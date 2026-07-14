Vivideo.ai Expands AI Video Platform With Unified Multi-Model Workflow and Expanded Avatar and Voice Tools

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Vivideo.ai, a developer of AI-powered video creation software, today announced a platform expansion that adds a multi-model workflow, expanded AI avatars and broader long-form AI video support to its existing suite of tools. The update lets users move between text to video , image to video and editing functions within a single project, rather than switching between separate applications to complete a single piece of content.

The company said the release responds to demand from small businesses, marketing teams, educators and independent creators who have increasingly turned to AI video generator platforms to produce social content, product demonstrations and training material without dedicated production budgets. Vivideo.ai's platform combines several previously distinct capabilities — including AI avatars, an AI voice generator and cloud-based rendering — into a single workflow intended to reduce the number of steps required to go from concept to finished video.

"Video has become a baseline requirement for almost any business or creator trying to reach an audience, but the tools to produce it professionally have historically required either technical skill or a production budget," the company's founder said in a statement. "Our goal with this expansion is to build an AI video maker that a small business owner or a solo creator can use with the same ease as a document editor, while still giving larger teams the flexibility to build more complex, long-form content. We're also being deliberate about how the underlying models are deployed. Giving users control over voice, likeness and brand elements is part of building AI tools that people can trust, not just tools that are fast. Where we go next depends heavily on what creators and businesses tell us they need, and we expect that feedback to shape the next several releases."

Platform Capabilities

Vivideo.ai's core offering centers on AI video generation, allowing users to produce videos from written prompts, existing images or a combination of both. The text-to-video function converts scripts or short descriptions into structured video output, while the image-to-video tool animates static photos or graphics into short-form or product-focused clips. The company said both functions are designed to reduce the manual editing work typically associated with early-stage video production, making the platform functional as an AI video creator for users without a production background.

The platform's AI avatars support on-camera-style presentation without requiring a human presenter, a function the company said is used primarily for training content, product explainers and social clips where a consistent on-screen presence is useful but hiring or scheduling talent is not practical. Paired with the platform's AI voice generator, users can assign narration across a range of tones and languages, which the company said is intended to support localization for businesses producing content for multiple markets.

Editing functions are handled through Vivideo.ai's AI video editor , which includes automated scene trimming, caption generation and pacing adjustments intended for users without prior editing experience. The company said this tool supports both short-form content — including a TikTok video generator mode built for vertical formats — and longer projects. The platform's long-form AI video tools are aimed at use cases such as webinars, internal training modules, product walkthroughs and course content, where consistent formatting and branding across a longer runtime is a requirement.

For marketing and e-commerce applications, the platform includes a product video generator function that converts product images and specifications into promotional clips, along with a UGC video generator mode intended to replicate the informal, creator-style format commonly used in social advertising. The company said both tools are aimed at businesses that need to produce a volume of variations across products or campaigns without commissioning individual video shoots.

Brand customization tools allow users to apply consistent color palettes, logos, fonts and intro or outro segments across projects, a feature the company said is intended for agencies and marketing teams managing multiple client accounts or product lines. Rendering is handled through cloud-based infrastructure, which the company said is intended to reduce processing time regardless of a user's local hardware. Output on supported plans is delivered through a no watermark AI video generator option — a distinction the company said matters for businesses using the videos in paid advertising or client deliverables.

Vivideo.ai also offers a free AI video generator tier intended to let new users test core generation and editing functions before committing to a paid plan. The company said this entry-level access, combined with the platform's expanded feature set, is part of an effort to position Vivideo.ai among the tools businesses and creators consider when evaluating the best AI video generator for their specific production needs, whether that involves short-form social clips or longer branded content.

Business Context

The company said the expansion reflects broader growth in demand for accessible video production tools among small and mid-sized businesses, many of which have limited internal resources for video content but face increasing pressure to maintain a presence on video-first platforms. Vivideo.ai positions its platform as a single environment covering the range of tasks — from initial concept to finished, branded output — that would otherwise require separate software for scripting, voice recording, animation and editing.

The company said it will continue to evaluate additional features based on user feedback, with future development focused on expanding avatar customization, broadening language support for voice generation and improving workflow integration for teams producing high volumes of content. Vivideo.ai did not disclose specific timelines for additional releases.

Pricing details, feature availability by plan tier and current platform access are available directly through the company's website.

About Vivideo.ai

Vivideo.ai develops AI-powered video creation software designed to help businesses, creators, educators and marketing teams produce professional video content without specialized production equipment or editing expertise. The platform's tools span text-to-video and image-to-video generation, AI avatars, AI voice generation, automated editing and brand customization, supporting use cases that range from short-form social content to long-form training and product video. Vivideo.ai is built for organizations and individuals seeking to streamline video production while maintaining consistent branding and quality across output formats. More information is available at

https://vivideo.ai/ .

Media Contact

Contact Person: Mevlut Hancerkiran

Company: Vivideo.ai

Email: press@vivideo.ai

Website: https://vivideo.ai/

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