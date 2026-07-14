Langler Air Reports Winter Shift to Ducted Reverse Cycle in Perth

Perth, Western Australia, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Perth, Western Australia - July 14, 2026 -

Perth installer Langler Air says households are switching to ducted reverse cycle systems this winter, with state electricity tariffs reset in July and reverse cycle heating among the cheapest options.

Winter heating enquiries across Perth have shifted sharply towards ducted systems since the state's electricity tariff reset on 1 July, according to Langler Air, an air conditioning installation company based in Balcatta. The standard Synergy home tariff now sits at 32.37 cents per kilowatt hour under pricing confirmed by the Western Australian Government, and heating typically drives the winter peak in household power bills. Interest in the ducted reverse cycle air conditioning Perth households increasingly favour has lifted through autumn and early winter, with many replacing ageing gas heaters and portable electric units before the coldest weeks arrive.

The economics explain the shift. A reverse cycle air conditioner moves heat from the outside air into a home rather than generating it, producing several units of heating for each unit of electricity used. The Australian Government's YourHome guidance lists reverse cycle systems among the cheapest ways to heat a home. Perth's mild winters help, since outdoor temperatures rarely fall low enough to push the systems out of their efficient operating range. For a household running resistive electric heaters through July and August, the difference shows up directly on the power bill.

More information is available at https://langlerair.com.au/.

Ducted systems are drawing particular attention. A ducted system heats or cools an entire home through ceiling vents connected to a single central unit, while a split system serves one room at a time. Langler Air installs both, and has published an information guide covering air conditioning installation Perth residents can consult when comparing system types, sizing, and quotes. The company said winter remains the quietest period for installers, which shortens waiting times compared with the summer rush.

Langler Air has operated in the Perth market for more than 30 years and works as a supply-and-install specialist rather than a service business. Mitsubishi Electric recognises the firm as a Diamond Dealer, and it also installs systems from Daikin and Rinnai. Every job starts with an on-site consultation, with the company assessing the space before recommending a system rather than quoting from floor plans alone. Old units are removed and recycled when new systems go in, and the business does not run a maintenance arm, which keeps its calendar clear for installation work.

"The conversation has changed in the past two winters. People used to ask what it costs to install. Now they ask what it costs to run," said a spokesperson for Langler Air. The spokesperson added that most callers are surprised a reverse cycle system can heat a home for less than the gas or plug-in heaters they already own. "Winter is the practical time to do it. The install calendar is quieter, and the running cost difference shows up from the first cold week."

The pattern in Perth mirrors a wider national move towards efficient electric heating, with several state programs on the east coast already subsidising reverse cycle upgrades as households look to manage energy costs. Western Australian homeowners are making the same calculation on running costs alone. For older housing stock across the metropolitan area, the deciding factor is often ceiling space and duct design, which is assessed during the initial site visit.

About Langler Air

Langler Air is a Perth air conditioning installation and supply company based at Shop 2, 3 Cressall Road, Balcatta WA, providing ducted, split system, and reverse cycle installations across the Perth metropolitan area.

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For more information about Langler Air, contact the company here:



Langler Air

Langler Air

08 6404 3888

info@langlerair.com.au

Shop 2, 3 Cressall Road, Balcatta WA, Australia