overview

1.1 Objectives of the Study

1.2 Introduction to Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market

1.3 What This Report Delivers

1.4 Why You Should Read This Report

1.5 Key Questions Answered by This Analytical Report

1.6 Who is This Report for?

1.7 Methodology

1.7.1 Market Definitions

1.7.2 Market Evaluation & Forecasting Methodology

1.7.3 Data Validation

1.7.3.1 Primary Research

1.7.3.2 Secondary Research

1.8 Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

1.9 Associated Reports

1.10 About the Publisher



2 Executive Summary



3 Market Overview

3.1 Key Findings

3.2 Market Dynamics

3.3 Impact Analysis

3.3.1 Market Driving Factors

3.3.1.1 Rising Defence Modernisation Programs Driving the Market Growth

3.3.1.2 Growing Demand for Autonomous Systems for Boarder Security

3.3.1.3 Increasing Geopolitical Tensions & Defence Spending Driving the Market growth

3.3.2 Market Restraining Factors

3.3.2.1 Ethical and Legal Concerns Over Autonomous Weapons Restrain the Market Growth

3.3.2.2 Cybersecurity Risks and Vulnerability to Adversarial Attacks Restrain the Market Growth

3.3.3 Market Opportunities

3.3.3.1 Advancements in Machine Learning & Edge Computing Opportunities for the Military AI Market

3.3.3.2 Strategic Partnerships and Defence Commercial AI Collaboration

3.3.3.3 AI Integration in Multi-Domain Operations (MDO) opportunities for the Market

3.4 U.S. Tariffs: What's the Impact on the Global Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market?

3.4.1 Overview

3.4.2 V-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.2.1 Why V-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.2.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.2.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.4.2.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.2.5 Timeframe for Recovery

3.4.3 U-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.3.1 Why U-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.3.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.3.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.4.3.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.3.5 Timeframe for Recovery

3.4.4 L-Shaped Recovery Scenario

3.4.4.1 Why L-Shaped Recovery?

3.4.4.2 Impact from Tariffs

3.4.4.3 Market Dynamics and Demand Recovery

3.4.4.4 Policy and Funding Support

3.4.4.5 Timeframe for Recovery

3.4.5 What Strategic Considerations Should Clients Factor into Their Near-term (2026-2031) and Long-term (2026-2036) Planning?

3.4.6 Impact of the U.S. and China Trade War on the Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market

3.4.7 How Might the Most Impacted Countries Experience Positive and Negative Effects Resulting from These Policy Changes?

3.5 Porter's Five Forces Analysis

3.5.1 Bargaining Power of Suppliers - Medium to High

3.5.2 Bargaining Power of Buyers - High

3.5.3 Competitive Rivalry - High

3.5.4 Threat of Substitutes - Low to Medium

3.5.5 Threat of New Entrants- Medium

3.6 PESTLE Analysis



4 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis by End-User

4.1 Key Findings

4.2 End-User Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

4.3 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-User

4.4 Defence Intelligence Agencies

4.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

4.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

4.5 Special Operations Forces (SOF)

4.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

4.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



5 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis by Operating Environment

5.1 Key Findings

5.2 Operating Environment Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

5.3 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Operating Environment

5.4 Classified/ Air-gapped Networks

5.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

5.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

5.5 Low-bandwidth (DIL) Environments

5.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

5.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

5.6 Coalition/ Interoperable Networks

5.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

5.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



6 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis by Capability Type

6.1 Key Findings

6.2 Capability Type Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

6.3 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Capability Type

6.4 ISR Analytics

6.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

6.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

6.5 NLP & Multilingual Intelligence

6.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

6.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

6.6 Autonomous Navigation & Control

6.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

6.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

6.7 Other Capability Types

6.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

6.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



7 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis by Application

7.1 Key Findings

7.2 Application Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

7.3 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

7.4 Target Recognition & Identification

7.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

7.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.5 Mission Planning & Decision Support

7.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

7.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.6 Autonomous Systems

7.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

7.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.7 Situational Awareness & Sensor Fusion

7.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

7.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

7.8 Other Applications

7.8.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

7.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



8 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis by Technology

8.1 Key Findings

8.2 Technology Segment: Market Attractiveness Index

8.3 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology

8.4 Machine Learning (ML)

8.4.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

8.4.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.5 Reinforcement Learning

8.5.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

8.5.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.6 Generative AI

8.6.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

8.6.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.7 Swarm Intelligence

8.7.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

8.7.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.8 Digital Twins & Physics

8.8.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

8.8.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)

8.9 Other Technologies

8.9.1 Market Size by Region, 2026-2036 (US$ Billion)

8.9.2 Market Share by Region, 2026 & 2036 (%)



9 Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis by Region

9.1 Key Findings

9.2 Regional Market Size Estimation and Forecast



10 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

10.1 Key Findings

10.2 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Attractiveness Index

10.3 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

10.4 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

10.5 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-User

10.6 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Operating Environment

10.7 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Capability Type

10.8 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

10.9 North America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology

10.10 U.S. Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

10.11 Canada Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis



11 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

11.1 Key Findings

11.2 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Attractiveness Index

11.3 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

11.4 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

11.5 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-User

11.6 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Operating Environment

11.7 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Capability Type

11.8 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

11.9 Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology

11.10 Germany Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

11.11 UK Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

11.12 France Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

11.13 Italy Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

11.14 Spain Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

11.15 Rest of Europe Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis



12 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

12.1 Key Findings

12.2 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Attractiveness Index

12.3 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

12.4 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

12.5 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-User

12.6 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Operating Environment

12.7 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Capability Type

12.8 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

12.9 Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology

12.10 China Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

12.11 India Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

12.12 Japan Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

12.13 South Korea Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

12.14 Australia Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

12.15 Rest of Asia-Pacific Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis



13 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

13.1 Key Findings

13.2 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Attractiveness Index

13.3 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

13.4 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

13.5 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-User

13.6 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Operating Environment

13.7 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Capability Type

13.8 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

13.9 Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology

13.10 GCC Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

13.11 South Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

13.12 Rest of the Middle East and Africa Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis



14 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

14.1 Key Findings

14.2 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Attractiveness Index

14.3 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market by Country, 2026, 2031 & 2036 (US$ Billion)

14.4 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Country

14.5 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by End-User

14.6 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Operating Environment

14.7 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Capability Type

14.8 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Application

14.9 Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Size Estimation and Forecast by Technology

14.10 Brazil Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

14.11 Mexico Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis

14.12 Rest of Latin America Military Artificial Intelligence (AI) Systems Market Analysis



15 Company Profiles

15.1 Competitive Landscape, 2024

15.2 Strategic Outlook

15.3 Anduril Industries

15.3.1 Company Snapshot

15.3.2 Company Overview

15.3.3 Product Benchmarking

15.3.4 Strategic Outlook

15.3.5 SWOT Analysis

15.4 Cubic Corporation

15.4.1 Company Snapshot

15.4.2 Company Overview

15.4.3 Product Benchmarking

15.4.4 Strategic Outlook

15.4.5 SWOT Analysis

15.5 Microsoft Corporation

15.5.1 Company Snapshot

15.5.2 Company Overview

15.5.3 Financial Analysis

15.5.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.5.3.2 R&D, 2020-2024

15.5.3.3 Regional Market Shares, 2024

15.5.3.4 Business Segment Market Shares, 2024

15.5.4 Product Benchmarking

15.5.5 Strategic Outlook

15.5.6 SWOT Analysis

15.6 Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

15.6.1 Company Snapshot

15.6.2 Company Overview

15.6.3 Product Benchmarking

15.6.4 Strategic Outlook

15.6.5 SWOT Analysis

15.7 CAE Inc.

15.7.1 Company Snapshot

15.7.2 Company Overview

15.7.3 Financial Analysis

15.7.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.7.3.2 R&D, 2020-2024

15.7.3.3 Regional Market Shares, 2024

15.7.3.4 Business Segment Market Shares, 2024

15.7.4 Product Benchmarking

15.7.5 Strategic Outlook

15.7.6 SWOT Analysis

15.8 Lockheed Martin Corporation

15.8.1 Company Snapshot

15.8.2 Company Overview

15.8.3 Financial Analysis

15.8.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.8.3.2 R&D, 2020-2024

15.8.3.3 Regional Market Shares, 2024

15.8.3.4 Business Segment Market Shares, 2024

15.8.4 Product Benchmarking

15.8.5 Strategic Outlook

15.8.6 SWOT Analysis

15.9 Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

15.9.1 Company Snapshot

15.9.2 Company Overview

15.9.3 Financial Analysis

15.9.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.9.3.2 R&D, 2020-2024

15.9.3.3 Regional Market Shares, 2024

15.9.3.4 Business Segment Market Shares, 2024

15.9.4 Product Benchmarking

15.9.5 Strategic Outlook

15.9.6 SWOT Analysis

15.10 Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, Inc

15.10.1 Company Snapshot

15.10.2 Company Overview

15.10.3 Financial Analysis

15.10.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.10.3.2 R&D, 2020-2024

15.10.4 Product Benchmarking

15.10.5 Strategic Outlook

15.10.6 SWOT Analysis

15.11 L3Harris Technologies, Inc

15.11.1 Company Snapshot

15.11.2 Company Overview

15.11.3 Financial Analysis

15.11.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.11.3.2 Regional Market Shares, 2024

15.11.3.3 Business Segment Market Shares, 2024

15.11.4 Product Benchmarking

15.11.5 Strategic Outlook

15.11.6 SWOT Analysis

15.12 Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

15.12.1 Company Snapshot

15.12.2 Company Overview

15.12.3 Product Benchmarking

15.12.4 Strategic Outlook

15.12.5 SWOT Analysis

15.13 Shield AI, Inc.

15.13.1 Company Snapshot

15.13.2 Company Overview

15.13.3 Product Benchmarking

15.13.4 Strategic Outlook

15.13.5 SWOT Analysis

15.14 Palantir Technologies

15.14.1 Company Snapshot

15.14.2 Company Overview

15.14.3 Financial Analysis

15.14.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.14.3.2 R&D, 2020-2024

15.14.3.3 Regional Market Shares, 2024

15.14.3.4 Business Segment Market Shares, 2024

15.14.4 Product Benchmarking

15.14.5 Strategic Outlook

15.14.6 SWOT Analysis

15.15 LIG Nex1

15.15.1 Company Snapshot

15.15.2 Company Overview

15.15.3 Financial Analysis

15.15.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.15.4 Product Benchmarking

15.15.5 Strategic Outlook

15.15.6 SWOT Analysis

15.16 Hanwha Defence

15.16.1 Company Snapshot

15.16.2 Company Overview

15.16.3 Product Benchmarking

15.16.4 Strategic Outlook

15.16.5 SWOT Analysis

15.17 Leidos

15.17.1 Company Snapshot

15.17.2 Company Overview

15.17.3 Financial Analysis

15.17.3.1 Net Revenue, 2020-2024

15.17.3.2 Business Segment Market Shares, 2024

15.17.4 Product Benchmarking

15.17.5 Strategic Outlook

15.17.6 SWOT Analysis



Companies Featured

Anduril Industries

Cubic Corporation

Microsoft Corporation

Kongsberg Defence & Aerospace

CAE Inc.

Lockheed Martin Corporation

Raytheon Technologies (RTX)

Kratos Defence & Security Solutions, Inc

L3Harris Technologies, Inc

Israel Aerospace Industries Ltd. (IAI)

Shield AI, Inc.

Palantir Technologies

LIG Nex1

Hanwha Defence

Leidos

Airbus Defence and Space

BAE Systems plc

Boeing Defense, Space & Security

CACI International Inc.

Dassault Aviation

Elbit Systems Ltd.

General Dynamics Corporation

Huntington Ingalls Industries (HII)

IBM Corporation

Intel Corporation

Kratos Defense & Security Solutions

Leonardo S.p.A.

Mitsubishi Heavy Industries

Northrop Grumman Corporation

NVIDIA Corporation

Rafael Advanced Defense Systems

Rheinmetall AG

Saab AB

Thales Group

Viasat Inc.

AI Partnership for Defence (various national initiatives)

Armed Forces Communications & Electronics Association (AFCEA)

Association for Uncrewed Vehicle Systems International (AUVSI)

Atlantic Council ,Ai AI & Security Initiative

Centre for Security and Emerging Technology (CSET)

DARPA (Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency)

Defence Innovation Unit (DIU)

European Defence Agency (EDA)

Global Partnership on Artificial Intelligence (GPAI)

IEEE Global Initiative on Ethics of Autonomous Systems

International Association for Artificial Intelligence and Law (IAAIL)

International Committee for Robot Arms Control (ICRAC)

International Institute for Strategic Studies (IISS)

International Society for Military Sciences (ISMS)

NATO Artificial Intelligence Strategy & Advisory Board

NATO Communications and Information Agency (NCIA)

NATO Science & Technology Organization (STO)

Partnership for AI

RAND Defense Research Institute

U.S. Joint Artificial Intelligence Center (JAIC) / CDAO

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