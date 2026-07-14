OMA SAVINGS BANK PLC STOCK EXCHANGE RELEASE, 14 JULY 2026 AT 19.00 EEST, OTHER INFORMATION DISCLOSED ACCORDING TO THE RULES OF THE EXCHANGE

S&P Global Ratings places Oma Savings Bank Plc's long-term rating on CreditWatch Positive

On July 14 2026, S&P Global Ratings (S&P) placed its 'BBB ' long-term issuer credit rating on Oma Savings Bank Plc (OmaSp or the Company) on CreditWatch with positive implications. At the same time, S&P affirmed its 'A-2' short-term rating on OmaSp. S&P placed the senior unsecured debt rating on CreditWatch with positive implications.

According to S&P, the CreditWatch placement follows the voluntary recommended public tender offer announced by S-Bank Plc on 9 July 2026 for all shares in OmaSp. S&P states that, if the transaction is completed as announced, OmaSp could be viewed as a subsidiary of the S-Bank Group and may benefit from ongoing and extraordinary group support.

S&P indicates that the positive CreditWatch placement reflects the possibility of a one-notch upgrade of OmaSp's long-term issuer credit rating following completion of the transaction.

The tender offer remains subject to customary conditions, including a 90% acceptance threshold and required regulatory approvals. The transaction is expected to close during the fourth quarter of 2026 if all conditions are met.

If the proposed transaction is not completed, S&P has stated that it would remove the CreditWatch placement and reassess any implications for OmaSp's standalone credit profile.

Oma Savings Bank Plc

Additional information:



Karri Alameri, CEO, tel. +358 20 758 3040, karri.alameri@omasp.fi

Sarianna Liiri, CFO, tel. +358 40 835 6712, sarianna.liiri@omasp.fi

Pirjetta Soikkeli, CCO, tel. +358 40 750 0093, pirjetta.soikkeli@omasp.fi

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Nasdaq Helsinki Ltd

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www.omasp.fi

OmaSp is a solvent and profitable Finnish bank. About 600 professionals provide nationwide services through OmaSp’s 48 branch offices and digital service channels to over 200,000 private and SME customers. OmaSp focuses primarily on retail banking operations and provides its clients with a broad range of banking services both through its own balance sheet as well as by acting as an intermediary for its partners’ products. The intermediate products include credit, investment, and loan insurance products. OmaSp is also engaged in mortgage banking operations.

OmaSp’s core idea is to provide personal service to its customers, both in digital and traditional channels. OmaSp strives to offer a premium-level customer experience through personal service and easy accessibility. In addition, the development of operations and services is customer oriented. The personnel are committed, and OmaSp seeks to support their career development with varied tasks and continuous development. A substantial part of the personnel also own shares in OmaSp.