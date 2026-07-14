AFX Joins Japan Blockchain Week Summit 2026 to Showcase Its Vision for the Next Generation of On-Chain Markets

Road Town, BVI, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AFX, a high-performance sovereign Layer 1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives, joined Japan Blockchain Week Summit 2026, where it shared its vision for the future of on-chain trading following the platform's recent milestone of surpassing $1.1 billion in cumulative trading volume.





During the summit, AFX Head of Growth Ken C joined the panel "Redefining Value Preservation and the Operations Layer After ETF-ization," discussing how institutional adoption is reshaping expectations around market infrastructure, liquidity, execution, and risk management.

“ETFs have broadened access to digital assets, but the next challenge is making that capital work more efficiently,” said Ken C. “The future of on-chain markets will be defined by transparent execution, capital efficiency, and infrastructure built for continuous trading.”

AFX is purpose-built for perpetual futures, integrating its order book, matching engine, risk controls, and settlement within a dedicated Layer 1. Having processed more than 8.6 million trades and surpassed $1.1 billion in cumulative trading volume just over a month after its mainnet launch, the platform reflects growing demand for high-performance on-chain derivatives infrastructure.

The platform also outlined its longer-term AI vision during the event, exploring how on-chain markets can support human traders and AI agents through programmable permissions, predefined risk limits, transparent execution records, and built-in safety controls.

“As AI becomes part of trading, the priority is not simply automation, but accountable automation,” Ken C added. “Users should remain in control of capital, permissions, and risk.”

AFX's participation at Japan Blockchain Week reflects its continued focus on building transparent, high-performance infrastructure for the next generation of decentralized derivatives markets.

About AFX

AFX is a high-performance sovereign L1 purpose-built for decentralized derivatives. By synthesizing the rapid execution of a centralized exchange with the immutable sovereignty of blockchain, AFX delivers a professional-grade Perp DEX environment characterized by sub 100ms finality, institutional liquidity, and unmatched capital efficiency.

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