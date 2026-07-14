Global Quantum Sensor Market to Reach $726.7 Million by 2030 as Precision-Sensing Applications Expand

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Sensors: Quantum Entanglement for Communications and Beyond" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The global quantum sensor market is expected to increase from $401.8 million in 2025 to $726.7 million by the end of 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for ultra-precise measurement, navigation and timing technologies across aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, energy and environmental monitoring.
Quantum sensing technologies are gaining commercial and strategic importance as organizations seek greater accuracy, reliability and resilience. Key applications include navigation in global positioning system (GPS)-denied environments, high-resolution medical imaging, real-time electric vehicle battery monitoring, precision agriculture and trace-pollutant detection.
Technology Innovation Accelerates Commercialization
Advances in atomic gyroscopes, chip-scale atomic clocks and nitrogen-vacancy diamond magnetometers are strengthening the performance of quantum-enabled navigation, timing, magnetic sensing and materials analysis. Miniaturization, improved production scalability and hybrid sensing architectures are helping suppliers move quantum sensor systems from research environments into field-ready commercial and defense applications.
Government quantum technology programs, defense funding and private investment remain important market growth drivers. Demand for GPS-resilient positioning and precision sensing is also accelerating the development of innovative hardware for autonomous systems, communications networks and distributed infrastructure.
The integration of quantum sensors with artificial intelligence, Internet of Things connectivity and edge computing is expected to improve real-time analysis of complex data. These capabilities support resilient navigation, predictive maintenance, enhanced situational awareness and continuous monitoring of assets operating across dynamic environments.
Emerging Quantum Sensor Market Trends
Future market development will be influenced by miniaturized diamond magnetometers, advanced inertial measurement units, hydrogen-sensing gravimeters and next-generation chip-scale atomic clocks. AI-integrated quantum systems are expected to strengthen predictive analytics, data transparency and operational resilience. Compatibility with quantum networks may also enable distributed sensing arrays for large-scale environmental, infrastructure and security monitoring.
Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage
The report analyzes the global quantum sensor market by product type, platform, application and region:
- Product type: Atomic clocks, magnetic sensors, photosynthetically active radiation quantum sensors and gravity sensors.
- Platform: Neutral atoms, photons, trapped ions, nuclear magnetic resonance, optomechanics and superconductors.
- Application: Aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, telecommunications, information technology and other industries.
- Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world, with country-level analysis covering the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, France, Germany, Italy and Mexico.
Comprehensive Industry and Competitive Analysis
The study presents historical, current and projected market scenarios using 2024 as the base year and 2025 as the estimated year, with forecasts through 2030. All market values are nominal and expressed in millions of U.S. dollars. The research includes 41 data tables and 46 additional tables covering market size, revenue growth, segment shares and regional opportunities.
Additional analysis addresses quantum entanglement applications, technological advancements, patent activity, regulations, macroeconomic factors and supply chain conditions. The report also applies Porter's Five Forces analysis and evaluates industry structure, company rankings, strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, venture funding and the potential impact of tariffs.
Environmental, social and governance trends are assessed alongside sustainability initiatives, consumer attitudes, ESG risk ratings and the practices of leading market participants. Company profiles provide product portfolio details, recent developments and financial information where publicly available.
Leading companies profiled include AOSense Inc., Exail, Infleqtion, Q.ANT GmbH and Qnami.
Key Attributes:
|Report Attribute
|Details
|No. of Pages
|121
|Forecast Period
|2025 - 2030
|Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025
|$401.8 Million
|Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030
|$726.7 Million
|Compound Annual Growth Rate
|12.6%
|Regions Covered
|Global
Key Topics Covered:
Chapter 1 Executive Summary
- Market Outlook
- Scope of Report
- Market Summary
- Technological Advances and Applications
- Market Dynamics and Growth Factors
- Future Trends and Developments
- Segmental Analysis
- Regional Insights and Emerging Markets
- Conclusion
Chapter 2 Market Overview
- Current Market Overview and Future Outlook
- Porter's Five Forces
- Bargaining Power of Buyers
- Bargaining Power of Suppliers
- Potential for New Entrants to the Market
- Competition in the Industry
- Threat of Substitutes
- Value Chain Analysis
- Raw Material Providers
- Manufacturers
- Distributors
- End Users
- Macroeconomic Factors
- Talent and Skilled Shortage
- Navigating Export Controls and Strengthening Partnerships
- Impact of the U.S. Tariff
- Regulations and Standards
- IEEE P7130 - International
- IEC/ISO JTC 3 - International
- IEEE P3329 - International
- National Quantum Initiative Act (NQIA) - U.S.
- EU Quantum Act - Europe
- Chip-Scale Quantum Standard and Quantum Sensing
- Use Cases
- Use Case 1: Infleqtion Quantum Navigation for BAE Systems
- Use Case 2: Q-CTRL Quantum Magnetometry for Maritime Defense
Chapter 3 Market Dynamics
- Overview
- Market Drivers
- Rapid Technological Advances in Quantum Sensors
- Rising R&D Investment and Government Funding
- Adoption into Healthcare and Medical Imaging
- Market Restraints/Challenges
- High Development and Implementation Costs
- Technological Complexity and Scalability Issues
- Market Opportunities
- Integration with AI, IoT, and Edge Computing
- Rapid Expansion of Precision Agriculture and the Oil and Gas Industry
- Current Market Trends
- Increasing Adoption Across Aerospace and Military
- Focus on Sensor Miniaturization and Portable Designs
Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies
- Emerging Technologies
- Atomic Gyroscopes (AGs)
- Chip-Scale Atomic Clocks
- Nitrogen-Vacancy (NV) Diamond Magnetometers
- Quantum Radar and Imaging
- Patent Analysis
- Company Share Patterns
- Regional Patterns
- Key Findings
Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis
- Segmentation Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Product Type
- Key Findings
- Atomic Clocks
- Magnetic Sensors
- PAR Quantum Sensors
- Gravity Sensors
- Market Analysis by Platform
- Key Findings
- Neutral Atoms
- Photons
- Trapped Ions
- Nuclear Magnetic Resonance
- Optomechanics
- Superconductors
- Market Analysis by Application
- Key Findings
- Aerospace and Defense
- Automotive
- Healthcare
- Agriculture
- Oil and Gas
- Others
- Geographic Breakdown
- Market Analysis by Region
- Key Findings
- North America
- Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- Rest of World
Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape
- Overview
- Market Ranking for Leading Companies
- AOSence Inc.
- Exail
- Infleqtion
- Q.ANT GmbH
- Qnami
- Product Mapping Analysis
- Key Developments
Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Quantum Sensor Industry: An ESG Perspective
- Overview
- ESG Performance Analysis in the Global Quantum Sensor Market
- Environmental Factors
- Social Factors
- Governance Factors
- Concluding Remarks
Companies Featured
- Aosense Inc.
- Apogee Instruments Inc.
- Atomionics Pte Ltd.
- Exail
- Fraunhofer Iaf
- Gem Systems Advanced Magnetometers
- Infleqtion Inc.
- Ionq Inc.
- Li-Cor Inc.
- Ott Hydromet
- Q.Ant GmbH
- Qnami
- Sbquantum
- Sea-Bird Scientific
- Spectrum Medical
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/rule6v
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