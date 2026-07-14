Enable Announces Forrester TEI™ Study Confirming 225% ROI on Rebate Management Platform

SAN FRANCISCO, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enable, the leader in commercial intelligence for pricing, rebates, and commercial agreements for B2B organizations, today announced the release of The Total Economic Impact™ of Enable, an independent study commissioned by Enable and conducted by Forrester Consulting. The study examined four Enable customers across wholesale distribution and hospitality and found that a composite $2 billion B2B organization with $1 billion in rebatable spend achieved a 225% return on investment (ROI) and $1.2 million in net present value (NPV) over three years, with payback in under six months.

The Forrester TEI methodology evaluates the financial impact of technology investments by aggregating insights from customer interviews and modeling a representative composite organization. Forrester interviewed four Enable customers and constructed a financial model reflecting their combined experiences. Additional results Forrester discovered include:

1% increase in rebates earned and collected, generating $1.6M over three years

85% reduction in rebate invoicing effort

5% productivity improvement for commercial finance teams





Andrew Butt, Co-Founder and CEO of Enable, said: “Most B2B companies know they are leaving rebate and pricing value on the table. They just don't know how much. This Forrester study puts a concrete number on it. Our customers are recovering rebates that were owed to them but never collected, cutting invoicing timelines from months to weeks, and freeing their commercial teams to do higher-value work. A 225% ROI with payback in under six months is not a projection -- it is what our customers are actually experiencing.”

Before Enable, the organizations Forrester interviewed relied on spreadsheet-based processes that varied by team and trading manager. Rebate and pricing terms were tracked inconsistently, invoice preparation was manual, and leadership had no unified view of total rebate performance. The result was systematic margin leakage: rebates miscalculated, claims submitted late, and supplier agreements that could not be audited or challenged.

After deploying Enable, those same organizations standardized agreement tracking, automated rebate calculations, and centralized supplier data in a single platform. Invoice timelines that once ran three to six months compressed to two to three weeks. Finance teams that previously spent days preparing invoices completed the same work in hours.

“We have much better visibility into what we're earning, from whom, and through which activities. That's going to enable us to drive more investment from our supplier partners over time.”

-- Commercial Director, Wholesaler

The TEI study also covers Flintfox, Enable’s pricing management solution, in a dedicated spotlight section. Two organizations in the early stages of adopting Flintfox described replacing fragmented pricing systems and manual trade promotion processes with a centralized platform. A VP of IT at a large global distributor consolidated pricing execution from dozens of legacy systems created through years of acquisitions. A CIO at a beverage company replaced spreadsheet-based trade promotion tracking that made it difficult to forecast invoices or manage accruals accurately. Early adopters reported 10% time savings for initial users and greater confidence in trade spend visibility. “Once fully implemented, this will give us real confidence in understanding our trade spend and making better decisions about how to deploy it effectively. It’s not just about growing revenue, but managing that growth at the right margin,” said the CIO.

The full Forrester TEI study is available for download at enable.com.

About Enable

Enable unlocks Commercial Intelligence across pricing, rebates, and commercial agreements, giving organizations the clarity, control, and confidence to proactively manage financial outcomes. Bringing together pricing and rebate data, processes, and strategies, Enable delivers margin performance management at scale — intelligent, real-time, and built for complexity. Enable’s mission is to give every global supply chain customer the clarity to trade with confidence. Learn more at enable.com.