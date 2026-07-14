Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Size to Surpass USD 1,009.14 Billion by 2035 | SNS Insider

Austin, United States, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Size was valued at USD 330.76 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 1,009.14 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 11.80% during 2026–2035, according to a new report by SNS Insider. Growing adoption of preventive healthcare technologies, AI-powered diagnostics, digital health platforms, wearable health monitoring devices, and early disease detection programs is accelerating market growth across healthcare systems worldwide.

Healthcare systems worldwide are increasingly shifting from reactive treatment models toward preventive care strategies. Rising chronic disease prevalence, growing healthcare expenditure, advances in predictive analytics, wearable health technologies, genomics, and AI-enabled diagnostics are transforming preventive healthcare delivery across hospitals, clinics, employers, and home care settings.





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AI-Driven Diagnostics and Early Disease Detection Fuel Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Growth

The increase in the number of patients suffering from diseases like diabetes, cardiovascular diseases, obesity, and cancer has brought about an increase in the need for preventive health technology services all over the world. There is an increased use of predictive systems based on artificial intelligence, genome testing, diagnosis services, wearable technology, and preventive services to determine the risk of disease development even without any symptoms. At the same time, there is continued investment in preventive healthcare services.

Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Segmentation Analysis:

By Technology Type

Early Detection & Screening Technologies were accountable for accounting for 41.20% of the total market share of Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services in 2025 as a result of high number of cancer screening programs, diagnostic imaging, laboratory testing, and preventive screenings being carried out. The segment that is expected to experience the highest growth rate in coming years is Wearable Health Monitoring Devices as a result of increased usage of smart watches, CGM sensors, biosensors, and cardiac monitors.

By Service Type

The market share of Diagnostic Services is expected to be close to 34.30% of the market by 2025 due to increasing demand for preventative lab tests, biomarker testings, genetic testings, yearly health checks, and diagnosis screening services. Telehealth and Remote Care Services are expected to have the fastest growing CAGR as there is a greater need for virtual preventative consultations, wellness coaching, remote disease management, and preventative healthcare.

By End User

The segment of Healthcare Providers accounted for 45.10% market share on the basis of revenue because of the growing development of preventive health programs in hospitals, clinics, labs, and healthcare organizations in 2025. The highest growth in market shares is projected to be of the segment of Individuals & Households owing to the growing use of technology and preventive health programs.

By Application

Cancer Screening & Prevention was the major segment dominating the market in 2025 owing to massive screenings campaigns across the nation, increase in awareness regarding cancer, and advancements in technology for early diagnosis. The rapid growth in the Cardiovascular Disease Prevention segment is due to increasing incidences of cardiovascular diseases along with risk assessment with the help of AI technology.

North America Leads the Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market While Asia Pacific Registers the Fastest Growth

North America contributed to 43.30% of the total revenue generated in Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market in 2025 owing to well-developed healthcare infrastructures, higher expenditure on healthcare, effective reimbursements, and high adoption of digital health technologies.

The U.S. Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market was valued at approximately USD 120.30 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach nearly USD 339.07 Billion by 2035, expanding at a CAGR of 10.94%. Government backing toward preventive healthcare, development of AI-enabled disease diagnostics systems, development of wellness programs for companies, and investment in digital healthcare technology are some factors aiding in market growth. Formation of NIH Cancer Screening Research Network is also contributing to innovations in disease detection.

The Europe Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market is estimated to be USD 92.61 Billion in 2025 and is projected to reach USD 267.95 Billion by 2035, growing at a CAGR of 11.20% during 2026–2035. Europe continues to represent a significant market, supported by comprehensive preventive healthcare policies, organized cancer screening programs, widespread digital health adoption, and strong healthcare infrastructure.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness the fastest growth, registering an estimated CAGR of approximately 13.00% during the forecast period. Rapid healthcare infrastructure development, rising healthcare awareness, expanding digital health ecosystems, government preventive health initiatives, and growing adoption of wearable technologies are accelerating regional market expansion.

Leading Market Players Listed in this Report are:

Philips NV

Medtronic PLC

Fitbit Inc. (Google LLC)

Oracle Health (Cerner Corporation)

Omron Healthcare Inc.

GE HealthCare Technologies Inc.

Siemens Healthineers AG

Garmin Ltd.

Myriad Genetics Inc.

AliveCor Inc.

Quest Diagnostics Inc.

Abbott Laboratories

Merck & Co. Inc.

GlaxoSmithKline PLC

Sanofi SA

UnitedHealth Group Inc.

CVS Health Corporation (Aetna)

Cigna Group

Kaiser Permanente

McKesson Corporation

Recent Developments:

2025: Biograph officially launched its precision medicine preventive healthcare platform combining whole-genome sequencing, advanced biomarker testing, full-body MRI, cardiovascular imaging, continuous metabolic monitoring, and AI-powered personalized health optimization.

Biograph officially launched its precision medicine preventive healthcare platform combining whole-genome sequencing, advanced biomarker testing, full-body MRI, cardiovascular imaging, continuous metabolic monitoring, and AI-powered personalized health optimization. 2025: GE HealthCare Technologies completed its USD 2.3 Billion acquisition of Intelerad, strengthening enterprise imaging, diagnostic workflow management, and preventive healthcare capabilities.

Exclusive Sections of the Report (The USPs):

AI-POWERED PREVENTIVE HEALTHCARE & PREDICTIVE ANALYTICS ANALYSIS – Evaluates AI-driven disease prediction models, personalized risk assessment, clinical decision support systems, and next-generation preventive healthcare technologies.

– Evaluates AI-driven disease prediction models, personalized risk assessment, clinical decision support systems, and next-generation preventive healthcare technologies. WEARABLE HEALTH MONITORING & DIGITAL HEALTH ECOSYSTEM ASSESSMENT – Examines wearable devices, biosensors, remote patient monitoring, continuous health tracking, and digital wellness platform adoption.

– Examines wearable devices, biosensors, remote patient monitoring, continuous health tracking, and digital wellness platform adoption. EARLY DISEASE DETECTION & SCREENING MARKET INSIGHTS – Analyzes cancer screening technologies, genomic testing, biomarker diagnostics, precision medicine, and population health screening programs.

– Analyzes cancer screening technologies, genomic testing, biomarker diagnostics, precision medicine, and population health screening programs. POPULATION HEALTH MANAGEMENT & PREVENTIVE CARE DELIVERY LANDSCAPE – Provides insights into healthcare provider adoption, employer wellness initiatives, telehealth expansion, and preventive care service models.

– Provides insights into healthcare provider adoption, employer wellness initiatives, telehealth expansion, and preventive care service models. REGULATORY, REIMBURSEMENT & HEALTHCARE POLICY TRACKER – Reviews government healthcare initiatives, reimbursement frameworks, preventive care regulations, and public health investments influencing market growth.

– Reviews government healthcare initiatives, reimbursement frameworks, preventive care regulations, and public health investments influencing market growth. NEXT-GENERATION PREVENTIVE HEALTHCARE OUTLOOK – Explores future opportunities across precision medicine, AI-enabled diagnostics, multi-cancer early detection, digital therapeutics, and personalized preventive healthcare innovations.

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Preventive Healthcare Technologies and Services Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2025 USD 330.76 Billion Market Size by 2035 USD 1,009.14 Billion CAGR CAGR of 11.80% From 2026 to 2035 Base Year 2025 Forecast Period 2026-2035 Historical Data 2022-2024 Key Segments • By Technology Type (Early Detection & Screening Technologies, Telemedicine Platforms, Wearable Health Monitoring Devices, AI-Powered Predictive Analytics, Vaccination Technologies, Personalized/Genomic Medicine Technologies, mHealth Applications)

• By Service Type (Diagnostic Services, Health Risk Assessment Services, Disease Prevention Programs, Telehealth & Remote Care Services, Lifestyle & Wellness Services, Nutrition & Diet Management Services, Vaccination & Immunization Services)

• By Application (Cancer Screening & Prevention, Cardiovascular Disease Prevention, Diabetes Prevention & Management, Infectious Disease Prevention, Mental Health & Wellness, Others)

• By End User (Healthcare Providers, Individuals & Households, Government & Public Health Agencies, Employers & Workplace Wellness Programs, Insurance Companies) Regional Analysis/Coverage North America (US, Canada), Europe (Germany, UK, France, Italy, Spain, Russia, Poland, Rest of Europe), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Australia, ASEAN Countries, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (UAE, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, South Africa, Rest of Middle East & Africa), Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Mexico, Colombia, Rest of Latin America).

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