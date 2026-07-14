Global Quantum Sensor Market to Reach $726.7 Million by 2030 as Precision-Sensing Applications Expand

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Quantum Sensors: Quantum Entanglement for Communications and Beyond" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.







The global quantum sensor market is expected to increase from $401.8 million in 2025 to $726.7 million by the end of 2030, representing a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 12.6% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising demand for ultra-precise measurement, navigation and timing technologies across aerospace and defense, healthcare, automotive, agriculture, energy and environmental monitoring.

Quantum sensing technologies are gaining commercial and strategic importance as organizations seek greater accuracy, reliability and resilience. Key applications include navigation in global positioning system (GPS)-denied environments, high-resolution medical imaging, real-time electric vehicle battery monitoring, precision agriculture and trace-pollutant detection.

Technology Innovation Accelerates Commercialization

Advances in atomic gyroscopes, chip-scale atomic clocks and nitrogen-vacancy diamond magnetometers are strengthening the performance of quantum-enabled navigation, timing, magnetic sensing and materials analysis. Miniaturization, improved production scalability and hybrid sensing architectures are helping suppliers move quantum sensor systems from research environments into field-ready commercial and defense applications.

Government quantum technology programs, defense funding and private investment remain important market growth drivers. Demand for GPS-resilient positioning and precision sensing is also accelerating the development of innovative hardware for autonomous systems, communications networks and distributed infrastructure.

The integration of quantum sensors with artificial intelligence, Internet of Things connectivity and edge computing is expected to improve real-time analysis of complex data. These capabilities support resilient navigation, predictive maintenance, enhanced situational awareness and continuous monitoring of assets operating across dynamic environments.

Emerging Quantum Sensor Market Trends

Future market development will be influenced by miniaturized diamond magnetometers, advanced inertial measurement units, hydrogen-sensing gravimeters and next-generation chip-scale atomic clocks. AI-integrated quantum systems are expected to strengthen predictive analytics, data transparency and operational resilience. Compatibility with quantum networks may also enable distributed sensing arrays for large-scale environmental, infrastructure and security monitoring.

Market Segmentation and Regional Coverage

The report analyzes the global quantum sensor market by product type, platform, application and region:

Product type: Atomic clocks, magnetic sensors, photosynthetically active radiation quantum sensors and gravity sensors.

Atomic clocks, magnetic sensors, photosynthetically active radiation quantum sensors and gravity sensors. Platform: Neutral atoms, photons, trapped ions, nuclear magnetic resonance, optomechanics and superconductors.

Neutral atoms, photons, trapped ions, nuclear magnetic resonance, optomechanics and superconductors. Application: Aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, telecommunications, information technology and other industries.

Aerospace and defense, automotive, healthcare, agriculture, oil and gas, construction, telecommunications, information technology and other industries. Region: North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific and the rest of the world, with country-level analysis covering the U.S., Canada, China, Japan, India, France, Germany, Italy and Mexico.

Comprehensive Industry and Competitive Analysis

The study presents historical, current and projected market scenarios using 2024 as the base year and 2025 as the estimated year, with forecasts through 2030. All market values are nominal and expressed in millions of U.S. dollars. The research includes 41 data tables and 46 additional tables covering market size, revenue growth, segment shares and regional opportunities.

Additional analysis addresses quantum entanglement applications, technological advancements, patent activity, regulations, macroeconomic factors and supply chain conditions. The report also applies Porter's Five Forces analysis and evaluates industry structure, company rankings, strategic initiatives, mergers and acquisitions, venture funding and the potential impact of tariffs.

Environmental, social and governance trends are assessed alongside sustainability initiatives, consumer attitudes, ESG risk ratings and the practices of leading market participants. Company profiles provide product portfolio details, recent developments and financial information where publicly available.

Leading companies profiled include AOSense Inc., Exail, Infleqtion, Q.ANT GmbH and Qnami.



Key Attributes:





Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 121 Forecast Period 2025 - 2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2025 $401.8 Million Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $726.7 Million Compound Annual Growth Rate 12.6% Regions Covered Global





Key Topics Covered:



Chapter 1 Executive Summary

Market Outlook

Scope of Report

Market Summary

Technological Advances and Applications

Market Dynamics and Growth Factors

Future Trends and Developments

Segmental Analysis

Regional Insights and Emerging Markets

Conclusion

Chapter 2 Market Overview

Current Market Overview and Future Outlook

Porter's Five Forces

Bargaining Power of Buyers

Bargaining Power of Suppliers

Potential for New Entrants to the Market

Competition in the Industry

Threat of Substitutes

Value Chain Analysis

Raw Material Providers

Manufacturers

Distributors

End Users

Macroeconomic Factors

Talent and Skilled Shortage

Navigating Export Controls and Strengthening Partnerships

Impact of the U.S. Tariff

Regulations and Standards

IEEE P7130 - International

IEC/ISO JTC 3 - International

IEEE P3329 - International

National Quantum Initiative Act (NQIA) - U.S.

EU Quantum Act - Europe

Chip-Scale Quantum Standard and Quantum Sensing

Use Cases

Use Case 1: Infleqtion Quantum Navigation for BAE Systems

Use Case 2: Q-CTRL Quantum Magnetometry for Maritime Defense

Chapter 3 Market Dynamics

Overview

Market Drivers

Rapid Technological Advances in Quantum Sensors

Rising R&D Investment and Government Funding

Adoption into Healthcare and Medical Imaging

Market Restraints/Challenges

High Development and Implementation Costs

Technological Complexity and Scalability Issues

Market Opportunities

Integration with AI, IoT, and Edge Computing

Rapid Expansion of Precision Agriculture and the Oil and Gas Industry

Current Market Trends

Increasing Adoption Across Aerospace and Military

Focus on Sensor Miniaturization and Portable Designs

Chapter 4 Emerging Technologies

Emerging Technologies

Atomic Gyroscopes (AGs)

Chip-Scale Atomic Clocks

Nitrogen-Vacancy (NV) Diamond Magnetometers

Quantum Radar and Imaging

Patent Analysis

Company Share Patterns

Regional Patterns

Key Findings

Chapter 5 Market Segment Analysis

Segmentation Breakdown

Market Analysis by Product Type

Key Findings

Atomic Clocks

Magnetic Sensors

PAR Quantum Sensors

Gravity Sensors

Market Analysis by Platform

Key Findings

Neutral Atoms

Photons

Trapped Ions

Nuclear Magnetic Resonance

Optomechanics

Superconductors

Market Analysis by Application

Key Findings

Aerospace and Defense

Automotive

Healthcare

Agriculture

Oil and Gas

Others

Geographic Breakdown

Market Analysis by Region

Key Findings

North America

Europe

Asia-Pacific

Rest of World

Chapter 6 Competitive Landscape

Overview

Market Ranking for Leading Companies

AOSence Inc.

Exail

Infleqtion

Q.ANT GmbH

Qnami

Product Mapping Analysis

Key Developments

Chapter 7 Sustainability in the Quantum Sensor Industry: An ESG Perspective

Overview

ESG Performance Analysis in the Global Quantum Sensor Market

Environmental Factors

Social Factors

Governance Factors

Concluding Remarks

Companies Featured

Aosense Inc.

Apogee Instruments Inc.

Atomionics Pte Ltd.

Exail

Fraunhofer Iaf

Gem Systems Advanced Magnetometers

Infleqtion Inc.

Ionq Inc.

Li-Cor Inc.

Ott Hydromet

Q.Ant GmbH

Qnami

Sbquantum

Sea-Bird Scientific

Spectrum Medical

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