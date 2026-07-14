South Florida Seawall Adds 30-Foot Steel Barge to Expand Dredging, Boat Lift, Dock and Vinyl Seawall Capabilities

Pompano Beach, Florida, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pompano Beach, Florida - July 14, 2026 -

South Florida Seawall, a marine construction company serving waterfront properties throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties, has added a new 30-foot-by-12-foot steel barge equipped with an AMCO 810 crane. The equipment expands the company's capacity to complete dredging, boat lift installation, dock construction, dock demolition, and vinyl seawall projects across South Florida waterways.

The new barge was selected to support marine construction projects in canals and waterfront areas where access can present logistical challenges. Its size and crane configuration allow the South Florida Seawall team to transport equipment and materials through waterways with low bridges, helping the company reach properties that may be difficult to serve with larger marine construction vessels.

The addition also increases the scale of dredging work that South Florida Seawall can undertake. Dredging is often needed when sediment, sand, organic material, and other deposits accumulate along waterfront properties and reduce usable water depth. Shallow conditions can limit vessel access, interfere with boat lift operation, and affect the use of docks and surrounding waterways.

With the new barge, South Florida Seawall can support larger dredging projects and move greater quantities of equipment and removed material during marine construction operations. The expanded capacity is intended to improve project planning and execution for homeowners, marinas, commercial properties, municipalities, property managers, HOAs, condominium associations, and developers.

"The addition of this barge gives South Florida Seawall greater control over access, equipment placement, and material handling on the water," said Alex Ray, Principal of South Florida Seawall. "The AMCO 810 crane also allows the team to work in low-bridge canals while supporting several types of marine construction from a single platform."

Boat lift installation is one of the primary services supported by the new equipment. Installing a boat lift can involve transporting pilings, structural components, motors, cradles, and other equipment to a waterfront property. The barge and crane provide a stable work platform for moving and positioning those components from the water.

South Florida Seawall installs and repairs boat lifts based on vessel size, water depth, dock configuration, access conditions, and the structural characteristics of each property. The company is an authorized AMF and Hurricane boat lift dealer and serves waterfront homeowners and commercial clients throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

The new barge will also support dock building and dock repair projects. Marine dock construction commonly requires the movement and placement of pilings, framing, decking, hardware, and related structural materials. The crane can assist with lifting and positioning heavy components while reducing reliance on land-based access.

This capability is particularly relevant for properties with limited side-yard access, narrow waterfront lots, landscaping, pools, fences, or existing structures that make it difficult to move construction materials from the street to the shoreline. Water-based access allows materials and equipment to approach the work area directly from the canal or waterway.

In addition to new dock construction, the AMCO 810 crane can be used during dock demolition. The equipment allows the company to lift and remove sections of an existing dock, damaged structural components, old pilings, and other materials as part of a planned replacement or waterfront renovation.

Dock demolition may be required when an older structure has deteriorated, sustained storm damage, become unsuitable for a new vessel, or needs to be removed before a seawall or boat lift project can begin. Performing demolition from the barge provides another option for handling materials in waterfront locations where land access is restricted.

Vinyl seawall installation is another area in which the new barge is expected to provide additional operational capacity. South Florida Seawall frequently works with vinyl sheet pile systems, including TruLine and comparable systems, when those materials are appropriate for the site and project requirements.

Vinyl sheet piles are designed for marine environments and do not experience the same corrosion, spalling, and cracking associated with some aging seawall materials. Installation requires the transportation and positioning of sheet piles, caps, tiebacks, equipment, and other structural components. The barge and crane can assist with handling these materials from the water and placing them near the installation area.

South Florida Seawall evaluates seawall projects based on existing structural conditions, soil conditions, tidal loading, erosion, water elevation, property use, and applicable county requirements. Projects are engineered and permitted through the appropriate regulatory agencies, including the Florida Department of Environmental Protection and local county authorities when required.

The company's work also accounts for current NAVD88 elevation requirements that affect certain waterfront properties in Broward and Palm Beach Counties. The new equipment does not change the engineering or permitting steps required for marine construction, but it provides the company with additional options for completing approved work in canals with restricted access.

Marine construction projects often involve several connected services. A waterfront renovation may include removing an old dock, repairing or replacing a seawall, completing dredging, building a new dock, and installing a boat lift. The new barge allows South Florida Seawall to support more of those activities from one marine work platform.

According to Ray, the equipment investment reflects the company's plans to take on a broader range of waterfront projects while maintaining a structured approach to scheduling, permitting, engineering, and construction.

"The barge expands the types and scale of projects that the company can manage, particularly in canals where bridge clearance affects access," Ray added. "It provides a practical platform for dredging, crane work, dock demolition, boat lift installation, dock construction, and vinyl seawall installation."

South Florida Seawall provides seawall installation, seawall repair, dock building, dock repair, boat lift installation, boat lift repair, dredging, rip rap, marine inspections, permitting, cap replacement, and related marine construction services. The company serves residential homeowners, HOAs, condominium associations, commercial properties, marinas, municipalities, property managers, and developers throughout Broward and Palm Beach Counties.

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For more information about South Florida Seawall, contact the company here:



South Florida Seawall

Alex Ray

754-732-9255

info@sflseawall.com

479 S Flagler Ave #68

Pompano Beach, FL 33060