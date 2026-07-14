AI, IoT and Blockchain in Modern Agriculture Market Report — Forecasts Market to Reach $154.54 Billion by 2035, Covers Precision Farming, Smart Sensors, Autonomous Machinery, and Blockchain Traceability

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "AI, IoT, and Blockchain Market in Modern Agriculture - A Global and Regional Analysis: Focus on Application, Product, and Country Analysis, 2025-2035" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





The global AI, IoT and blockchain market in modern agriculture is projected to expand from $24.30 billion in 2025 to $154.54 billion by 2035, registering a compound annual growth rate of 20.32%. Market growth is being accelerated by digital transformation across the agricultural value chain, rising demand for precision agriculture and increasing investment in climate-smart farming technologies.

Artificial intelligence, Internet of Things technologies and blockchain platforms are becoming integral to crop management, livestock monitoring, farm automation and agricultural supply chain transparency. AI-driven agronomic models, autonomous machinery, drones and machine vision systems support yield forecasting, crop health analysis and precise input application. IoT sensors and connected equipment provide real-time data on soil conditions, weather, irrigation, livestock and machinery performance. Blockchain platforms strengthen food traceability, sustainability verification, regulatory compliance and quality assurance.

Crop Production Optimization Leads Agricultural Technology Applications

Crop production optimization is expected to remain the largest application segment during the 2025-2035 forecast period. The segment is projected to grow from $8.79 billion in 2025 to $51.73 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 19.39%. Adoption is being supported by AI crop modeling, satellite analytics, precision input systems, smart imaging and sensor-based field monitoring.

Water and nutrient management is forecast to be the fastest-growing application, increasing from $4.57 billion to $32.85 billion at a CAGR of 21.79%. Water scarcity, fertilizer efficiency requirements and demand for automated irrigation are driving investment in soil moisture sensors, nutrient monitoring systems and AI-enabled fertigation platforms.

Smart farm monitoring and automation is projected to reach $38.23 billion by 2035, up from $5.77 billion in 2025. Autonomous farm machinery, agricultural robotics, drone-based analytics, climate monitoring stations and connected farm management systems are helping producers reduce labor dependency and improve operational performance.

IoT Technologies Anchor the Digital Agriculture Ecosystem

The IoT segment is expected to maintain its product leadership through 2035, growing from $21.65 billion in 2025 to $120.55 billion at a CAGR of 18.73%. Sensor networks, connectivity modules and gateway devices support continuous monitoring and automated decision-making across crop production, irrigation, livestock operations, equipment management and storage facilities.

Optical, electrochemical and location sensors account for a significant share of IoT deployment. Integration with cloud dashboards, mobile applications and AI analytics is expanding adoption among agricultural businesses of varying sizes.

North America Maintains Leadership as Asia-Pacific Records Fastest Growth

North America is forecast to remain the largest regional market, advancing from $8.51 billion in 2025 to $47.08 billion by 2035 at a CAGR of 18.65%. The U.S. leads regional adoption through investment in precision farming, autonomous equipment, smart irrigation and digital farm management platforms.

Asia-Pacific is projected to be the fastest-growing region, expanding from $5.82 billion to $45.06 billion at a CAGR of 22.70%. Digital agriculture initiatives, increasing food demand and technology adoption across China, India, Japan, South Korea and Australia are supporting this growth.

Europe is expected to reach $42.67 billion by 2035, supported by sustainable agriculture policies, robotics, controlled-environment farming and blockchain-based traceability. South America, the Middle East and Africa are also recording increased demand for irrigation automation, crop monitoring and digital advisory platforms.

Market Drivers, Challenges and Growth Opportunities

Key market drivers include climate variability, labor shortages, water scarcity, food security concerns and stricter traceability requirements. Governments, agricultural equipment manufacturers, agritech companies and global food businesses are investing in connected farming systems that improve productivity, resource efficiency and supply chain accountability.

Adoption remains constrained by high upfront costs, limited rural connectivity, incompatible data systems, cybersecurity risks and shortages of skilled personnel. Small and medium-sized farms may also face recurring expenses for subscriptions, data storage, maintenance and technical support.

Significant opportunities are emerging in self-driving tractors, drone spraying, robotic harvesting, automated weed control, AI-powered crop intelligence and sensor-based greenhouse management. Blockchain traceability also presents growth potential as regulators and food companies increase requirements for verified sourcing, food safety and sustainability reporting.

Competitive Landscape and Report Scope

The market study evaluates product innovation, growth strategies, partnerships, acquisitions, platform integrations and competitive positioning across the digital agriculture ecosystem. It provides insights for equipment manufacturers, agritech developers, sensor providers, analytics companies, investors, food processors and agricultural organizations seeking opportunities in precision farming and supply chain digitization.

Companies covered include Deere & Company, Robert Bosch GmbH, CNH Industrial N.V., Trimble Inc., Signify Holding, Taranis, CropIn Technology Solutions, Plantix, Ceres Imaging, Climate LLC, AGRIVI, Regen Network Development, DJI, ams OSRAM and Granular Inc.

The findings are based on primary interviews with industry executives and technology leaders, supported by company publications, recognized databases, annual reports and industry research. Market estimates were validated through data triangulation and analysis of application, product and regional trends.



Key Attributes:

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 160 Forecast Period 2025 - 2035 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $24.3 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2035 $154.54 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 20.3% Regions Covered Global



Key Topics Covered:



1 Markets: Industry Outlook

1.1 Trends: Current and Future Impact Assessment

1.1.1 AI-Driven Crop Analytics and Decision Support

1.1.2 IoT-Enabled Precision Irrigation and Nutrient Management

1.1.3 Smart Farm Automation with Robotics and Drones

1.2 Regulatory Landscape

1.3 Research and Development Review

1.3.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country and Company)

1.3.1.1 Patent Filing Trend (by Country)

1.3.1.2 Patent Filing Trend (by Company)

1.4 Start-Up Landscape

1.5 Stakeholder Analysis

1.5.1 Use Case

1.5.1.1 Precision Farming

1.5.1.1.1 Case Study 1 : - Precision Mapping Boosts ROI in U.S. Row Crop

1.5.1.1.2 Case Study 2 : - Site-Specific Management Raises Yields in India

1.5.1.2 Smart Irrigation

1.5.1.2.1 Case Study 1 : - IoT-Enabled Drip Irrigation Lifts Yields (India)

1.5.1.2.2 Case Study 2 : - Automated Orchard Irrigation Saves Water (Europe)

1.5.1.3 Livestock Tracking

1.5.1.3.1 Case Study 1 : - IoT Ranch Management Reduces Losses and Costs

1.5.1.3.2 Case Study 2 : - Blockchain Traceability Yields Premium Prices for Beef

1.5.1.4 Carbon Trading and Sustainability

1.5.1.4.1 Case Study 1 : - Carbon Farming Pioneers Boost Income (U.S.)

1.5.1.4.2 Case Study 2 : - Soil Carbon Credits Reward Farmers in South Africa

1.5.2 End User and Buying Criteria

1.6 Impact Analysis for Key Global Events

1.7 Market Dynamics Overview

1.8 Market Dynamics

1.8.1 Market Drivers

1.8.1.1 Productivity Gains and Operational Efficiency

1.8.1.2 Climate Resilience and Sustainability Requirements

1.8.1.3 Food Security and Rising Global Demand

1.8.2 Market Challenges

1.8.2.1 High Upfront CapEx and Uncertain ROI for Smaller Producers

1.8.2.2 Rural Connectivity and Data Interoperability Limitations

1.8.3 Market Opportunities

1.8.3.1 Carbon Markets and Climate Services

1.8.3.2 Bridging Inequality in Digital Agriculture



2 AI, IoT, and Blockchain Market in Modern Agriculture (by Application)

2.1 Application Summary

2.2 AI, IoT, and Blockchain Market in Modern Agriculture (by Application)

2.2.1 Crop Production Optimization

2.2.2 Water and Nutrient Management

2.2.3 Smart Farm Monitoring and Automation

2.2.4 Livestock Management



3 AI, IoT, and Blockchain Market in Modern Agriculture (by Products)

3.1 Product Summary

3.2 AI, IoT, and Blockchain Market in Modern Agriculture (by Product)

3.2.1 Artificial Intelligence (AI)

3.2.1.1 AI Software Platform

3.2.1.2 AI-Powered Imaging Platforms

3.2.2 Internet of Things

3.2.2.1 Sensor Devices

3.2.2.1.1 Location Sensors

3.2.2.1.2 Electrochemical Sensors

3.2.2.1.3 Optical Sensors

3.2.2.1.4 Others

3.2.2.2 Connectivity and Gateways

3.2.2.3 IOT Platforms and Dashboards

3.2.3 Blockchain Platform



4 AI, IoT, and Blockchain Market in Modern Agriculture (by Region)

4.1 AI, IoT, and Blockchain Market in Modern Agriculture (by Region)

4.2 North America

4.2.1 Regional Overview

4.2.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.2.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.2.4 Application

4.2.5 Product

4.2.6 U.S.

4.2.6.1 Market (by Application)

4.2.6.2 Market (by Product)

4.2.7 Canada

4.2.7.1 Market (by Application)

4.2.7.2 Market (by Product)

4.2.8 Mexico

4.2.8.1 Market (by Application)

4.2.8.2 Market (by Product)

4.3 Europe

4.3.1 Regional Overview

4.3.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.3.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.3.4 Application

4.3.5 Product

4.3.6 Germany

4.3.6.1 Market (by Application)

4.3.6.2 Market (by Product)

4.3.7 France

4.3.7.1 Market (by Application)

4.3.7.2 Market (by Product)

4.3.8 U.K.

4.3.8.1 Market (by Application)

4.3.8.2 Market (by Product)

4.3.9 Netherlands

4.3.9.1 Market (by Application)

4.3.9.2 Market (by Product)

4.3.10 Spain

4.3.10.1 Market (by Application)

4.3.10.2 Market (by Product)

4.3.11 Rest-of-Europe

4.3.11.1 Market (by Application)

4.3.11.2 Market (by Product)

4.4 Asia-Pacific

4.4.1 Regional Overview

4.4.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.4.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.4.4 Application

4.4.5 Product

4.4.6 China

4.4.6.1 Market (by Application)

4.4.6.2 Market by Product

4.4.7 Japan

4.4.7.1 Market (by Application)

4.4.7.2 Market (by Product)

4.4.8 India

4.4.8.1 Market (by Application)

4.4.8.2 Market (by Product)

4.4.9 Australia

4.4.9.1 Market (by Application)

4.4.9.2 Market (by Product)

4.4.10 Rest-of-Asia-Pacific

4.4.10.1 Market (by Application)

4.4.10.2 Market (by Product)

4.5 Rest-of-the-World

4.5.1 Regional Overview

4.5.2 Driving Factors for Market Growth

4.5.3 Factors Challenging the Market

4.5.4 Application

4.5.5 Product

4.5.6 Middle East and Africa

4.5.6.1 Market (by Application)

4.5.6.2 Market (by Product)

4.5.7 South America

4.5.7.1 Market (by Application)

4.5.7.2 Market (by Product)



Companies Featured

Deere and Company

Robert Bosch GmbH

CNH Industrial N.V.

Trimble Inc.

Signify Holding

Taranis

CropIn Technology Solutions

Plantix

Ceres Imaging

Climate LLC

AGRIVI

Regen Network Development

SZ DJI Technology Co., Ltd.

OSRAM GmbH

Granular Inc.





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/9an6r0

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment