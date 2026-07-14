Aircraft Electric Motors Market to Reach USD 24.66 Billion by 2035, Driven by Aviation Electrification

Dublin, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Aircraft Electric Motors Market, Till 2035: Distribution by Type of Motor, Type of Aircraft, Type of Output Power, Type of Application, and Geographical Regions: Industry Trends and Global Forecasts" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global aircraft electric motors market is projected to grow from USD 9.93 billion in 2026 to USD 24.66 billion by 2035, representing a compound annual growth rate of 8.61% during the forecast period. Market expansion is being supported by rising investment in electric and hybrid-electric aircraft, stricter aviation emissions requirements, advances in high-power-density motors, and increasing demand for more efficient propulsion and onboard systems.

Electric motors are becoming central to aviation decarbonization strategies because of their high efficiency, operational reliability, lower maintenance requirements, and compatibility with multiple aircraft architectures. Their applications extend beyond propulsion to flight controls, landing gear, environmental control systems, and other onboard functions. Continued adoption is expected to reduce aircraft noise, improve energy efficiency, and support the long-term development of lower-emission commercial aviation.

Market Growth Drivers and Emerging Trends

Government initiatives targeting aviation emissions, combined with incentives for sustainable aerospace technologies, are accelerating market development. Demand for short-haul transportation, advanced air mobility, electric vertical take-off and landing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles is also creating new commercial opportunities. Electric propulsion can provide economic benefits through lower operating expenses, fewer maintenance-intensive components, and improved system efficiency.

Key technology trends include improvements in battery energy density, lightweight materials, thermal management, modular motor architecture, and distributed electric propulsion. High-power-density motor designs are enabling greater performance without proportionate increases in aircraft weight. At the same time, manufacturers are advancing fully electric aircraft architectures in which conventional hydraulic and pneumatic systems are increasingly replaced by electrically powered alternatives.

Competitive and Regulatory Landscape

Competition within the aircraft electric motors industry includes established aerospace manufacturers, multinational technology companies, and specialized emerging businesses. Leading participants are investing in product development, motor efficiency, strategic partnerships, geographic expansion, and application-specific solutions. Smaller companies are also gaining traction by addressing specialized requirements across advanced air mobility, military aviation, commercial aircraft, and unmanned platforms.

The regulatory environment continues to evolve as authorities establish certification pathways for electric, hybrid-electric, and powered-lift aircraft. The Federal Aviation Administration and the European Union Aviation Safety Agency are advancing operational, airworthiness, and pilot-training requirements intended to support safe commercialization. Greater alignment among international regulators could facilitate harmonized standards and improve market readiness, although certification complexity remains an important consideration for developers.

North America Leads the Global Market

North America holds the largest share of the aircraft electric motors market in 2026. The region benefits from an established aerospace industry, significant investment in electrified aviation, demand for advanced aircraft, and supportive public-sector programs. Ongoing innovation in electric motor design, advanced air mobility platforms, and sustainable aviation technologies is expected to reinforce its market position.

Despite favorable growth prospects, the industry faces technical and infrastructure constraints. Current battery energy density limits aircraft range and endurance compared with conventional aviation fuels. Manufacturers must also balance power output, thermal performance, safety, and weight under rigorous aerospace requirements. Limited airport charging infrastructure represents an additional barrier to widespread deployment.

Aircraft Electric Motors Market Segmentation

Motor type: AC motors and DC motors

AC motors and DC motors Aircraft type: Advanced air mobility, fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles

Advanced air mobility, fixed-wing aircraft, rotary-wing aircraft, and unmanned aerial vehicles Output power: Up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, and above 200 kW

Up to 10 kW, 10-200 kW, and above 200 kW Application: Business and general aviation, commercial aviation, and military aviation

Business and general aviation, commercial aviation, and military aviation Region: North America, Europe, Asia, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa, and the rest of the world

Report Scope and Strategic Value

The aircraft electric motors market report provides revenue forecasts, segment-level opportunity analysis, company profiles, competitive benchmarking, patent intelligence, recent development tracking, and an assessment of industry megatrends. It also evaluates market dynamics through Porter's Five Forces and SWOT analysis, helping stakeholders identify growth opportunities, competitive risks, partnership activity, funding patterns, and technological white spaces.

The research addresses the current and future market size, leading industry participants, regional growth prospects, partnership and funding trends, major market drivers, and the distribution of revenue opportunities through 2035. It is designed to support aerospace manufacturers, electric motor developers, investors, suppliers, policymakers, and other decision-makers assessing opportunities across the rapidly evolving electric aviation ecosystem.

Key Topics Covered:



SECTION I: REPORT OVERVIEW



1. PREFACE

1.1. Introduction

1.2. Market Share Insights

1.3. Key Market Insights

1.4. Report Coverage

1.5. Key Questions Answered

1.6. Chapter Outlines



2. RESEARCH METHODOLOGY

2.1. Chapter Overview

2.2. Research Assumptions

2.3. Database Building

2.3.1. Data Collection

2.3.2. Data Validation

2.3.3. Data Analysis

2.4. Project Methodology

2.4.1. Secondary Research

2.4.1.1. Annual Reports

2.4.1.2. Academic Research Papers

2.4.1.3. Company Websites

2.4.1.4. Investor Presentations

2.4.1.5. Regulatory Filings

2.4.1.6. White Papers

2.4.1.7. Industry Publications

2.4.1.8. Conferences and Seminars

2.4.1.9. Government Portals

2.4.1.10. Media and Press Releases

2.4.1.11. Newsletters

2.4.1.12. Industry Databases

2.4.1.13. Proprietary Databases

2.4.1.14. Paid Databases and Sources

2.4.1.15. Social Media Portals

2.4.1.16. Other Secondary Sources

2.4.2. Primary Research

2.4.2.1. Introduction

2.4.2.2. Types

2.4.2.2.1. Qualitative

2.4.2.2.2. Quantitative

2.4.2.3. Advantages

2.4.2.4. Techniques

2.4.2.4.1. Interviews

2.4.2.4.2. Surveys

2.4.2.4.3. Focus Groups

2.4.2.4.4. Observational Research

2.4.2.4.5. Social Media Interactions

2.4.2.5. Stakeholders

2.4.2.5.1. Company Executives (CXOs)

2.4.2.5.2. Board of Directors

2.4.2.5.3. Company Presidents and Vice Presidents

2.4.2.5.4. Key Opinion Leaders

2.4.2.5.5. Research and Development Heads

2.4.2.5.6. Technical Experts

2.4.2.5.7. Subject Matter Experts

2.4.2.5.8. Scientists

2.4.2.5.9. Doctors and Other Healthcare Providers

2.4.2.6. Ethics and Integrity

2.4.2.6.1. Research Ethics

2.4.2.6.2. Data Integrity

2.4.3. Analytical Tools and Databases



3. MARKET DYNAMICS

3.1. Forecast Methodology

3.1.1. Top-Down Approach

3.1.2. Bottom-Up Approach

3.1.3. Hybrid Approach

3.2. Market Assessment Framework

3.2.1. Total Addressable Market (TAM)

3.2.2. Serviceable Addressable Market (SAM)

3.2.3. Serviceable Obtainable Market (SOM)

3.2.4. Currently Acquired Market (CAM)

3.3. Forecasting Tools and Techniques

3.3.1. Qualitative Forecasting

3.3.2. Correlation

3.3.3. Regression

3.3.4. Time Series Analysis

3.3.5. Extrapolation

3.3.6. Convergence

3.3.7. Forecast Error Analysis

3.3.8. Data Visualization

3.3.9. Scenario Planning

3.3.10. Sensitivity Analysis

3.4. Key Considerations

3.4.1. Demographics

3.4.2. Market Access

3.4.3. Reimbursement Scenarios

3.4.4. Industry Consolidation

3.5. Robust Quality Control

3.6. Key Market Segmentations

3.7. Limitations



4. MACRO-ECONOMIC INDICATORS

4.1. Chapter Overview

4.2. Market Dynamics

4.2.1. Time Period

4.2.1.1. Historical Trends

4.2.1.2. Current and Forecasted Estimates

4.2.2. Currency Coverage

4.2.2.1. Overview of Major Currencies Affecting the Market

4.2.2.2. Impact of Currency Fluctuations on the Industry

4.2.3. Foreign Exchange Impact

4.2.3.1. Evaluation of Foreign Exchange Rates and Their Impact on Market

4.2.3.2. Strategies for Mitigating Foreign Exchange Risk

4.2.4. Recession

4.2.4.1. Historical Analysis of Past Recessions and Lessons Learnt

4.2.4.2. Assessment of Current Economic Conditions and Potential Impact on the Market

4.2.5. Inflation

4.2.5.1. Measurement and Analysis of Inflationary Pressures in the Economy

4.2.5.2. Potential Impact of Inflation on the Market Evolution

4.2.6. Interest Rates

4.2.6.1. Overview of Interest Rates and Their Impact on the Market

4.2.6.2. Strategies for Managing Interest Rate Risk

4.2.7. Commodity Flow Analysis

4.2.7.1. Type of Commodity

4.2.7.2. Origins and Destinations

4.2.7.3. Values and Weights

4.2.7.4. Modes of Transportation

4.2.8. Global Trade Dynamics

4.2.8.1. Import Scenario

4.2.8.2. Export Scenario

4.2.9. War Impact Analysis

4.2.9.1. Russian-Ukraine War

4.2.9.2. Israel-Hamas War

4.2.10. COVID Impact / Related Factors

4.2.10.1. Global Economic Impact

4.2.10.2. Industry-specific Impact

4.2.10.3. Government Response and Stimulus Measures

4.2.10.4. Future Outlook and Adaptation Strategies

4.2.11. Other Indicators

4.2.11.1. Fiscal Policy

4.2.11.2. Consumer Spending

4.2.11.3. Gross Domestic Product (GDP)

4.2.11.4. Employment

4.2.11.5. Taxes

4.2.11.6. R&D Innovation

4.2.11.7. Stock Market Performance

4.2.11.8. Supply Chain

4.2.11.9. Cross-Border Dynamics



SECTION II: QUALITATIVE INSIGHTS



5. EXECUTIVE SUMMARY



6. INTRODUCTION

6.1. Chapter Overview

6.2. Overview of Aircraft Electric Motors Market

6.2.1. Type of Motor

6.2.2. Type of Aircraft

6.2.3. Type of Output Power

6.2.4. Type of Applications

6.3. Future Perspective



7. REGULATORY SCENARIO



SECTION III: MARKET OVERVIEW



8. COMPREHENSIVE DATABASE OF LEADING PLAYERS



9. COMPETITIVE LANDSCAPE

9.1. Chapter Overview

9.2. Aircraft Electric Motors: Overall Market Landscape

9.2.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

9.2.2. Analysis by Company Size

9.2.3. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

9.2.4. Analysis by Ownership Structure



10. WHITE SPACE ANALYSIS



11. COMPANY COMPETITIVENESS ANALYSIS



12. STARTUP ECOSYSTEM IN THE AIRCRAFT ELECTRIC MOTORS MARKET

12.1. Aircraft Electric Motors Market: Market Landscape of Startups

12.1.1. Analysis by Year of Establishment

12.1.2. Analysis by Company Size

12.1.3. Analysis by Company Size and Year of Establishment

12.1.4. Analysis by Location of Headquarters

12.1.5. Analysis by Company Size and Location of Headquarters

12.1.6. Analysis by Ownership Structure

12.2. Key Findings



SECTION IV: COMPANY PROFILES



13. COMPANY PROFILES

13.1. Chapter Overview

13.2. Allied Motion Technologies*

13.2.1. Company Overview

13.2.2. Company Mission

13.2.3. Company Footprint

13.2.4. Management Team

13.2.5. Contact Details

13.2.6. Financial Performance

13.2.7. Operating Business Segments

13.2.8. Service / Product Portfolio (project specific)

13.2.9. MOAT Analysis

13.2.10. Recent Developments and Future Outlook

*similar detail is presented for other below mentioned companies based on information in the public domain

13.3. Ametek

13.4. Collins Aerospace

13.5. H3X Technologies

13.6. Honeywell International

13.7. Magni X

13.8. Maxon

13.9. Moog

13.10. Pipistrel

13.11. Raytheon Technologies

13.12. Rolls-Royce

13.13. Safran

13.14. Siemens

13.15. Windings

13.16. Woodward



SECTION V: MARKET TRENDS



14. MEGA TRENDS ANALYSIS



15. UNMET NEED ANALYSIS



16. PATENT ANALYSIS



17. RECENT DEVELOPMENTS

17.1. Chapter Overview

17.2. Recent Funding

17.3. Recent Partnerships

17.4. Other Recent Initiatives



SECTION VI: MARKET OPPORTUNITY ANALYSIS



18. GLOBAL AIRCRAFT ELECTRIC MOTORS MARKET

18.1. Chapter Overview

18.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

18.3. Trends Disruption Impacting Market

18.4. Demand Side Trends

18.5. Supply Side Trends

18.6. Global Aircraft Electric Motors Market, Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

18.7. Multivariate Scenario Analysis

18.7.1. Conservative Scenario

18.7.2. Optimistic Scenario

18.8. Investment Feasibility Index

18.9. Key Market Segmentations



19. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF MOTOR

19.1. Chapter Overview

19.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

19.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

19.4. Market Movement Analysis

19.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

19.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for AC Motor: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.7. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for DC Motor: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

19.8. Data Triangulation and Validation

19.8.1. Secondary Sources

19.8.2. Primary Sources

19.8.3. Statistical Modeling



20. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF AIRCRAFT

20.1. Chapter Overview

20.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

20.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

20.4. Market Movement Analysis

20.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

20.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Advanced Air Mobility: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.7. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Fixed Wing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.8. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Rotary Wing: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.9. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Unmanned Aerial Vehicles: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

20.10. Data Triangulation and Validation

20.10.1. Secondary Sources

20.10.2. Primary Sources

20.10.3. Statistical Modeling



21. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF OUTPUT POWER

21.1. Chapter Overview

21.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

21.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

21.4. Market Movement Analysis

21.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

21.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for 10-200 kW: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.7. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Above 200 kW: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.8. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Up to 10 kW: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

21.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

21.9.1. Secondary Sources

21.9.2. Primary Sources

21.9.3. Statistical Modeling



22. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES BASED ON TYPE OF APPLICATION

22.1. Chapter Overview

22.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

22.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

22.4. Market Movement Analysis

22.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

22.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Business and General Aviation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.7. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Emergency Commercial Aviation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.8. Aircraft Electric Motors Market for Main Military Aviation: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

22.9. Data Triangulation and Validation

22.9.1. Secondary Sources

22.9.2. Primary Sources

22.9.3. Statistical Modeling



23. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AIRCRAFT ELECTRIC MOTORS IN NORTH AMERICA

23.1. Chapter Overview

23.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

23.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

23.4. Market Movement Analysis

23.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

23.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in North America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.1. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in the US: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.2. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Canada: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.3. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Mexico: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.6.4. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Other North American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

23.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



24. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AIRCRAFT ELECTRIC MOTORS IN EUROPE

24.1. Chapter Overview

24.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

24.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

24.4. Market Movement Analysis

24.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

24.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Europe: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.1. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Austria: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.2. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Belgium: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.3. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Denmark: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.4. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in France: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.5. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Germany: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Ireland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.7. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Italy: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.8. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Netherlands: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.9. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Norway: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.10. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Russia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.11. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Spain: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.12. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Sweden: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.13. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Switzerland: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.14. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in the UK: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.6.15. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Other European Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

24.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



25. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AIRCRAFT ELECTRIC MOTORS IN ASIA

25.1. Chapter Overview

25.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

25.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

25.4. Market Movement Analysis

25.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

25.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Asia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.1. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in China: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.2. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in India: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.3. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Japan: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.4. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Singapore: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.5. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in South Korea: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.6.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Other Asian Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

25.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



26. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AIRCRAFT ELECTRIC MOTORS IN MIDDLE EAST AND NORTH AFRICA (MENA)

26.1. Chapter Overview

26.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

26.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

26.4. Market Movement Analysis

26.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

26.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Middle East and North Africa (MENA): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.1. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Egypt: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 205)

26.6.2. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Iran: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.3. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Iraq: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.4. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Israel: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.5. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Kuwait: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Saudi Arabia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.7. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in United Arab Emirates (UAE): Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.6.8. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Other MENA Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

26.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



27. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AIRCRAFT ELECTRIC MOTORS IN LATIN AMERICA

27.1. Chapter Overview

27.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

27.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

27.4. Market Movement Analysis

27.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

27.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Latin America: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.1. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Argentina: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.2. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Brazil: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.3. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Chile: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.4. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Colombia Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.5. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Venezuela: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.6.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Other Latin American Countries: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

27.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



28. MARKET OPPORTUNITIES FOR AIRCRAFT ELECTRIC MOTORS IN REST OF THE WORLD

28.1. Chapter Overview

28.2. Key Assumptions and Methodology

28.3. Revenue Shift Analysis

28.4. Market Movement Analysis

28.5. Penetration-Growth (P-G) Matrix

28.6. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Rest of the World: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.1. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Australia: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.2. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in New Zealand: Historical Trends (Since 2020) and Forecasted Estimates (Till 2035)

28.6.3. Aircraft Electric Motors Market in Other Countries

28.7. Data Triangulation and Validation



29. MARKET CONCENTRATION ANALYSIS: DISTRIBUTION BY LEADING PLAYERS

29.1. Leading Player 1

29.2. Leading Player 2

29.3. Leading Player 3

29.4. Leading Player 4

29.5. Leading Player 5

29.6. Leading Player 6

29.7. Leading Player 7

29.8. Leading Player 8



30. ADJACENT MARKET ANALYSIS



SECTION VII: STRATEGIC TOOLS



31. KEY WINNING STRATEGIES



32. PORTER'S FIVE FORCES ANALYSIS



33. SWOT ANALYSIS



34. VALUE CHAIN ANALYSIS



35. STRATEGIC RECOMMENDATIONS

35.1. Chapter Overview

35.2. Key Business-related Strategies

35.2.1. Research & Development

35.2.2. Product Manufacturing

35.2.3. Commercialization / Go-to-Market

35.2.4. Sales and Marketing

35.3. Key Operations-related Strategies

35.3.1. Risk Management

35.3.2. Workforce

35.3.3. Finance

35.3.4. Others



SECTION VIII: OTHER EXCLUSIVE INSIGHTS



36. INSIGHTS FROM PRIMARY RESEARCH



37. REPORT CONCLUSION



A selection of companies mentioned in this report includes, but is not limited to:

Allied Motion Technologies

Ametek

Collins Aerospace

H3X Technologies

Honeywell International

Magni X

Maxon

Moog

Pipistrel

Raytheon Technologies

Rolls-Royce

Safran

Siemens

Windings

Woodward

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/araob

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