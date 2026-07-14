AIB Data Centers Rings the NYSE Opening Bell to Celebrate Corporate Rebranding and Public Listing





Photo Credit: NYSE

NEW YORK, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- AIB Data Centers Inc. (NYSE American: AIB) (“AIB” or the “Company”), a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on artificial intelligence (“AI”) workloads, rang the New York Stock Exchange (NYSE) Opening Bell on Friday, July 10, 2026, to celebrate the Company’s recent corporate rebranding to AIB Data Centers and its public listing on the NYSE American earlier this year. Chief Executive Officer Jerry Tang was joined by members of the Company and its Board of Directors to mark the occasion.

"Ringing the NYSE Opening Bell was a proud moment for our entire team and a fitting way to celebrate the milestones we have achieved in a short period as a public company," said Jerry Tang, Chief Executive Officer of AIB Data Centers. "Our listing in March and our transition to the AIB Data Centers name reflect the transformation of our business and the strategy we are executing to develop critical infrastructure for the next generation of AI and high-performance computing workloads. With a strengthened balance sheet and a clear strategic focus, we look forward to building on this momentum and creating long-term value for our shareholders."

Interested parties may watch a replay of the bell ringing and a photo gallery of the event can be viewed here.

AIB Chief Executive Officer Jerry Tang is featured in an interview on NYSE Live available here, and a NYSE Live interview with Chief Financial Officer Jolienne Halisky and Chief Operating Officer Eyal Rozen is available here.

About AIB Data Centers

AIB Data Centers Inc. is a developer and operator of digital infrastructure focused on AI hosting and high-performance computing workloads. The Company's platform combines access to reliable, scalable power resources with modular infrastructure deployment designed to accelerate the development of next-generation compute capacity.

For more information, visit https://www.aib.us/.

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains "forward-looking statements" that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "may," "could," "will," "should," "would," "expect," "plan," "intend," "anticipate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential," "project" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other comparable terminology and include, but are not limited to, the intended use of proceeds from the public offering, statements regarding the planned conversion of CLT-01 from data mining to AI and HPC data center capacity, the expected benefits of the Electric Service Agreement, the anticipated availability and timing of utility load under the agreement, the planned site transition and incremental data hall capacity, the Company's ability to attract and contract with additional AI and HPC customers, and the Company's growth and development pipeline. These statements are based on various assumptions, whether or not identified in this press release, and on the current expectations of AIB’s management and are not predictions of actual performance. You should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because they involve known and unknown risks, uncertainties, and other factors, including without limitation, the performance of the utility counterparty under the Electric Service Agreement, delays in permitting and regulatory approvals, utility interconnection and energization timing, tariff and rate changes, equipment availability, supply chain conditions, contractor performance, site transition execution, the ability to attract and retain key personnel to manage the business effectively, competition from existing or new offerings that may emerge, and broader market and economic conditions. These risks, uncertainties and other factors are described more fully in the Company's filings with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"). These risks, uncertainties and other factors are, in some cases, beyond the Company's control and could materially affect results. If one or more of these risks, uncertainties or other factors become applicable, or if these underlying assumptions prove to be incorrect, actual events or results may vary significantly from those implied or projected by the forward-looking statements. No forward-looking statement is a guarantee of future performance. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and the Company undertakes no duty to publicly update or correct any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances that subsequently occur or of which we hereafter become aware, except as required under applicable law.

Investor Relations

Chris Tyson

Executive Vice President

MZ Group - MZ North America

Phone: (949) 491-8235

AIB@mzgroup.us

www.mzgroup.us

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/7d403a0b-a0eb-4d73-b40c-bf71aae061a1