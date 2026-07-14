Middle East and Turkiye Lighting Fixtures Market Report Now Available — Projects Growth Through 2028, Covers LED Adoption, Trade, Distribution Channels, and 300+ Lighting Companies

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "The Lighting Fixtures Market in Middle East and Turkiye" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive report on the lighting fixtures market in the Middle East and Turkiye provides historical data for 2019-2025 and market forecasts for 2026-2028. Building on eight previous editions, the study expands its geographical coverage to include Turkiye alongside nine Middle Eastern markets: Bahrain, Israel, Jordan, Kuwait, Lebanon, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates.

The report estimates that the Middle East lighting fixtures market exceeded USD 3 billion in 2025, following average annual growth of more than 4% since 2019. Saudi Arabia and the UAE accounted for the largest shares, supported by construction activity, infrastructure investment and demand for professional and outdoor lighting solutions.

Turkiye recorded lighting fixtures consumption of almost USD 1 billion in 2025. Its established manufacturing base reinforces the country's position as an important supplier to Europe, the Middle East and Africa. According to the report's estimates, Turkiye ranks as the world's 17th-largest lighting fixtures producer and 21st-largest exporter. The country also has a significant role as an original equipment manufacturer for international lighting brands and retailers.

Middle East and Turkiye Lighting Market Outlook

The 2026-2028 lighting fixtures market forecasts indicate moderate growth in both the Middle East and Turkiye, with Gulf Cooperation Council markets expected to outperform the regional average. Forecasts are provided at regional, country and segment levels and draw on macroeconomic projections, statistical analysis, desk research and interviews with manufacturers, importers, distributors and industry specialists.

Market estimates cover three principal lighting segments:

Residential indoor lighting

Professional indoor lighting for commercial and industrial applications

Outdoor lighting

Professional and outdoor lighting have benefited particularly from infrastructure development and project-led investment. The report also examines product and application trends within each segment, enabling comparisons across individual countries and the wider region.

LED Lighting, Smart Technology and International Trade

LED products represent more than 80% of the Middle East lighting market, with adoption in several countries exceeding the regional average. The study tracks the evolution of LED technology and the share of connected and smart lighting, providing insights into digitalisation and changing product demand.

International trade analysis includes lighting fixture imports and exports by country, origin and destination. China supplies approximately 65% of total lighting fixtures imported into the Middle East, confirming its position as the region's leading international supplier. The report assesses market openness, import dependence and Turkiye's export performance through detailed tables and graphs covering 2019-2025.

Distribution Channels and Competitive Landscape

The research evaluates direct sales and project business, wholesalers and electricians, specialist lighting retailers, lifestyle and home-improvement retailers, and e-commerce. Distribution in the Middle East remains predominantly project-driven, with direct sales commonly supported by local distributors. Dedicated analysis of Saudi Arabia and the UAE identifies key participants across major channels, while a separate section assesses Turkiye's distribution structure.

More than 300 local and international lighting companies are examined through sales data, estimated market shares, segment and country rankings, and profiles of leading businesses. Selected companies include AEC Illuminazione, Al Babtain, Alfanar, Cemdag, Disano, EAE Aydinlatma, Fagerhult, Fiberli, Flos, Ledvance, Linea Light, Opple, Panasonic, Pelsan, Schreder, Signify, Trilux and Zumtobel.

By combining country-level market data with industry analysis, the report offers lighting manufacturers, suppliers, distributors, investors and other stakeholders a consistent reference for evaluating market opportunities, competitive positioning and medium-term growth prospects across the Middle East and Turkiye.

Report coverage: Middle East and Turkiye lighting fixtures market size, production, consumption, imports, exports, LED and smart lighting adoption, product segments, applications, distribution channels, company performance and forecasts through 2028.



Key Topics Covered:



METHODOLOGY:

Research tools, Terminology, and Methodological notes

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY:

Lighting sector in the Middle East and Turkiye, trends and developments

MIDDLE EAST: SCENARIO

Market evolution and figures by country

Total lighting market, 2019, 2022, 2025, values and average percentage change

Lighting fixtures market evolution and incidence of LED, 2019-2025, value and percentage share

Incidence of LED by Country, 2025, percentage share

LED Lighting fixtures market and incidence of connected lighting, 2025, percentage share

Production, consumption, international trade and market openness, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change

Lighting fixtures market openness, 2019-2025

Lighting fixtures market by Country, 2025, percentage share

Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change

Lighting fixtures market by segment and by country, 2025, values and percentage share

Forecasts 2026 - 2028

Total construction investments and breakdown by residential, non-residential and civil engineering

Lighting fixtures market forecasts by segment, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms

Lighting fixtures market forecasts by country, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms

Real growth of GDP by country, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms

MIDDLE EAST: BUSINESS PERFORMANCE BY COUNTRY: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates, Israel, Jordan, Lebanon

Production, consumption, international trade of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025

Lighting fixtures market evolution, 2019-2025 and breakdown by segment, 2025

Economic indicators, 2019-2025

Economic indicators and forecasts, 2026-2028

MIDDLE EAST: INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Lighting fixtures trade balance, 2019-2025

Exports of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025

Imports of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025

Imports of lighting fixtures by country, 2019-2025

MIDDLE EAST: MARKET STRUCTURE

Products and applications

Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change

Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, percentage share

Saudi Arabia and United Arab Emirates. Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019, 2022 and 2025, percentage share

Residential (Indoor) lighting, Professional (Indoor) lighting, Outdoor lighting

MIDDLE EAST: DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Lighting fixtures market. Breakdown by distribution channel, 2025, percentage share Focus on:

Saudi Arabia

United Arab Emirates

MIDDLE EAST: COMPANY SALES AND MARKET SHARES

Total sales and market shares of lighting fixtures in a sample of 100 companies

Company sales and market shares by segment: Residential (indoor); Commercial (indoor); Industrial; Outdoor

Company sales and market shares by country: Bahrain, Kuwait, Oman, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, United Arab Emirates

TURKIYE: SCENARIO

Market evolution

Total lighting market, 2019, 2022, 2025, values and average percentage change

Lighting fixtures market evolution and incidence of LED, 2019-2025, value and percentage share

LED Lighting fixtures market and incidence of connected lighting, 2025, percentage share

Production, consumption, international trade and market openness, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change

Lighting fixtures market openness, 2019-2025

Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change

Lighting fixtures market evolution, 2019-2025, and breakdown by segment

Forecasts 2026 - 2028

Economic indicators, 2010-2025, percentage change in real terms

Economic indicators and lighting fixtures market forecasts, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms

Total construction investments and breakdown by residential, non-residential and civil engineering

Lighting fixtures market forecasts by segment, 2026-2028, percentage change in real terms

TURKIYE: INTERNATIONAL TRADE

Lighting fixtures trade balance, 2019-2025

Exports of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025

Imports of lighting fixtures, 2019-2025

TURKIYE: MARKET STRUCTURE

Products and applications

Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, values and average percentage change

Lighting fixtures market by segment, 2019-2025, percentage share

Residential (Indoor) lighting, Professional (Indoor) lighting - Commercial lighting and Industrial lighting, Outdoor lighting

TURKIYE: DISTRIBUTION CHANNELS

Lighting fixtures market. Breakdown by distribution channel, 2025, percentage share

TURKIYE: COMPANY SALES AND MARKET SHARES

Total lighting fixtures production in a sample of companies

Total sales and market shares of lighting fixtures in a sample of companies

Company sales and market shares by segment: Residential (indoor); Commercial (indoor); Industrial; Outdoor



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7pasut

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