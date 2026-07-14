Helicobacter Pylori Infection Market to Reach USD 720 Million by 2036 As Resistance-Targeted Therapies Gain Ground

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Helicobacter Pylori (H. Pylori) Infection - Market Insights, Epidemiology, and Market Forecast - 2036" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.





Helicobacter pylori (H. pylori) Infection - Market Insights, Epidemiology and Market Forecast - 2036 report projects that the H. pylori infection market will expand from approximately USD 270 million in 2025 to nearly USD 720 million by 2036 across the six major markets (6MM): the United States, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, and the United Kingdom. The market is expected to grow at a CAGR of 9.4% from 2026 through 2036.

The United States represented the largest regional H. pylori infection market in 2025, generating approximately USD 230 million. Growth through 2036 is expected to be driven by the transition from low-cost generic regimens to premium branded therapies, persistent eradication failures with existing standards of care, expanding access to non-invasive diagnostics, and greater use of resistance-guided treatment.

H. pylori Epidemiology and Disease Burden

The report estimates that approximately 148 million diagnosed prevalent H. pylori infection cases were recorded across the 6MM in 2025. Spain accounted for the highest diagnosed prevalence among the EU4 and the United Kingdom, while the United Kingdom reported the lowest. Spain's elevated burden is associated with persistent intrafamilial transmission, historically high infection rates among older cohorts, and regional socioeconomic and household factors.

Although the overall infection burden is declining as hygiene, sanitation, living conditions, and antibiotic access improve, prevalence remains substantial. In the United States, prevalence generally increases with age, reflecting historical exposure and slower declines among older populations.

Treatment Landscape Shifts Toward Resistance-Guided Therapy

Rising antibiotic resistance and continued eradication failures are reshaping the H. pylori treatment landscape. Molecular testing, including PCR-based detection of resistance mutations such as 23S rRNA mutations associated with clarithromycin resistance, is increasingly supporting individualized treatment selection instead of empirical therapy.

Current treatment options include omeprazole magnesium, amoxicillin, and rifabutin marketed as TALICIA; vonoprazan-based VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK; and the bismuth, metronidazole, and tetracycline combination PYLERA. Bismuth quadruple therapy also remains important where clarithromycin resistance is high or susceptibility is unknown.

TALICIA, developed by RedHill BioPharma and co-commercialized in the United States with Cumberland Pharmaceuticals, provides a rifabutin-based option for adult H. pylori infection. RedHill BioPharma has also submitted a UK Marketing Authorization Application for TALICIA, which is under review by the Medicines and Healthcare products Regulatory Agency.

VOQUEZNA-based regimens provide sustained acid suppression and are expected to play a significant commercial role. DelveInsight projects that VOQUEZNA DUAL PAK and VOQUEZNA TRIPLE PAK will generate the highest H. pylori therapy revenue in the United States by 2036.

Emerging H. pylori Pipeline

The H. pylori infection pipeline remains limited but includes several potentially important candidates. Key therapies in development include rifasutenizol (TNP-2198) from TenNor Therapeutics, linaprazan glurate from Cinclus Pharma, and tegoprazan/RQ-00000004 involving RaQualia Pharma, HK inno.N, and Braintree.

Rifasutenizol is an investigational oral antibacterial candidate designed to address resistant H. pylori strains. TenNor Therapeutics plans to initiate a Phase IIb clinical trial in the United States during the second half of 2026, followed by Phase III development. Based on the anticipated clinical and regulatory timeline, DelveInsight estimates a potential market launch in 2030.

Cinclus Pharma reported plans to begin H. pylori clinical studies in 2026, with results expected in 2027. The company aims to submit regulatory applications to the US Food and Drug Administration and European Medicines Agency in 2027, targeting potential approval in 2028 or 2029.

Market Opportunities and Unmet Needs

Major unmet needs include increasing treatment resistance, a limited number of consistently effective therapies, insufficient susceptibility testing, restricted diagnostic access, limited vaccine progress, and a shortage of current epidemiological and antibiotic resistance data. These gaps complicate disease burden assessment, treatment selection, surveillance, and prevention planning.

High eradication failure rates also prolong exposure to H. pylori-associated disease and increase the likelihood of repeated antibiotic treatment, further contributing to resistance. Therapies that improve eradication, simplify administration, and demonstrate effectiveness against resistant strains are therefore positioned for meaningful clinical and commercial uptake.

Key Topics Covered:



1. Key Insights



2. Report Introduction



3. Executive Summary



4. Key Events

4.1. Upcoming Key Catalysts

4.2. Key Conferences and Meetings

4.3. Key Transactions And Collaborations

4.4. News Flow



5. Epidemiology and Market Forecast Methodology



6. H. pylori Infection Market Overview at a Glance

6.1. Clinical Landscape Analysis (By Phase, Molecule Type, and RoA)

6.2. Market Share (%) Distribution of H. pylori Infection By Therapies in the 6MM, in 2025

6.3. Market Share (%) Distribution of H. pylori Infection By Therapies in the 6MM, in 2036



7. Disease Background and Overview

7.1. Introduction

7.2. Causes and Risk Factors

7.2.1. Associated risk factors

7.3. Physiopathology

7.4. Signs and Symptoms

7.5. Diagnosis

7.5.1. Differential Diagnosis

7.5.2. Diagnostic Algorithm

7.5.3. Diagnostic Guidelines

7.5.3.1. . American College of Gastroenterology (ACG) Clinical Guidelines (2025)

7.5.3.2. . The Maastricht V/Florence Consensus Report (2022)



8. Treatment of H. pylori Infection

8.1. Treatment Algorithm

8.2. Treatment Guidelines

8.2.1. ACG Clinical Guidelines (2024)

8.2.2. The Maastricht V/Florence Consensus Report (2022)



9. Epidemiology and Patient Population of H. pylori Infection

9.1. Key Findings

9.2. Assumptions and Rationale

9.3. Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the 6MM

9.4. The United States

9.4.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States

9.4.2. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States

9.4.3. Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States

9.5. EU4 and the UK

9.5.1. Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK

9.5.2. Subtype-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK

9.5.3. Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK



10. Patient Journey of H. pylori Infection



11. Marketed Therapies

11.1. Key Cross Competition

11.2. Omeprazole Magnesium, Amoxicillin, and Rifabutin (TALICIA): RedHill BioPharma/Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

11.2.1. Drug Description

11.2.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.2.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.2.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.2.5. Analyst Views

11.3. Vonoprazan, Amoxicillin, Clarithromycin (VOQUEZNA TRIPLE) and Vonoprazan, Amoxicillin (VOQUEZNA DUAL) PAKs: Phathom Pharmaceuticals

11.3.1. Drug Description

11.3.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.3.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.3.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.3.5. Analyst Views

11.4. Bismuth Subcitrate Potassium, Metronidazole, and Tetracycline Hydrochloride (PYLERA): Juvise Pharmaceuticals/AbbVie

11.4.1. Drug Description

11.4.2. Regulatory Milestones

11.4.3. Other Developmental Activities

11.4.4. Summary of Pivotal Trials

11.4.5. Analyst Views



12. Emerging Drugs

12.1. Key Cross Competition

12.2. Rifasutenizol (TNP-2198): TenNor Therapeutics

12.2.1. Drug Description

12.2.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.2.3. Clinical Development

12.2.3.1. Clinical Trials Information

12.2.4. Analyst Views

12.3. Linaprazan glurate: Cinclus Pharma

12.3.1. Drug Description

12.3.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.3.3. Analyst Views

12.4. Tegoprazan (RQ-00000004): RaQualia Pharma/ HK inno.N /Sebela Pharmaceuticals

12.4.1. Drug Description

12.4.2. Other Developmental Activities

12.4.3. Analyst Views



13. H. pylori Infection: 6MM Analysis

13.1. Key Findings

13.2. Market Outlook

13.3. Key Market Forecast Assumptions

13.3.1. Cost Assumptions

13.4. Conjoint Analysis

13.5. Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in the 6MM

13.6. Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the 6MM

13.7. The United States

13.7.1. Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in the United States

13.7.2. Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the United States

13.8. EU4 and the UK

13.8.1. Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK

13.8.2. Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in EU4 and the UK



14. Unmet Needs of H. pylori Infection



15. SWOT Analysis of H. pylori Infection



16. KOL Views of H. pylori Infection



17. Market Access and Reimbursement of H. pylori Infection

17.1. The United States

17.2. EU4 and the UK

17.2.1. Germany

17.2.2. France

17.2.3. Italy

17.2.4. Spain

17.2.5. United Kingdom

17.3. Summary and comparison of Market Access and Pricing Policy Developments in 2025

17.4. Market Access and Reimbursement of H. pylori Infection Therapies



18. Appendix

18.1. Bibliography

18.2. Report Methodology



19. Publisher Capabilities



20. Disclaimer



21. About the Publisher



List of Tables

Table 1: Summary of H. pylori Infection Epidemiology and Market (2026-2036)

Table 2: Upcoming Key Catalysts

Table 3: Conference Highlights

Table 4: Key Transactions and Collaborations

Table 5: News Flow

Table 6: Sensitivity, Specificity, and Limitations of H. pylori Detection

Table 7: Recommended Regimens for the Diagnosis of Patients With H. pylori Infection

Table 8: Guidelines for the Diagnosis of H. pylori Infection

Table 9: Recommended Regimens for Treatment-naive Patients With H. pylori Infection

Table 10: Recommended Salvage Regimens for Treatment-experienced Patients With Persistent H. pylori Infection

Table 11: Guidelines for the Management of H. pylori Infection

Table 12: Diagnosed Prevalence Rate of H. pylori in the 6MM

Table 13: Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the 6MM (2022-2036)

Table 14: Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 15: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 16: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States (2022-2036)

Table 17: Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 18: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in Germany (2022-2036)

Table 19: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in France (2022-2036)

Table 20: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in Italy (2022-2036)

Table 21: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in Spain (2022-2036)

Table 22: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the UK (2022-2036)

Table 23: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 24: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in Germany (2022-2036)

Table 25: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in France (2022-2036)

Table 26: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in Italy (2022-2036)

Table 27: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in Spain (2022-2036)

Table 28: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the UK (2022-2036)

Table 29: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Table 30: Comparison of Marketed Therapies

Table 31: List of Pipeline/Emerging Therapies

Table 32: Rifasutenizol (TNP-2198), Clinical Trial Description, 2026

Table 33: Summary of Key Differences: VOQUEZNA vs TALICIA

Table 34: H. Pylori Treatment Regimens

Table 35: Management of H. pylori Infection and Effectiveness of First-Line Therapy Among Spanish Regions

Table 36: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of H. pylori Infection (1L setting) in the United States

Table 37: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of H. pylori Infection (2L and above setting) in the United States

Table 38: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of H. pylori Infection (1L setting) in EU4 and the UK

Table 39: Key Market Forecast Assumptions of H. pylori Infection (2L setting) in EU4 and the UK

Table 40: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in the 6MM, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 41: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the 6MM, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 42: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in the United States, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 43: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the United States, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 44: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 45: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in Germany, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 46: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in France, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 47: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in Italy, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 48: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in Spain, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 49: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the UK, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 50: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in EU4 and the UK, USD million (2022-2036)

Table 51: US Reimbursement for H. pylori Infection Therapies

Table 52: HAS Decisions for H. pylori Infection Therapies

Table 53: AIFA Assessment for H. pylori Infection Therapies



List of Figures

Figure 1: Pathophysiology of H. pylori

Figure 2: Signs and Symptoms of H. pylori

Figure 3: Diagnostic Methods

Figure 4: Diagnostic Algorithm

Figure 5: Treatment Algorithm

Figure 6: ACG Clinical Guidelines 2024

Figure 7: Total Diagnosed Prevalence of H. pylori Infection in the 6MM (2022-2036)

Figure 8: Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 9: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 10: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in the United States (2022-2036)

Figure 11: Total Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 12: Age-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 13: Gender-specific Diagnosed Prevalent Cases of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK (2022-2036)

Figure 14: Prescription Trends of H. pylori Infection Therapies (1L) in Europe [2013-2022]

Figure 15: Variation in Treatment Duration of H. pylori Infection Therapies (1L) in Europe [2013-2022]

Figure 16: Variation in PPI Dosage of H. pylori Infection Therapies (1L) in Europe [2013-2022]

Figure 17: Effectiveness of H. pylori Infection Therapies (1L) in Europe [2013-2022]

Figure 18: Regional Variation Effectiveness of H. pylori Infection Therapies (1L) in Europe [2013-2022]

Figure 5: Strategic Roadmap With Dense Upcoming News Flow For Linaprazan Glurate

Figure 19: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in the 6MM in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 20: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the 6MM in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 21: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in the United States in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 22: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in the United States in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 23: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection in EU4 and the UK in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 24: Total Market Size of H. pylori Infection by Therapies in EU4 and the UK in USD million (2022-2036)

Figure 25: HTA

Figure 26: The 6MM HTA Bodies

Figure 27: The US Healthcare Programs

Figure 28: Reimbursement Process of Germany

Figure 29: Reimbursement Process of France

Figure 30: Reimbursement Process of Italy

Figure 31: Reimbursement Process in Spain

Figure 32: Reimbursement Process in the United Kingdom

Figure 33: UK MHRA Approval Through IRF





A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to: RedHill BioPharma

Cumberland Pharmaceuticals

Phathom Pharmaceuticals

Juvise Pharmaceuticals

AbbVie

TenNor Therapeutics

Cinclus Pharma

RaQualia Pharma

HK-inno.N

Braintree (Sebela Pharmaceuticals)

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/wmmjvg

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