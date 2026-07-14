[Latest] Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Market to Grow Rapidly, Hitting US$ 159.95 Billion by 2034 at a 7.43% CAGR, due to Rising Working-Class Growth, Urbanization, and Demand for Convenient Professional Garment Care, says ZMR

NEW YORK, USA, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Zion Market Research has published a new research report titled “Dry Cleaning And Laundry Services Market By Service Type (Dry Cleaning, Wet Cleaning, Laundry Services, Ironing and Pressing, Alterations and Repairs, Specialty Cleaning, and Others), By End-User (Residential Customers, Commercial Establishments, Hospitality Industry, Healthcare Facilities, Corporate Offices, Retail Stores), By Service Mode (Drop-off Services, Pickup and Delivery, Self-Service Laundromats, On-Demand Mobile Services, Subscription Services), By Pricing Model (Pay-Per-Service, Subscription-Based, Bulk Pricing, Premium Services, Membership Plans), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” in its research database.

“According to the latest research study, the global dry cleaning and laundry services market size was valued at around USD 78.31 billion in 2024. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 7.43% and is anticipated to reach a value of USD 159.95 billion by 2034.”





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Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Market Overview:

The dry cleaning and laundry services market covers the commercial ecosystem dedicated to washing, chemical processing, pressing, and structural maintenance of garments and institutional textiles. This sector serves consumers and organizations looking to outsource regular or delicate clothing maintenance to modern facilities. Utilizing automated washing infrastructure and specialized solvents, these platforms help handle complex fabrics that standard household washing systems cannot manage safely. These services include self-service stations, commercial bulk operations, and home delivery solutions tailored to modern lifestyle expectations.

The market dynamics are heavily shaped by increasing consumer expenditure on high-end luxury garments requiring professional chemical preservation methods. Structural modifications within the marketplace are driven by the fast integration of smartphone booking applications and the growth of centralized processing hubs. Conversely, severe environmental regulations regarding classic chemical solvents and high utility costs present significant challenges to expanding retail network layouts. Emerging opportunities are highly concentrated in the adoption of eco-friendly green solvents, while managing severe labor shortages and local franchise competition remains a steady market challenge.

Report Scope:

Report Attribute Report Details Market Size in 2024 USD 78.31 Billion Market Forecast in 2034 USD 159.95 Billion Growth Rate CAGR of 7.43% Base Year 2024 Forecast Years 2025- 2034 Key Companies Covered The Huntington Company, ZIPS Franchising LLC, Tide Cleaners, Rinse Inc., Laundrapp, FlyCleaners, Zipjet Limited, Cleanly, Washio Inc., and Mulberrys Garment Care. Segments Covered By Service Type, By End User, By Service Mode, By Pricing Model And By Region Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, and the Middle East & Africa Customization Scope Avail customized purchase options to meet your exact research needs.





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Key Insights from Primary Research

As per the analysis, the dry cleaning and laundry services market share is likely to grow at a CAGR of around 7.43% between 2025 and 2034.

between 2025 and 2034. The dry cleaning and laundry services market size was worth around $78.31 billion in 2024 and is estimated to hit approximately $159.95 billion by 2034 . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate.

and is estimated to hit approximately . Due to a variety of driving factors, the market is predicted to rise at a significant rate. The market is driven by the busy daily schedules of double-income urban families, coupled with a surging demand for corporate uniform sanitation across service sectors.

Based on the Service Type, the Laundry Services segment dominated the market with a share of over 46% because routine everyday apparel washing forms a continuous, non-discretionary consumer necessity globally.

Based on the End User, the Residential Customers segment held the largest share of approximately 55% due to a strong cultural shift away from time-consuming home washing and toward affordable outsourced laundry solutions.

Based on the Service Mode, the Pickup and Delivery segment dominated with a share of 38% as modern consumers increasingly leverage smartphone-enabled doorstep conveniences to streamline their household chores.

Based on the Pricing Model, the Pay-Per-Service segment dominated with a share of 58% because it offers seasonal consumers maximum transactional flexibility without forcing long-term contract billing commitments.

North America dominated the global market with a share of 39% in 2024 due to high consumer spending power, mature corporate uniform programs, and dense placement of commercial cleaning franchises.

Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Market: Dynamics

Growth Drivers

How is the continuous rise in the urban working population driving market adoption?

The steady growth of the urban working population across major international cities serves as a strong economic engine for the professional laundry sector. As busy professionals spend more hours commuting and managing office responsibilities, their personal time for demanding household chores decreases significantly. This time scarcity prompts consumers to regularly outsource their garment maintenance to commercial platforms, driving up transaction volumes for retail service operations.

Furthermore, the fast expansion of the global travel and corporate hospitality sectors provides a highly reliable secondary growth stream. Premium hotels, short-term rental properties, and international airline operations require continuous, bulk processing of linens, table settings, and employee uniforms to maintain high service standards. This consistent demand from business clients helps stabilize revenue lines for major commercial laundry plants, encouraging ongoing investments in smart, high-capacity machinery layouts.

Restraints

What challenges do rising utility expenses and strict environmental regulations pose to market operators?

Continuous operational cost inflation related to industrial electricity, water consumption, and specialized waste treatment presents a notable barrier to expanding commercial facility profit margins. Laundry processing centers use vast amounts of energy to run heavy washing drums, mechanical steam presses, and large-scale heating systems continuously. When energy prices rise unpredictably, business operators are faced with the difficult task of absorbing the extra expense or raising their retail service rates, which can alienate price-sensitive customers.

At the same time, strict environmental regulations target the chemical solvents traditionally used in the dry cleaning industry, such as perchloroethylene (perc). Environmental agencies frequently enforce rigid caps on hazardous air emissions and demand expensive upgrades to modern, sealed cleaning equipment to prevent local groundwater pollution. Navigating these regulatory standards requires substantial capital investment, which can strain the financial resources of independent small business owners and slow down new store development.

Opportunities

Can the deployment of advanced eco-friendly wet cleaning technologies open new growth avenues?

The rapid refinement and commercialization of alternative eco-friendly wet cleaning systems offer an exceptional avenue for long-term market value expansion. Advanced wet cleaning processes utilize computer-controlled machinery, biodegradable detergent formulas, and precise moisture settings to clean delicate "dry-clean-only" fabrics safely in water. Investing in these non-toxic technologies helps modern businesses appeal directly to environmentally conscious consumers while bypassing the heavy regulatory burdens linked to chemical solvents.

Moreover, the strategic rollout of hyper-local automated lockers in corporate office buildings and premium residential complexes creates a highly profitable convenience channel. Customers can simply place their soiled garments in secure, digital lockers and use a mobile phone app to trigger a collection request by route drivers. This smart, contact-free service model helps companies lower their standard storefront real estate costs while capturing reliable, recurring business from affluent urban commuters.

Challenges

How do high labor turnover rates and intense franchise pricing competition impact the industry?

The dry cleaning and service industry faces persistent challenges stemming from high entry-level employee turnover and a continuous shortage of skilled pressing professionals. Operating professional garment finishing machinery requires physical endurance and specialized training, yet the industry frequently competes with other retail sectors offering higher entry wages. This ongoing workforce instability forces commercial facilities to spend time and capital regularly on recruitment and basic staff training, which can lead to service delays and lower operational efficiency.

Additionally, the aggressive market expansion of low-cost budget franchises and independent local shops creates a highly challenging price environment in suburban residential areas. Large discount chains leverage high-volume processing structures to lower their individual garment cleaning fees, putting pressure on mid-tier operators. To maintain healthy profit margins in these competitive neighborhoods, independent brands must continuously emphasize superior quality control, fast turnarounds, and excellent customer service to avoid losing clientele to lower-priced competitors.

Browse the full “Dry Cleaning And Laundry Services Market By Service Type (Dry Cleaning, Wet Cleaning, Laundry Services, Ironing and Pressing, Alterations and Repairs, Specialty Cleaning, and Others), By End-User (Residential Customers, Commercial Establishments, Hospitality Industry, Healthcare Facilities, Corporate Offices, Retail Stores), By Service Mode (Drop-off Services, Pickup and Delivery, Self-Service Laundromats, On-Demand Mobile Services, Subscription Services), By Pricing Model (Pay-Per-Service, Subscription-Based, Bulk Pricing, Premium Services, Membership Plans), and By Region - Global and Regional Industry Overview, Market Intelligence, Comprehensive Analysis, Historical Data, and Forecasts 2025 - 2034” Report at https://www.zionmarketresearch.com/report/dry-cleaning-and-laundry-services-market

Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Market: Segmentation

The Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services market is segmented by service type, end user, service mode, pricing model, and region.

Based on Service Type, the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services market is divided into Dry Cleaning, Wet Cleaning, Laundry Services, Ironing and Pressing, Alterations and Repairs, Specialty Cleaning, and others. The Laundry Services segment stands out as the absolute dominant service category within the global marketplace. This segment's leading position is driven by the daily necessity of washing standard everyday garments, bedding, and underwear, ensuring steady volume demand regardless of changes in seasonal fashion trends. The sheer scale of this recurring activity helps drive the overall market forward by maintaining high-capacity production orders for machine manufacturers globally. The second most dominant category is Dry Cleaning, which remains highly profitable due to premium pricing models applied to delicate evening wear, tailored business suits, and specialized high-end winter jackets.

Based on End User, the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services market is divided into Residential Customers, Commercial Establishments, Hospitality Industry, Healthcare Facilities, Corporate Offices, and Retail Stores. The Residential Customers segment represents the dominant target market for garment care operations worldwide. This dominance is supported by the rapid growth of premium multi-family apartment towers lacking in-unit appliances, alongside busy double-income households choosing convenience over home laundry labor. The second most dominant end user group is the Hospitality Industry, which relies heavily on commercial bulk laundry networks to process massive linen loads daily for shifting guest volumes.

Based on Service Mode, the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services market is divided into Drop-off Services, Pickup and Delivery, Self-Service Laundromats, On-Demand Mobile Services, and Subscription Services. The Pickup and Delivery segment stands as the leading service channel across developed metropolitan zones. The dominance of this segment is powered by the seamless integration of smartphone tracking tools, optimized route logistics, and scheduled contactless residential collection systems that match busy modern lifestyles. The second most dominant category is Self-Service Laundromats, which maintain a strong market presence in urban neighborhoods by offering budget-friendly multi-load operations for students and lower-income tenants.

Based on Pricing Model, the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services market is divided into Pay-Per-Service, Subscription-Based, Bulk Pricing, Premium Services, and Membership Plans. The Pay-Per-Service segment represents the dominant transaction method across global service networks. Its leading market position is due to its transparent per-garment pricing structure, which appeals to casual consumers who only need professional cleaning occasionally for special occasion outfits or seasonal coat maintenance. The second most dominant pricing category is Subscription-Based billing, which is growing rapidly as tech-focused operations offer flat monthly fees for routine wash-and-fold services to capture reliable recurring revenues.

Regional Scope:

Why will North America continue to dominate the global market during the projection period?

North America is projected to maintain its leading position in the global Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services market through the forecast period, supported by mature commercial cleaning franchises and healthy consumer spending on premium fashion care. The region's dominance is primarily driven by the United States, where widespread corporate uniform regulations, high employment rates, and a strong preference for time-saving convenience support high service demand. Furthermore, the presence of major international dry cleaning franchise brands ensures efficient operational technology and smooth supply lines across suburban shopping hubs. The regular modification of processing sites to integrate eco-friendly green solvents also helps regional firms meet strict environmental standards while maintaining consistent retail service volumes.

The Asia-Pacific region is anticipated to experience the highest growth rate during the forecast period. Countries like China and India are undergoing rapid urbanization, leading to an expanding middle class and busy lifestyle shifts among double-income families. The fast growth of new on-demand smartphone booking applications and hyper-local pick-up services makes professional laundry highly accessible to metropolitan apartment residents. Moreover, the strong development of regional healthcare networks and luxury hotel chains across industrial clusters creates immense demand for bulk textile sanitation services. The entry of major international franchisors and the rapid modernization of local coin-operated laundromats into digital smart hubs further accelerate the regional market's expansion.

Recent Developments

In January 2026, Laundrapp completed the strategic acquisition of a prominent regional pickup service provider to expand its doorstep fulfillment network across major urban centers.

In October 2025, Tide Cleaners announced the nationwide rollout of an advanced mobile application feature designed to let customers customize garment washing parameters and track delivery drivers in real-time.

In April 2026, Zipjet introduced a new line of fully eco-certified liquid wet cleaning treatments across its primary processing facilities to eliminate chemical solvent usage entirely.

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Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Market: Competitive Landscape

The report contains qualitative and quantitative research on the global dry cleaning and laundry services market, as well as detailed insights and development strategies employed by the leading competitors.

Some of the main players in the global dry cleaning and laundry services market include;

The Huntington Company

ZIPS Franchising LLC

Tide Cleaners

Rinse Inc

Laundrapp

FlyCleaners

Zipjet Limited

Cleanly

Washio Inc

Mulberrys Garment Care

What are the key trends in the Dry Cleaning and Laundry Services Market?

The Rapid Surge in Clean Green, Bio-Based Solvents and Wet Cleaning

A major trend impacting the market is the consumer demand for sustainable, hypoallergenic garment care options. Modern cleaning shops are actively replacing traditional petroleum-based solvents with specialized liquid silicone or bio-sourced cleaning fluids to minimize fabric odors and safeguard ecosystems.

The Proliferation of Smart RFID Garment Tracking and Automated Lockers

Modern processing facilities are changing fast due to the integration of radio-frequency identification (RFID) tags stitched into premium apparel. This technology trend allows operators to automatically track client clothing pieces through complex conveyor systems, reducing sorting errors to zero.

The global dry cleaning and laundry services market is segmented as follows:

By Service Type

Dry Cleaning

Wet Cleaning

Laundry Services

Ironing and Pressing

Alterations and Repairs

Specialty Cleaning

Others

By End User

Residential Customers

Commercial Establishments

Hospitality Industry

Healthcare Facilities

Corporate Offices

Retail Stores

By Service Mode

Drop-off Services

Pickup and Delivery

Self-Service Laundromats

On-Demand Mobile Services

Subscription Services

By Pricing Model

Pay-Per-Service

Subscription-Based

Bulk Pricing

Premium Services

Membership Plans

By Region

North America The U.S. Canada

Europe France The UK Spain Germany Italy Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific China Japan India Southeast Asia Rest of Southeast Asia

The Middle East & Africa GCC South Africa Rest of the Middle East & Africa

Latin America Brazil Argentina Rest of Latin America



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Key Questions Answered in This Report:

What are dry cleaning and laundry services?

What key factors will influence the dry cleaning and laundry services market growth from 2025 to 2034?

What will be the value of the dry cleaning and laundry services market during 2025-2034?

What will be the CAGR value of the dry cleaning and laundry services market during 2025-2034?

Which region will contribute notably to the dry cleaning and laundry services market value?

Which are the major players driving the growth of the dry cleaning and laundry services market?

What can be expected from the global dry cleaning and laundry services market report?

What strategic initiatives are leading players adopting to expand their market presence?

How are market trends and consumer preferences evolving in the dry cleaning and laundry services market?

What pricing trends are being observed in the dry cleaning and laundry services market?

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