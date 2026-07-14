Houston, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Houston, Texas - July 14, 2026 -

Gold Investment Authority, a Houston-based precious metals research platform, reports that Goldco's Better Business Bureau review count has continued to climb into 2026, reinforcing the company's position as the authority's top-ranked gold IRA provider.

Picking a gold IRA company is not a fast decision. Retirement investors are choosing where a portion of their savings will sit for years, often decades. That context shapes how Gold Investment Authority approaches its rankings. The Houston, Texas research platform has tracked Goldco's Better Business Bureau performance across multiple review cycles. Its latest update reports that the company's goldco BBB review count kept climbing through the start of 2026. In the authority's current ratings, Goldco sits at number one.

Goldco operates out of Calabasas, California and specializes in precious metals IRA accounts. Its Better Business Bureau profile shows an A+ rating. More than 1,400 verified customer reviews are on the platform, and the average score has held near perfect. The company documents its BBB review growth and accreditation standing at https://goldco.com/goldco-leads-with-bbb-reviews/.

Earning an A+ is not passive. The designation requires demonstrated responsiveness to customer concerns, transparent operating practices, and a sustained record of resolved complaints.

What keeps Goldco at the top of Gold Investment Authority's rankings comes down to three things. First, the company has operated in the precious metals space long enough to have a track record worth measuring. Second, its verified customer reviews are both numerous and recent, not a legacy score from years ago. Third, it covers more rollover types than most competitors: 401(k), 403(b), IRA, and TSP accounts are all supported. For investors evaluating the best gold IRA company for a rollover, that breadth is a practical differentiator.

Not every company that markets to retirement investors operates at the same standard. A BBB rating gives investors a third-party signal that isn't self-reported. It measures how a company handles complaints, whether it operates transparently, and whether it meets its stated service commitments consistently. Getting accredited isn't a one-time box to check. Companies have to keep demonstrating compliance to hold it. In a sector where unsubstantiated marketing claims are common, that ongoing external check carries real weight.

The World Gold Council reported global gold demand reached 5,000 tonnes in 2025. ETF inflows hit record levels. Central banks kept buying. Gold prices went on to record 53 new all-time highs across the year. Meanwhile, the field of companies marketing gold IRA products grew from fewer than 10 in 2014 to more than 100 by 2024. With that many providers competing, credible third-party review data has become one of the few ways retirement investors can cut through the noise.

Gold Investment Authority has operated in the precious metals and investment research space for more than 22 years, tracking provider performance across BBB, ConsumerAffairs, and Trustpilot alongside direct product and service assessments. The platform publishes comparative rankings and independent research at https://www.goldinvestmentauthority.com/ and evaluates companies based on verified performance data. Full rankings including Goldco's category-by-category breakdown are available on the platform's website.

"Goldco's continued growth in BBB reviews signals that the company remains highly visible and active within the gold IRA industry at a time when retirement investors are placing more importance on transparency and third-party reputation signals. In our view, sustained positive review growth over time can indicate consistent customer engagement and ongoing demand from investors looking to diversify retirement savings into precious metals," commented Greg Jones.

About Gold Investment Authority

Gold Investment Authority is an independent precious metals research and review platform based in Houston, Texas, providing educational resources and comparative rankings for retirement investors evaluating gold IRA providers. More information is available at https://www.goldinvestmentauthority.com/

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For more information about Gold Investment Authority, contact the company here:



Gold Investment Authority

Greg Jones

(713) 401-2224

greg@goldinvestmentauthority.com

800 Wilcrest Dr Suite #0408, Houston, TX 77042