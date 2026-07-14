Portnoy Law Firm Announces Class Action on Behalf of Intuit, Inc. Investors

LOS ANGELES, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Portnoy Law Firm advises Intuit, Inc., (“Intuit” or the "Company") (NASDAQ: INTU) investors of a class action on behalf of investors that bought securities between August 22, 2025 and May 20, 2026, inclusive (the “Class Period”). Intuit investors have until September 8, 2026 to file a lead plaintiff motion.

Investors are encouraged to contact attorney Lesley F. Portnoy, by phone 310-692-8883 or email: lesley@portnoylaw.com, to discuss their legal rights, or join the case via https://portnoylaw.com/intuit-inc. The Portnoy Law Firm can provide a complimentary case evaluation and discuss investors’ options for pursuing claims to recover their losses.

The Intuit class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) they had overstated Intuit’s competitive advantages and growth, as well as the overall strength and sustainability of its business model and operations; (ii) in reality, Intuit was losing significant business in its tax-related business, particularly in its Turbo Tax business, as a result of, among other things, increasing competitive and pricing pressures; and (iii) accordingly, Intuit’s previously issued 2026 TurboTax revenue growth guidance was unreliable and/or unrealistic.

On May 20, 2026, during pre-market hours, Reuters published an article entitled “Intuit to cut 17% of global jobs to streamline operations, memo shows,” allegedly reporting that Intuit “is laying off about 17% of its workforce, or about 3,000 employees worldwide.” On this news, the price of Intuit stock dropped nearly 4%, according to the complaint.

Later that day, during post-market hours, Intuit issued a press release announcing its fiscal third quarter 2026 results, allegedly reporting weak Q3 2026 tax season revenue, including that TurboTax revenue grew by only 7% year-over-year versus consensus estimates of at least 8% revenue growth. The Intuit class action lawsuit further alleges that on an accompanying conference call that day, Sasan K. Goodarzi, Intuit’s Chairman and CEO, disclosed that TurboTax online paying units were expected to grow by only 2% as total Internal Revenue Service filers were expected to decline by approximately 30 basis points, representing the “most significant industry-wide contraction since the post-COVID tax season.” On this news, the price of Intuit stock dropped over 20%, according to the complaint.

The Portnoy Law Firm represents investors in pursuing claims caused by corporate wrongdoing. The Firm’s founding partner has recovered over $5.5 billion for aggrieved investors. Attorney advertising. Prior results do not guarantee similar outcomes.

Lesley F. Portnoy, Esq.

Admitted CA, NY and TX Bar

lesley@portnoylaw.com

310-692-8883

www.portnoylaw.com

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