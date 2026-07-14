Concho AI Launches Concho to Modernize Mission-Critical Apps

IRVING, Texas, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Concho AI, the application understanding software company, today introduced Concho, an AI system that provides deep semantic understanding of application architecture, business functions and technology patterns, using MCP to transform how developers work with complex codebases as they modernize mission-critical apps using AI. Concho embodies decades of the founding team’s experience as core business app consultants for Object Systems Group, who have for 30 years tackled the toughest enterprise application projects, including core strategic applications for financial services, health care, telecom and more.

Linthicum Research founder and analyst David Linthicum said: “What sets Concho apart is its holistic approach. Traditional tools might help you with code generation, documentation or suggest architectural patterns but they operate in silos, isolated and often blind to the full context of your business. Concho, in contrast, dives deep. It doesn’t just interpret snippets of your code; it ingests the entire codebase, mapping out platform choices, coding languages, architectural interdependencies, human contributors, business logic, compliance overlays and more.”

“Concho gave us an always-available architectural map that accelerates investigations, reduces ramp-up time for new engineers and helps us make higher-quality decisions across the entire platform,” said Cory Kirspell, CTO of Clearwave, a leading healthcare software vendor with more than 40 business domains and 15 EHR integrations.

Large enterprises struggle to modernize mission-critical apps within budgetary and time constraints and are increasingly turning to generative AI coding tools to improve their productivity but these tools alone are insufficient. Enterprises need architectural guidance, documentation and to correlate existing application code with business functionality. Developers and business analysts spend significant and costly amounts of manual effort to close these gaps in AI tools, reducing or even negating promised productivity and time to market benefits for their large-scale projects.

Concho functions as an enterprise architect, using proprietary algorithms to create an extensive and detailed application model. Concho’s MCP server allows its users to chat with their applications which can be in any programming language and of virtually unlimited size.

“Concho is the result of decades of patented research and consulting work tackling the toughest, most challenging enterprise applications. We use AI to automate the manually intensive architecture work required for successfully modernizing, migrating or developing new applications using AI coding tools and agents. AI has automated the code-level rung of the software lifecycle. The rung above it - systems-level architecture and planning - has been empty. That's where Concho works,” said Bruce Henderson, CTO of Concho AI.

Whether using AI tools for modernizing or migrating existing enterprise applications or generating code for new enterprise applications, Concho’s proprietary knowledge engine holds the key to meeting business requirements, unlocking value, reducing time to market, lowering cost and increasing productivity. Concho:

Analyzes, correlates and composes application source code and related information into a coherent and comprehensive data set from which it generates documents, architecture diagrams, plans and coding instructions.

Provides industry leading depth and breadth of application understanding and analysis, delivering detailed instructions to AI agents to generate modernized code and validation tests.

Provides self service access to the application model to reduce the burden on application development support roles, including project managers, business analysts, validation teams, operational support teams, documentation teams and CI/CD automation teams.

Continuously validates business requirements embedded in the code through project completion.

About Concho AI

Concho AI unlocks the potential of AI for enterprises that need it most - organizations running mission-critical legacy systems. Concho provides the systems-level intelligence that makes modernization with AI coding tools practical. For more information, visit: https://www.concho.ai/ .

Media and Analyst Contact:

Amber Rowland

amber@therowlandagency.com

+1-650-814-4560