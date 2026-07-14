Arizona Nonprofit Launches "Ultimate Road Trip" Fundraiser Inspiring Families to Make Memories While Funding Childhood Blindness Research

GILBERT, Ariz., July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- What if your next adventure could begin the moment you turned the key?

A Race Against Blindness, the Arizona-based nonprofit dedicated to funding clinical trials for childhood blindness, today announced the launch of its Ultimate Road Trip Fundraiser, offering one supporter the chance to win an adventure package that creates unforgettable family memories while advancing research for inherited retinal diseases.

The grand prize includes:

A 2026 Thor Axis 26.2 Motorhome

A 2026 Ford Bronco Badlands equipped with the Sasquatch Package and professionally configured for flat towing

$50,000 in cash

An optional $130,000 cash-only alternative is available

With an approximate prize value of $220,000, the Ultimate Road Trip Fundraiser is one of the most versatile prize packages the nonprofit has ever offered.

Unlike traditional RVs that can seem intimidating to first-time owners, the Thor Axis is intentionally designed as a "Mini Class A" motorhome, providing the comfort, amenities, and panoramic views of a luxury coach in a size that is approachable, practical, and easy to drive. At just under 27 feet long and built on a dependable Ford chassis, the Axis makes RV travel accessible for families, retirees, couples, and first-time adventurers alike.

Once camp is set up, the included Ford Bronco Badlands becomes the perfect companion for exploring scenic trails, national parks, mountain towns, or simply serving as an everyday vehicle back home. Fully equipped with a professional flat-tow system, the Bronco completes a travel experience designed around freedom, flexibility, and adventure. The campaign is made possible in part through a partnership with San Tan Ford, whose shared commitment to community is helping accelerate research for children facing inherited retinal diseases.

"Luke's diagnosis taught our family not to wait for someday,” said Steve Johnston, co-founder of A Race Against Blindness. “We believe adventure is for everyone, and hope this campaign inspires people to hit the road, make lifelong memories, and help support a brighter future for children facing blindness."

Founded by Arizona parents, Steve and Kristina Johnston, after their son Luke's diagnosis with Bardet-Biedl Syndrome (BBS), A Race Against Blindness has become one of the fastest-growing organizations dedicated to inherited retinal diseases. Since launching in 2023, the nonprofit has granted more than $6.1 million toward groundbreaking gene therapy research and clinical trials designed to prevent childhood blindness.

Every entry in the Ultimate Road Trip Fundraiser helps fund promising research, and the charity is incredibly grateful to everyone who chooses to support its mission.

The Ultimate Road Trip Fundraiser is now open and will conclude on August 30. To learn more or enter, visit www.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org.

About A Race Against Blindness

A Race Against Blindness is a rapidly growing national nonprofit that raises awareness and funding for childhood blindness research.

This family-driven charity has gained national visibility through its highly engaged digital community, which now includes over 500,000 followers across Instagram, Facebook, TikTok, and YouTube.

The charity is also honored to maintain more than 6,600 independent Trustpilot reviews with an “excellent” 4.9-star rating, reflecting the trust and enthusiasm of its growing community of supporters. They are honored to have earned the prestigious Candid Platinum Seal of Transparency, the highest level of recognition for nonprofit accountability and transparency.

A Race Against Blindness plans to continue expanding partnerships with researchers, nonprofits, businesses, and supporters nationwide as it works toward its mission of funding treatments and cures for inherited retinal diseases.

To learn more about A Race Against Blindness, visit www.ARaceAgainstBlindness.org.

Media Contact:

Dr. Steve Johnston

A Race Against Blindness

Donations@ARaceAgainstBlindness.org