New Report Analyses Global Microsoft Azure AI Accelerator, CPU, DPU and Quantum Processor Deployments

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Microsoft Azure Global AI, Compute, Data, and Quantum Processor Deployment Analysis" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

A comprehensive new market intelligence report delivers detailed analysis of Microsoft Azure semiconductor deployments worldwide. The research examines the geographic distribution and installed base of Microsoft AI Accelerator (MAIA) ASICs, including Maia 100 and Maia 200, alongside Microsoft Cobalt 100 and Cobalt 200 CPUs, Boost data processing units (DPUs), and Majorana 1 quantum processing units (QPUs).

Designed for semiconductor manufacturers, cloud infrastructure providers, data center operators, technology investors and competitive intelligence teams, the report provides a structured view of Microsoft's expanding custom silicon portfolio. It assesses where these processors have been deployed or installed and organises the findings by region, country, city or state, and product type.

The analysis offers insight into Microsoft Azure's global infrastructure strategy as demand increases for artificial intelligence computing, cloud-native processing, accelerated networking and quantum computing. By consolidating deployment data across multiple processor categories, the report enables stakeholders to evaluate Microsoft's custom semiconductor footprint and identify geographic patterns influencing the development of Azure data center capacity.

Global Microsoft ASIC Deployment Coverage

The report categorises Microsoft Azure processor deployments across six major geographic markets:

North America

Latin America

Europe

Middle East

Africa

Asia-Pacific

Coverage extends to 24 countries across these regions, providing country-level analysis of installed and deployed processors. Where verified information is available, the research also identifies relevant cities, states and other subnational locations, offering additional visibility into the distribution of Microsoft Azure infrastructure.

Processor and Semiconductor Product Analysis

Deployment data is segmented by Microsoft processor type and geographic region, allowing readers to compare the adoption and distribution of individual products. Technologies covered in the report include:

Microsoft Maia 100 AI Accelerator

Microsoft Maia 200 AI Accelerator

Microsoft Cobalt 100 CPU

Microsoft Cobalt 200 CPU

Microsoft Boost DPU

Microsoft Majorana 1 QPU

The product-level assessment supports comparative analysis across AI acceleration, cloud computing, networking infrastructure and quantum processing. This structure helps organizations monitor the evolution of Microsoft Azure custom silicon and understand how specific processor platforms are being positioned across international cloud and data center markets.

Strategic Market Intelligence

The report provides actionable intelligence for organizations tracking Microsoft Azure AI infrastructure, hyperscale data center expansion, custom cloud processors and advanced semiconductor deployment. Regional and product-level findings can support competitive benchmarking, market-entry planning, supply chain analysis, infrastructure investment decisions and technology forecasting.

By combining global, national and selected city- or state-level data, the research presents a concise but comprehensive account of Microsoft's semiconductor deployment landscape. The report gives decision-makers a clearer perspective on the scale, location and composition of Azure's processor ecosystem as Microsoft continues to invest in proprietary AI accelerators, CPUs, DPUs and quantum computing technologies.



Key Topics Covered:





RESEARCH BRIEF

Methodology

Background

EXECUTIVE SUMMARY

Conclusion

MICROSOFT AI ACCELERATOR (MAIA) PROCESSOR ANALYSIS

Maia 200 Released in February 2026

MICROSOFT AZURE COBALT COMPUTE PROCESSOR UNIT (CPU) ANALYSIS

MICROSOFT AZURE BOOST DATA PROCESSOR UNIT (DPU) ANALYSIS

MICROSOFT AZURE MAJORANA 1 QUANTUM PROCESSOR UNIT (QPU) ANALYSIS

TABLES

Table 1: Microsoft Azure Maia Processor Specifications by Generation

Table 2: Microsoft Azure Maia 100 Processors Installed by Geographic Location

Table 3: Microsoft Azure Cobalt Processor Specifications by Generation

Table 4: Microsoft Azure Cobalt 100 VM Server Deployments by Data Center

Table 5: Microsoft Azure Cobalt 200 VM Server Deployments by Data Center

Table 6: Microsoft Azure Boost Data Processor Specifications

Table 7: Microsoft Azure Majorana 1 QPU Deployments by Country/Region

EXHIBITS

Exhibit 1: Global Microsoft Azure Maia Processors Installed by Generation

Exhibit 2: Global Microsoft Azure Cobalt CPUs Installed by Generation

Exhibit 3: Global Microsoft Azure Majorana 1 QPUs Installed by Region

Exhibit 4: Microsoft Azure Maia 100 (Left) and Maia 200 (Right) Package Type

Exhibit 5: Global Microsoft Azure Maia 100 Processors Installed by Geographic Location

Exhibit 6: Microsoft Azure Cobalt 100 (Left) and Cobalt 200 (Right) Package Type

Exhibit 7: Microsoft Azure Quincy Washington Data Center with Cobalt 100 VMs Server Racks

Exhibit 8: Microsoft Azure Cobalt 200 Server Tray with Heatsinks

Exhibit 9: Microsoft Azure Cobalt 200 Server Tray without Heatsink (on right)

Exhibit 10: Microsoft Azure Cobalt 200 Server Tray without Package Lids

Exhibit 11: Microsoft Azure Boost DPU Package Type

Exhibit 12: Microsoft Azure Boost DPU Capabilities and Power Consumption Comparison

Exhibit 13: Microsoft Azure Boost Module

Exhibit 14: Microsoft Azure Majorana 1 Quantum Processor Module (Left) and 4x2 Tetron Array (Right)

Exhibit 15: Installation of Majorana 1 QPU Module into Dilution Refrigerator

Exhibit 16: Microsoft Azure Majorana 1 QPU Deployments by Country

Exhibit 17: Microsoft Azure Majorana 1 QPU Deployments in the United States



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/q990ao

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.