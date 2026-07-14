HEPZATO-KIT Market Forecast to 2034 Highlights Growth Drivers, Sales Potential and Competitive Landscape Across the 7MM

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "HEPZATO-KIT Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





HEPZATO-KIT Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034 provides a comprehensive assessment of the commercial outlook for Delcath Systems' HEPZATO-KIT across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan. The report evaluates historical performance, current utilization and forecast sales through 2034 for liver metastases and potential indications, including liver cancer and cholangiocarcinoma.

HEPZATO-KIT received US Food and Drug Administration approval in August 2023 for adults with uveal melanoma and unresectable hepatic metastases affecting less than 50% of the liver, with no extrahepatic disease or extrahepatic disease limited to specified sites amenable to treatment. As the first FDA-approved liver-directed therapy specifically indicated for this patient population, HEPZATO-KIT holds a differentiated position within a high-unmet-need oncology market.

Clinical Profile Supports HEPZATO-KIT Market Growth

HEPZATO-KIT combines melphalan hydrochloride with Delcath's proprietary Hepatic Delivery System. Treatment is administered through percutaneous hepatic perfusion at certified centers by trained multidisciplinary teams under a Risk Evaluation and Mitigation Strategy program. The regimen is administered every six weeks for up to six cycles, subject to clinical assessment and tolerability.

Results from the pivotal Phase III FOCUS trial support the therapy's clinical differentiation. HEPZATO-KIT demonstrated an objective response rate of approximately 35-36%, compared with 12.5% for standard care, and median progression-free survival of approximately nine months versus three months. The reported disease control rate was approximately 74%. These outcomes are commercially significant because liver metastases occur in most patients with metastatic uveal melanoma and represent the principal driver of mortality.

Key HEPZATO-KIT Market Drivers

First-mover advantage: HEPZATO-KIT is the first and only FDA-approved liver-directed treatment specifically indicated for eligible patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic uveal melanoma.

HEPZATO-KIT is the first and only FDA-approved liver-directed treatment specifically indicated for eligible patients with unresectable hepatic-dominant metastatic uveal melanoma. Strong liver response data: Clinical efficacy at the primary site of metastatic disease supports oncologist adoption and treatment-center utilization.

Clinical efficacy at the primary site of metastatic disease supports oncologist adoption and treatment-center utilization. Differentiated delivery platform: The Hepatic Delivery System enables regional administration of high-dose melphalan with extracorporeal filtration before systemic recirculation.

The Hepatic Delivery System enables regional administration of high-dose melphalan with extracorporeal filtration before systemic recirculation. Expanding treatment-center network: Growth in authorized treatment centers is expected to increase patient access, procedure volumes and US revenue.

Growth in authorized treatment centers is expected to increase patient access, procedure volumes and US revenue. Commercial uptake: Early launch performance has been supported by expansion into major oncology institutions and rising procedures per active center.

Early launch performance has been supported by expansion into major oncology institutions and rising procedures per active center. Lifecycle opportunities: Development in additional hepatic malignancies could broaden the addressable HEPZATO-KIT market, subject to successful clinical development and regulatory approval.

Regulatory and Commercial Development

Delcath Systems resubmitted the HEPZATO-KIT New Drug Application to the FDA in February 2023, followed by approval in August 2023. The market report examines this regulatory pathway alongside post-launch commercialization, treatment-center activation, reimbursement considerations, pricing trends, patent information and potential generic-entry scenarios.

Comprehensive HEPZATO-KIT Sales Forecast and Competitive Analysis

The report delivers country-level HEPZATO-KIT sales forecasts through 2034 and assesses market size, peak-sales potential, treatment costs and regional pricing variations. It also reviews research and development activity, clinical trial status, regulatory milestones, anticipated launch timelines and potential use in liver cancer and cholangiocarcinoma.

Competitive intelligence includes marketed therapies, late-stage pipeline products, expected launch dates and emerging treatment strategies that could influence HEPZATO-KIT market share. The analysis compares clinical positioning, efficacy, safety, route of administration and commercial strengths and weaknesses relative to existing and investigational therapies.

Report Coverage

Current and forecast HEPZATO-KIT sales across the 7MM through 2034

Market size and revenue potential by indication and geography

Dosage, administration, clinical development and regulatory milestones

Pricing, reimbursement, treatment cost and regional access trends

Pipeline analysis and competitive market positioning

Patent landscape, potential generic entry and commercial implications

SWOT analysis and expert perspectives on growth opportunities and barriers

HEPZATO-KIT Market Outlook

HEPZATO-KIT sales growth is expected to be influenced by physician adoption, patient identification, expansion of certified treatment centers, reimbursement access and procedure volumes. Its FDA-approved status, liver-directed clinical profile and first-mover position provide a strong commercial foundation, while operational complexity, safety monitoring requirements and competition from systemic and emerging therapies remain important market considerations.

Developed using primary and secondary research, regulatory sources, industry publications, clinical trial data and expert analysis, the report supports pharmaceutical companies, investors and healthcare stakeholders evaluating the HEPZATO-KIT market forecast, competitive landscape and long-term revenue opportunity through 2034.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. HEPZATO-KIT Overview in approved indications like Liver metastases; as well as potential indication like Liver cancer and Cholangiocarcinoma

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. HEPZATO-KIT Clinical Development

2.2.1. HEPZATO-KIT Clinical studies

2.2.2. HEPZATO-KIT Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. HEPZATO-KIT Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging HEPZATO-KIT Therapies)



5. HEPZATO-KIT Market Assessment

5.1. HEPZATO-KIT Market Outlook in approved and potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in the 7MM for approved and potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in the United States for approved and potential indications

5.3.2. HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Germany for approved and potential indications

5.3.3. HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in France for approved and potential indications

5.3.4. HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Italy for approved and potential indications

5.3.5. HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Spain for approved and potential indications

5.3.6. HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in the United Kingdom for approved and potential indications

5.3.7. HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Japan for approved and potential indications



6. HEPZATO-KIT SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



9. Publisher Capabilities



10. Disclaimer



11. About the Publisher



12. Report Purchase Options



List of Tables

Table 1: HEPZATO-KIT, Clinical Trial Description, 2023

Table 2: HEPZATO-KIT, General Description

Table 3: Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

Table 4: Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)

Table 5: HEPZATO-KIT's pricing and cost Assumptions

Table 6: HEPZATO-KIT's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 7: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in the US, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 8: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Germany, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 9: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in France, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 10: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Italy, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 11: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Spain, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 12: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in the UK, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 13: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Japan, in USD million (2020-2034)



List of Figures

Figure 1: HEPZATO-KIT's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 2: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in the United States, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 3: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Germany, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 4: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in France, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 5: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Italy, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 6: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Spain, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 7: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in the United Kingdom, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 8: HEPZATO-KIT Market Size in Japan, USD million (2020-2034)





For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/avzkn7

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.