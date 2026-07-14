Perth Commercial Electrician Always Electrical Flags Compliance Testing Backlog

Forrestdale, Western Australia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Forrestdale, Western Australia - July 14, 2026 -

Forrestdale-based Always Electrical says Perth's commercial and industrial clients are feeling the national electrician shortage most, with mandatory compliance testing and project deadlines colliding with a shrinking pool of licensed trades.

Businesses across Perth are waiting longer for licensed electrical contractors, with Jobs and Skills Australia listing electricians among the occupations in national shortage and industry estimates pointing to more than 32,000 additional electricians needed by 2030. Always Electrical, an electrical contracting company based in Forrestdale in Perth's south east, says the squeeze lands hardest on commercial and industrial clients, whose compliance deadlines do not move when trades are scarce. Finding a commercial electrician Perth businesses can book without long lead times has become a genuine scheduling problem for facility and site managers, the firm said.

The numbers behind the shortage are not new, but they are getting worse. The Housing Industry Association's Trades Availability Index recorded Perth among the tightest markets in the country in late 2025, and Western Australia's mining, energy, and defence projects continue to draw licensed trades away from metropolitan work at premium rates. Firms that once quoted within days are now booking weeks ahead.

More information is available at https://alwayselectrical.com.au/

Commercial work carries the least flexibility. Much of a commercial electrician's workload is compliance-driven: RCD safety switches must be tested on a fixed schedule, emergency exit lighting has mandated inspection intervals, and portable appliances require regular testing and tagging. A business that misses those dates is liable regardless of how hard it is to find trades. Industrial sites add their own demands, from three-phase power and machinery connections to switchboards and plant lighting across factories, warehouses, and processing facilities.

Always Electrical has operated in Perth since 1984 and holds electrical contractor licence EC2295. The company works across commercial, industrial, and residential construction and maintenance, from fit-outs and scheduled testing for commercial premises to switchboard upgrades and fault-finding in homes. Owner Ron de Vos still runs the business, and the firm has kept its focus on being the electrician Perth businesses and homeowners can reach directly rather than through a national call centre. .

"The shortage is real, but it is not evenly spread. The big projects up north absorb the trades, and metro businesses feel it in their maintenance schedules," said Ron de Vos, Owner of Always Electrical. He added that compliance work is where delays hurt most, since testing dates for RCDs and emergency lighting are set by regulation rather than convenience. "Nobody rings us about their exit lights until the audit is due. The businesses that book their testing on a cycle never have that panic."

The pressure is unlikely to ease soon. The electrification of homes, vehicles, and industry is driving demand for electrical work faster than apprentices are completing training, with providers across the country reporting capacity limits. For Perth businesses, the practical response is planning: scheduling compliance testing in advance, bundling maintenance visits, and holding a relationship with a local contractor rather than searching from scratch each time a fault appears.

About Always Electrical

Always Electrical is a Perth electrical contracting company based at Unit 1, 56 Alex Wood Drive, Forrestdale WA 6112, providing commercial, industrial, and residential electrical construction and maintenance across the Perth metropolitan area since 1984.

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For more information about Always Electrical, contact the company here:



Always Electrical

Always Electrical

08 9399 2071

admin@alwayselectrical.com.au

Unit 1, 56 Alex Wood Drive, Forrestdale WA 6112