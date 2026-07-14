MemeToro Launches Memecoin Market Dashboard to Help Users Track Trending Tokens





SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro has announced the launch of its Memecoin Market Dashboard, a new feature designed to help users discover trending memecoins through live market data. The dashboard provides real-time rankings based on trading activity and market capitalization, giving users a dedicated space to monitor developments across the memecoin sector.

The company also confirmed that future updates will introduce a dedicated ranking system focused on memecoins launched through AI-powered tools, expanding the platform as the market for AI-generated digital assets continues to grow.

MemeToro Launches Live Dashboard for Memecoin Discovery

The new Memecoin Market Dashboard is available through the MemeToro platform and provides users with continuously updated information on trending cryptocurrencies.

The dashboard includes a Trending Cryptos section that highlights tokens based on market activity and trading volume, alongside a Top Market Cap panel that tracks some of the largest memecoins in the market.

According to the company, the goal is to make market information easier to access by bringing key data together within a single interface. Instead of searching across multiple platforms, users can view current market activity through one dashboard designed specifically for memecoins.

MemeToro said the dashboard will continue to evolve as additional features are introduced.

AI Agent Rankings for Future Platform Update

As part of its product roadmap, MemeToro ($MT) plans to expand the dashboard with a dedicated ranking system for memecoins launched by AI agents.

The company said this feature is being developed to reflect the growing role of artificial intelligence in blockchain applications. Rather than tracking the broader cryptocurrency market, the planned rankings will focus specifically on AI-generated memecoins launched through fair-launch mechanisms and bonding curve models.

According to MemeToro, the upcoming feature is intended to provide users with a specialized view of one of the fastest-growing categories within the digital asset market.

The company expects AI-powered token creation to become an increasingly important part of blockchain development as automation tools continue to evolve.

Tools for Memecoin Research

The dashboard forms part of MemeToro's broader effort to build practical tools for blockchain users.

In addition to live market rankings, the company is developing an ecosystem that includes AI-powered token creation, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and blockchain analytics through the $MT utility token.

MemeToro said these products are designed to give users access to blockchain information and platform services through a single ecosystem built on the BNB Chain.

By expanding its research tools, the company aims to help users monitor market activity while supporting participation in decentralized applications.

MemeToro Continues Building Its AI-Powered Blockchain Platform

The launch of the Memecoin Market Dashboard represents another milestone in MemeToro's product roadmap.

The company plans to continue expanding the platform with additional AI-powered features, blockchain utilities, and market intelligence tools. Future updates will include dedicated AI Agent rankings, additional market analytics, and new services designed to support users participating in the growing memecoin ecosystem.

MemeToro said it will continue announcing new product releases as development progresses.

About MemeToro

MemeToro ($MT) is a blockchain project developing an AI-powered ecosystem on the BNB Chain. The platform combines AI-powered memecoin creation, live market analytics, decentralized prediction markets, staking, and blockchain applications through the $MT utility token. MemeToro aims to simplify blockchain participation while providing users with practical tools for discovering and managing digital assets.

For more information, visit:

Email: contact@memetoro.com

Website: https://memetoro.com/

X: https://x.com/memetoro_mt