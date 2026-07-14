Qosmedix Helps Beauty Brands Simplify Sourcing as Vendor Consolidation Accelerates

Ronkonkoma, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Qosmedix, a subsidiary of Qosina and long-standing sourcing partner to the beauty industry, is helping beauty and personal care brands simplify increasingly complex supply chain operations through its integrated sourcing model as “The Beauty Sourcing Company.”

As brands face growing pressure to improve speed to market, procurement efficiency, supplier coordination, and supply chain consistency, many companies are consolidating vendors and seeking sourcing partners that can provide broader operational support. Managing multiple suppliers across packaging, applicators, customization, logistics, and fulfillment can create inefficiencies, communication gaps, and execution challenges.

“Beauty brands are looking for ways to simplify operations without sacrificing flexibility or quality,” said Sari Sternschein, President of Qosmedix. “We’re seeing a clear movement toward vendor consolidation as brands seek stronger partnerships that can support multiple aspects of the sourcing process under one coordinated strategy.”

By integrating products, customization, logistics, and supply chain support into a single sourcing solution, Qosmedix helps brands reduce vendor fragmentation, improve visibility, and maintain consistency throughout the product lifecycle. For nearly 40 years, the company has supported beauty brands with solutions designed to improve operational efficiency while maintaining flexibility and executional reliability.

As sourcing becomes more tied to operational performance and brand agility, companies that streamline supplier management are better positioned to respond to evolving consumer and market demands.

About Qosmedix

Qosmedix, a subsidiary of Qosina, provides integrated sourcing solutions for beauty brands seeking greater control, consistency, and efficiency. With nearly 40 years of industry expertise, Qosmedix combines products, customization, and supply chain support into one streamlined solution—from applicators and packaging to custom sourcing, kitting, and logistics. Serving as a single sourcing partner, the company helps procurement and product teams reduce vendor complexity, improve execution, and maintain supply chain consistency. By simplifying sourcing and aligning solutions with brand goals, Qosmedix enables beauty and personal care brands to operate more efficiently and execute with confidence across every stage of the product lifecycle. Qosmedix operates in accordance with internationally recognized quality standards and sustainability initiatives, including ISO certifications, EcoVadis Committed Status, and a Greenly Silver Medal for its environmental performance.

Contact Info



Rachelle Morrow

rmorrow@qosina.com

+1 631-242-3000