Global Electric Vehicle Market to Reach US$2.74 Trillion in 2026 as Charging and Battery Investment Accelerates

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Global Electric Vehicle Market Size & Forecast by Value and Volume Across 100+ KPIs by Vehicle Type, Drive Type, Vehicle Class, Powertrain, Propulsion Type, Distance Range, Charging Type, Charging Infrastructure, Connectivity, and Key Players - Databook Q2 2026 Update" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The global electric vehicle market is forecast to grow by 9.0% annually and reach US$2.74 trillion in 2026, supported by regulatory change, charging infrastructure investment, battery supply-chain development and intensifying competition among established and emerging automakers.

Following a compound annual growth rate of 8.0% during 2021-2025, the global electric vehicle market is projected to expand at a CAGR of 9.4% between 2026 and 2030. Market value is expected to increase from US$2.51 trillion in 2025 to approximately US$3.93 trillion by 2030.

Policy and infrastructure reshape global EV adoption

Government policy is moving beyond purchase incentives as emissions regulation, tariffs, local manufacturing requirements and energy-security priorities increasingly determine electric vehicle adoption. Europe continues to align market development with passenger car and van CO? targets, China is coordinating new energy vehicle policy with charging expansion and domestic manufacturing, and the United States remains influenced by federal incentives, public infrastructure programs and state-level implementation.

These regional differences are expected to produce increasingly localized EV markets. Automakers will require country-specific product portfolios, pricing models, manufacturing footprints and sourcing strategies rather than standardized global launch plans.

Electric vehicle charging infrastructure has also become a critical market enabler. China is expanding urban fast-charging networks, expressway coverage and rural access, while the US National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure program is supporting an interconnected network with reliability and open-access requirements. In Europe, charging deployment is increasingly linked to cross-border mobility and automotive competitiveness.

Future investment will focus not only on the number of charging points but also on uptime, payment interoperability, grid connections, charging speed and location quality. Residential density, highway corridors and commercial fleet routes will play a central role in determining infrastructure performance and EV penetration.

Chinese automakers intensify international competition

Chinese electric vehicle manufacturers are reshaping global competition through integrated battery supply chains, competitive pricing, rapid model development and export expansion. BYD, SAIC/MG, Geely, Chery and XPeng are increasing their presence across Europe, Southeast Asia, Latin America and the Middle East, raising competitive pressure on automakers in Europe, Japan, South Korea and the United States.

Trade barriers and localization rules will influence expansion strategies. Europe is likely to attract more partnership-led entry and local assembly, while affordability and distribution partnerships may support faster penetration in Southeast Asia and Latin America. Incumbent manufacturers are expected to respond with shorter development cycles, regional battery sourcing and more competitively priced electric vehicles.

Battery supply chains become a strategic priority

Battery sourcing, recycling, material recovery and traceability are becoming central to automotive strategy. The EU Battery Regulation is strengthening recycling and critical-material recovery requirements, making compliance an important consideration for companies operating in Europe.

Growing demand for lithium, nickel, cobalt, graphite and other battery inputs is driving investment in regional production, alternative chemistries, recycling and supply partnerships. Leading manufacturers and battery ecosystem participants-including BYD, Tesla, Volkswagen, Stellantis, Hyundai and Toyota-are expanding their regional manufacturing and sourcing strategies to improve cost control, regulatory compliance and supply continuity.

Competitive landscape and industry partnerships

Competition over the next two to four years will center on affordable EVs, software capabilities, battery access, charging networks and regional production. Major participants include Tesla, BYD, Volkswagen Group, Hyundai Motor Group, SAIC/MG, Geely, BMW, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis, Renault, Toyota and Nissan. Leapmotor, XPeng, NIO, Xiaomi Auto and VinFast are among the challengers pursuing technology-led, export-focused or partnership-based growth.

Strategic alliances are becoming increasingly important. Stellantis and Leapmotor are advancing their European partnership toward local production in Spain, while the IONNA charging venture-backed by BMW, General Motors, Honda, Hyundai, Kia, Mercedes-Benz, Stellantis and Toyota-demonstrates industry cooperation on shared infrastructure. Volkswagen and Elli are also preparing vehicle-to-grid services in Germany, further connecting electric mobility with the energy market.

Comprehensive electric vehicle market intelligence

The new global electric vehicle market report provides data-driven analysis across more than 100 key performance indicators. Coverage includes market value, sales volume, EV penetration, vehicle type, price class, powertrain, propulsion, driving range, connectivity and city tier. It also assesses two-wheelers, three-wheelers, passenger cars, commercial vehicles and electric buses.

Charging infrastructure analysis covers market value, charging stations, charging points, AC and DC systems, installation type, charging location, speed, connector standard and smart connectivity. The dataset supports benchmarking across residential, retail, on-street, workplace and fleet-depot charging environments.

The bundled offering combines 16 global and country reports covering Australia, Canada, China, France, Germany, India, Japan, the Netherlands, Norway, Singapore, South Korea, Sweden, Switzerland, the United Kingdom and the United States. It includes more than 1,100 tables and 1,400 figures, with historical analysis and forecasts through 2030.

Strategic value: The research supports automakers, battery manufacturers, charging network operators, fleet owners, energy companies, policymakers and investors with market sizing, competitive benchmarking, financial modeling and strategic planning for electric vehicle market entry, infrastructure deployment, partnerships and regional expansion.





Key Topics Covered:



1. About this Report

1.1 Introduction

1.2 Research Methodology

1.3 Definitions

1.4 Disclaimer



2. Total Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

2.1 Total Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

2.2 Total Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



3. Total Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast

3.1 Total Electric Vehicle Industry Value Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

3.2 Total Electric Vehicle Industry Volume Trend Analysis Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



4. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast Value Trend Analysis by Vehicle Drive Type

4.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Drive Type, 2025

4.2 Front Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.3 Rear Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

4.4 All Wheel Drive Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



5. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Type

5.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Type, 2025

5.2 Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

5.3 Commercial Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



6. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Passenger Car

6.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Passenger Car, 2025

6.2 Small Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.3 Medium Passenger Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.4 Crossover Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.5 Large Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

6.6 SUV Passenger Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



7. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Commercial Vehicle

7.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Commercial Vehicle, 2025

7.2 Light Duty Vehicle (Class 1-Class 3) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.3 Medium Duty Vehicle (Class 4-Class 6) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

7.4 Heavy Duty Vehicle (Class 7-Class 8) Commercial Car Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



8. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Class

8.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Class, 2025

8.2 Low-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.3 Mid-Priced Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

8.4 Luxury Class Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



9. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by PowerTrain

9.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by PowerTrain, 2025

9.2 Parallel Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.3 Series Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

9.4 Combined Hybrid PowerTrain Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



10. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Distance Range

10.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Distance Range, 2025

10.2 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Upto 150 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.3 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Between 151-300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

10.4 Electric Vehicle of Distance Range Above 300 Miles Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



11. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Charging Type

11.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Charging Type, 2025

11.2 Normal Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

11.3 Super Charging Type of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



12. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Propulsion Type

12.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Propulsion Type, 2025

12.2 Battery Electric Vehicles (BEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.3 Hybrid Electric Vehicles (HEVs) Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

12.4 Others Propulsion Type Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



13. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Vehicle Connectivity

13.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Vehicle Connectivity, 2025

13.2 Electric Vehicle to Building, (V2B or V2H) Connectivity by Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.3 Electric Vehicle to Grid, (V2G) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.4 Electric Vehicle to Vehicle, (V2V) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

13.5 Electric Vehicle to Everything (V2X) Connectivity Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



14. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by City Type

14.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by City Type, 2025

14.2 Tier 1 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.3 Tier 2 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

14.4 Tier 3 City Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



15. Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast

15.1 Electric Vehicle Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

15.2 Number of Charging Stations of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

15.3 Number of Charging Points of Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



16. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types

16.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Types Market Share, 2025

16.2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of AC Charging Type, 2021-2030

16.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of DC Charging Type, 2021-2030



17. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types

17.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Installation Types Market Share, 2025

17.2 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Fixed Installation Type, 2021-2030

17.3 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast by Number of Portable Installation Type, 2021-2030



18. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Infrastructure Locations

18.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Charging Locations Market Share, 2025

18.2 Residential Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.3 Retail & Destination Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.4 On Street Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.5 Workplace Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

18.6 Fleet Depots Electric Vehicle Charging Locations Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



19. Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed

19.1 Electric Vehicle Infrastructure by Number of Charging Speed Market Share, 2025

19.2 Number of Slow Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.3 Number of Fast Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.4 Number of Rapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Speed Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

19.5 Number of Ultrarapid Charging Infrastructure of Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



20. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type

20.1 Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure by Vehicle Type Market Share, 2025

20.2 Number of Passenger Cars Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.3 Number of Light Commercial Vehicles Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.4 Number of Trucks Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

20.5 Number of Buses Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



21. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC

21.1 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Share (%), 2025

21.2 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 1, 2021-2030

21.3 Number of Charging Infrastructure Type AC Market Size and Forecast by Level 2, 2021-2030



22. Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type

22.1 Electric Vehicle - Number of Charging Infrastructure Type Market Share, 2025

22.2 Number of CCS Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.3 Number of CHAdeMO Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.4 Number of GB/T Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

22.5 Number of Others (Normal Chargers, Tesla Superchargers) Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



23. Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity

23.1 Electric Vehicle- Number of Charging Infrastructure by Connectivity Market Share, 2025

23.2 Number of Non-Connected Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030

23.3 Number of Smart Charging Infrastructure Market Size and Forecast, 2021-2030



24. Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Segment

24.1 Electric Vehicle Market Share by Segment, 2025

24.2 Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.3 Three Wheeler (e3W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.4 Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030

24.5 Electric Buses Vehicle Market Size and Forecast by Value, 2021-2030



25. Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players

25.1 Two Wheelers (e2W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025

25.2 Four Wheelers (e4W) Electric Vehicle Market Share by Key Players, 2025





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