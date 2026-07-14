Darovasertib Market Forecast to 2034 Highlights Clinical Progress, Regulatory Momentum and Commercial Potential

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Darovasertib Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The latest "Darovasertib Sales Forecast and Market Size Analysis - 2034" report provides a comprehensive assessment of darovasertib's clinical development, commercial outlook and potential market performance across the seven major markets (7MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, the United Kingdom and Japan.

Darovasertib is an investigational, first-in-class oral small-molecule protein kinase C (PKC) inhibitor being developed primarily for primary and metastatic uveal melanoma. The therapy targets signaling downstream of GNAQ and GNA11 mutations, which occur in approximately 85%-90% of uveal melanoma cases. Its selective inhibition of hyperactivated PKC isoforms and downstream oncogenic signaling supports a differentiated therapeutic profile in a cancer with limited systemic treatment options.

Clinical Evidence Supporting Darovasertib Market Growth

Clinical findings have strengthened the outlook for darovasertib in metastatic uveal melanoma. Reported monotherapy data included a one-year overall survival rate of approximately 57% and median overall survival of about 13.2 months, compared with historical benchmarks of approximately 37% and seven months, respectively.

The combination of darovasertib and crizotinib has also demonstrated encouraging activity. Phase II findings included an objective response rate of approximately 34%, median overall survival of 21.1 months and a median response duration of about nine months. These results could support future adoption if confirmed in registrational studies and reviewed favorably by regulatory authorities.

Darovasertib is being evaluated across first-line metastatic, neoadjuvant and adjuvant uveal melanoma settings. Reported neoadjuvant findings showed tumor shrinkage exceeding 20% in approximately 59% of patients and an eye-preservation rate of around 61%. Development across multiple treatment settings may expand the eligible patient population, treatment duration and long-term revenue potential.

Regulatory and Commercial Momentum

Darovasertib has received FDA Fast Track designation for combination treatment in metastatic uveal melanoma and Breakthrough Therapy Designation for neoadjuvant uveal melanoma. It also holds FDA Orphan Drug Designation for uveal melanoma. Ongoing and planned registrational studies, including Phase II and Phase III programs, represent important potential catalysts for regulatory review and commercialization.

Servier and IDEAYA Biosciences have entered an exclusive license agreement covering darovasertib. Servier holds regulatory and commercial rights outside the United States, while IDEAYA retains U.S. rights. The partnership is expected to support global development and potential market access for darovasertib. The therapy remained investigational and unapproved as of April 2026.

Darovasertib Market Report Scope

The report evaluates darovasertib in uveal melanoma, colorectal cancer, malignant melanoma and other solid tumors. It includes historical analysis and sales forecasts through 2034, alongside regional market assessments, pricing considerations and competitive intelligence.

Darovasertib market size and sales forecasts across the 7MM

Mechanism of action, dosage, administration and clinical development

Clinical trial status, interventions and anticipated completion timelines

Regulatory milestones and expected commercial launch scenarios

Pricing, reimbursement and regional cost variations

Patent coverage, potential generic entry and associated pricing impact

Competitive landscape and late-stage emerging therapies

SWOT analysis, market positioning and analyst perspectives

Licensing agreements, partnerships, mergers and acquisition activity

Darovasertib Commercial Outlook

High unmet need, limited competition and poor historical outcomes in metastatic uveal melanoma are key factors supporting darovasertib's commercial potential. Additional growth may come from broader use across treatment stages, combination regimens and expansion into other molecularly selected solid tumors.

The analysis also considers potential barriers, including clinical development risk, regulatory uncertainty, competition from emerging therapies, pricing and reimbursement requirements, and the need to validate early efficacy signals in larger trials. These factors will influence darovasertib's market penetration, peak sales and positioning within the evolving uveal melanoma treatment landscape.

Research Methodology

The darovasertib market forecast is based on primary and secondary research, internal databases and analysis by industry specialists. Sources include regulatory authority publications, clinical trial registries, company disclosures, peer-reviewed literature, trade journals, industry associations, market databases and other publicly available materials. The resulting assessment is designed to support pharmaceutical companies, investors and healthcare stakeholders in portfolio planning, competitive benchmarking and strategic decision-making through 2034.





Key Topics Covered:



1. Report Introduction



2. Darovasertib Overview in potential indication like Uveal melanoma, Colorectal cancer, Malignant melanoma, and Solid tumours

2.1. Product Detail

2.2. Darovasertib Clinical Development

2.2.1. Darovasertib Clinical studies

2.2.2. Darovasertib Clinical trials information

2.2.3. Safety and efficacy

2.3. Other Developmental Activities

2.4. Product Profile



3. Darovasertib Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)



4. Competitive Landscape (Late-stage Emerging Darovasertib Therapies)



5. Darovasertib Market Assessment

5.1. Darovasertib Market Outlook in potential indications

5.2. 7MM Analysis

5.2.1. Darovasertib Market Size in the 7MM for potential indications

5.3. Country-wise Market Analysis

5.3.1. Darovasertib Market Size in the United States for potential indications

5.3.2. Darovasertib Market Size in Germany for potential indications

5.3.3. Darovasertib Market Size in France for potential indications

5.3.4. Darovasertib Market Size in Italy for potential indications

5.3.5. Darovasertib Market Size in Spain for potential indications

5.3.6. Darovasertib Market Size in the United Kingdom for potential indications

5.3.7. Darovasertib Market Size in Japan for potential indications



6. Darovasertib SWOT Analysis



7. Analysts' Views



8. Appendix

8.1. Bibliography

8.2. Report Methodology



9. Publisher Capabilities



List of Tables

Table 1: Darovasertib, Clinical Trial Description, 2023

Table 2: Darovasertib, General Description

Table 3: Competitive Landscape (Marketed Therapies)

Table 4: Competitive Landscape (Emerging Therapies)

Table 5: Darovasertib's pricing and cost Assumptions

Table 6: Darovasertib's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 7: Darovasertib Market Size in the US, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 8: Darovasertib Market Size in Germany, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 9: Darovasertib Market Size in France, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 10: Darovasertib Market Size in Italy, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 11: Darovasertib Market Size in Spain, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 12: Darovasertib Market Size in the UK, in USD million (2020-2034)

Table 13: Darovasertib Market Size in Japan, in USD million (2020-2034)



List of Figures

Figure 1: Darovasertib's Sales Analysis in the 7MM, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 2: Darovasertib Market Size in the United States, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 3: Darovasertib Market Size in Germany, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 4: Darovasertib Market Size in France, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 5: Darovasertib Market Size in Italy, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 6: Darovasertib Market Size in Spain, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 7: Darovasertib Market Size in the United Kingdom, USD million (2020-2034)

Figure 8: Darovasertib Market Size in Japan, USD million (2020-2034)



For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tfxs32

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