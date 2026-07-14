Middle East and Turkiye Lighting Fixtures Market Report Now Available — Projects Growth Through 2028, Covers LED Adoption, Trade, Distribution Channels, and 300+ Lighting Companies

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Middle East and Turkiye" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
A comprehensive report on the lighting fixtures market in the Middle East and Turkiye provides historical data for 2019-2025 and market forecasts for 2026-2028. Building on eight previous editions, the study expands its geographical coverage to include Turkiye alongside nine Middle Eastern markets: Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.
The report estimates that the Middle East lighting fixtures market exceeded USD 3 billion in 2025, following average annual growth of more than 4% since 2019. Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounted for the largest shares, supported by construction activity, infrastructure investment and demand for professional and outdoor lighting solutions.
Turkiye recorded lighting fixtures consumption of almost USD 1 billion in 2025. Its established manufacturing base reinforces the country's position as an important supplier to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. According to the report's estimates, Turkiye ranks as the world's 17th-largest lighting fixtures producer and 21st-largest exporter. The country also has a significant role as an original equipment manufacturer for international lighting brands and retailers.
Middle East and Turkiye Lighting Market Outlook
The 2026-2028 lighting fixtures market forecasts indicate moderate growth in both the Middle East and Turkiye, with Gulf Cooperation Council markets expected to outperform the regional average. Forecasts are provided at regional, country and segment levels and draw on macroeconomic projections, statistical analysis, desk research and interviews with manufacturers, importers, distributors and industry specialists.
Market estimates cover three principal lighting segments:
- Residential indoor lighting
- Professional indoor lighting for commercial and industrial applications
- Outdoor lighting
Professional and outdoor lighting have benefited particularly from infrastructure development and project-led investment. The report also examines product and application trends within each segment, enabling comparisons across individual countries and the wider region.
LED Lighting, Smart Technology and International Trade
LED products represent more than 80% of the Middle East lighting market, with adoption in several countries exceeding the regional average. The study tracks the evolution of LED technology and the share of connected and smart lighting, providing insights into digitalisation and changing product demand.
International trade analysis includes lighting fixture imports and exports by country, origin and destination. China supplies approximately 65% of total lighting fixtures imported into the Middle East, confirming its position as the region's leading international supplier. The report assesses market openness, import dependence and Turkiye's export performance through detailed tables and graphs covering 2019-2025.
Distribution Channels and Competitive Landscape
The research evaluates direct sales and project business, wholesalers and electricians, specialist lighting retailers, lifestyle and home-improvement retailers, and e-commerce. Distribution in the Middle East remains predominantly project-driven, with direct sales commonly supported by local distributors. Dedicated analysis of Saudi Arabia and the UAE identifies key participants across major channels, while a separate section assesses Turkiye's distribution structure.
More than 300 local and international lighting companies are examined through sales data, estimated market shares, segment and country rankings, and profiles of leading businesses. Selected companies include AEC Illuminazione, Al Babtain, Alfanar, Cemdag, Disano, EAE Aydinlatma, Fagerhult, Fiberli, Flos, Ledvance, Linea Light, Opple, Panasonic, Pelsan, Schreder, Signify, Trilux and Zumtobel.
By combining country-level market data with industry analysis, the report offers lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, investors and other stakeholders a consistent reference for evaluating market opportunities, competitive positioning and medium-term growth prospects across the Middle East and Turkiye.
Report coverage: Middle East and Turkiye lighting fixtures market size, production, consumption, imports, exports, LED and smart lighting adoption, product segments, applications, distribution channels, company performance and forecasts through 2028.
Key Topics Covered:
METHODOLOGY:
- Research tools, Terminology, and Methodological notes
EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:
- Lighting sector in the Middle East and Turkiye, trends and developments
MIDDLE EAST: SCENARIO
Market evolution and figures by country
- Total lighting market, 2019, 2022, 2025, values and average percentage change
- Lighting fixtures market evolution and incidence of LED, 2019-2025, value and percentage share
- Incidence of LED by Country, 2025, percentage share
- LED Lighting fixtures market and incidence of connected lighting, 2025, percentage share
- Production, consumption, international trade and market openness, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change
- Lighting fixtures market openness, 2019-2025
- Lighting fixtures market by Country, 2025, percentage share
- Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change
- Lighting fixtures market by segment and by country, 2025, values and percentage share
Forecasts 2026 - 2028
- Total construction investments and breakdown by residential, non-residential and civil engineering
- Lighting fixtures market forecasts by segment, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms
- Lighting fixtures market forecasts by country, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms
- Real growth of GDP by country, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms
MIDDLE EAST: BUSINESS PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon
- Production, consumption, international trade of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025
- Lighting fixtures market evolution, 2019-2025 and breakdown by segment, 2025
- Economic indicators, 2019-2025
- Economic indicators and forecasts, 2026-2028
MIDDLE EAST: INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- Lighting fixtures trade balance, 2019-2025
- Exports of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025
- Imports of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025
- Imports of lighting fixtures by country, 2019-2025
MIDDLE EAST: MARKET STRUCTURE
Products and applications
- Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change
- Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, percentage share
- Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019, 2022 and 2025, percentage share
Residential (Indoor) lighting, Professional (Indoor) lighting, Outdoor lighting
MIDDLE EAST: DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
Lighting fixtures market. Breakdown by distribution channel, 2025, percentage share Focus on:
- Saudi Arabia
- United Arab Emirates
MIDDLE EAST: COMPANY SALES AND MARKET SHARES
- Total sales and market shares of lighting fixtures in a sample of 100 companies
- Company sales and market shares by segment: Residential (indoor); Commercial (indoor); Industrial; Outdoor
- Company sales and market shares by country: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates
TURKIYE: SCENARIO
Market evolution
- Total lighting market, 2019, 2022, 2025, values and average percentage change
- Lighting fixtures market evolution and incidence of LED, 2019-2025, value and percentage share
- LED Lighting fixtures market and incidence of connected lighting, 2025, percentage share
- Production, consumption, international trade and market openness, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change
- Lighting fixtures market openness, 2019-2025
- Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change
- Lighting fixtures market evolution, 2019-2025, and breakdown by segment
Forecasts 2026 - 2028
- Economic indicators, 2010-2025, percentage change in real terms
- Economic indicators and lighting fixtures market forecasts, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms
- Total construction investments and breakdown by residential, non-residential and civil engineering
- Lighting fixtures market forecasts by segment, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms
TURKIYE: INTERNATIONAL TRADE
- Lighting fixtures trade balance, 2019-2025
- Exports of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025
- Imports of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025
TURKIYE: MARKET STRUCTURE
Products and applications
- Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change
- Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, percentage share
Residential (Indoor) lighting, Professional (Indoor) lighting - Commercial lighting and Industrial lighting, Outdoor lighting
TURKIYE: DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS
- Lighting fixtures market. Breakdown by distribution channel, 2025, percentage share
TURKIYE: COMPANY SALES AND MARKET SHARES
- Total lighting fixtures production in a sample of companies
- Total sales and market shares of lighting fixtures in a sample of companies
- Company sales and market shares by segment: Residential (indoor); Commercial (indoor); Industrial; Outdoor
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pasut
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