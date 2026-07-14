MemeToro Hits $77K+ in Stage 4 Presale to Support AI-Powered Blockchain Ecosystem





SINGAPORE, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- MemeToro has announced that its Stage 4 public presale has raised $77,635.09 as the company continues developing its AI-powered blockchain ecosystem on the BNB Chain. The milestone marks continued progress in the project's fundraising roadmap while development advances across its planned platform features.

According to the company, the funds raised during the presale will support the continued development of AI-powered blockchain applications, decentralized prediction markets, staking features, and additional ecosystem tools powered by the $MT utility token.

MemeToro Reaches Stage 4 Milestone to Support Platform Development

MemeToro ($MT) said the Stage 4 fundraising milestone represents continued community participation as the platform moves forward with its development roadmap.

The company is building an ecosystem that combines artificial intelligence with decentralized blockchain services. Planned features include AI-powered token creation, blockchain analytics, prediction markets, and community participation tools that will operate through the $MT token.

MemeToro stated that development remains focused on delivering practical blockchain applications that simplify access to Web3 technologies while expanding utility across the platform.

The company plans to continue sharing updates as additional milestones are reached.

MemeToro Builds on the Expanding BNB Chain Ecosystem

The latest fundraising milestone comes as the BNB Chain ecosystem continues to introduce infrastructure improvements designed to support decentralized applications.

The network's published roadmap includes plans to increase transaction capacity, improve settlement speeds, and strengthen support for next-generation blockchain applications. At the same time, adoption of tokenized real-world assets continues to grow across the network, reflecting broader use of blockchain technology in financial markets.

MemeToro ($MT) said it is developing its platform on the BNB Chain to take advantage of these ongoing infrastructure improvements and to support the delivery of scalable AI-powered blockchain services.

According to the company, building on an established blockchain network provides the foundation needed to support future platform growth as new products become available.

MemeToro Expands Utility Across the $MT Ecosystem

The $MT token is designed to serve as the primary utility token across the MemeToro platform.

Users will be able to use $MT to access AI-powered platform features, participate in decentralized prediction markets, engage in staking, and interact with additional blockchain applications planned as part of the ecosystem.

By connecting multiple services through a single utility token, MemeToro aims to create an integrated platform that supports continued user participation beyond the public presale.

The company said development of these products remains a priority as work continues across the ecosystem.

MemeToro Continues Its Long-Term Development Roadmap

The Stage 4 presale milestone represents another step in MemeToro's long-term development plans.

The company will continue expanding its AI-powered blockchain ecosystem through additional product releases, infrastructure improvements, and community-focused features. Future updates are expected to include new platform capabilities designed to increase accessibility while supporting wider adoption of decentralized applications on the BNB Chain.

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