OGBC Group Announces Global Hardware Accelerator in San Francisco

San Francisco, July 14, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- OGBC Group, a Singapore-based global investment platform, has officially expanded into Silicon Valley with the launch of the OGBC Hardware Accelerator in downtown San Francisco. The initiative is explicitly engineered to capitalize on the region’s premier AI talent while deploying OGBC’s extensive global supply chain infrastructure. By combining cross-border operational expertise with localized ecosystem support, the accelerator aims to radically compress R&D timelines and eliminate the commercialization barriers that historically hinder early-stage hardware enterprises.

OGBC office

Building on a Long-Term Hardware Strategy and Global Footprint

This expansion marks the powerful culmination of OGBC’s multi-year deployment across the global hardware landscape, a strategy catalyzed by its early anchoring investment in FP Solutions. Founded by former Tesla and SpaceX manufacturing executives, FP Solutions has established a stellar track record in accelerating early-stage engineering breakthroughs across space infrastructure, robotics, and climate-tech hardware. Through this investment, OGBC has cultivated extensive hardware incubation expertise, networks, and resources. Seamlessly building upon this deep-tech foundation, OGBC has engineered a complete cross-border closed-loop across key innovation nodes including Kuala Lumpur and Melbourne—integrating seed-stage venture backing with mid-to-late stage manufacturing localization.

A Physical Hub Empowering Early-Stage Founders

In response to Silicon Valley’s prohibitive startup costs, the accelerator disrupts traditional incubation models by providing founders with premium collaborative workspaces alongside comprehensive resource support. This infrastructure-led approach significantly mitigates early-stage operational cash flow pressures, allowing pioneering teams to focus entirely on scaling. By removing these financial friction points, the platform enables founders to seamlessly integrate into the region’s top-tier capital, technology, and talent networks to fully unlock their innovative potential.

Initial Focus: Three High-Growth Sectors with Strong Supply Chain Alignment

The accelerator’s inaugural cohort precisely targets three high-growth sectors engineered for maximum synergy with OGBC’s industrial infrastructure:

Robotics & Embodied AI: Capitalizing on the Bay Area’s algorithm and computing talent, the program fuses Silicon Valley’s cutting-edge “brains” with OGBC’s high-efficiency global manufacturing “bodies.” This infrastructure fast-tracks the physical deployment of intelligent agents from experimental concepts into market-ready hardware.

Capitalizing on the Bay Area’s algorithm and computing talent, the program fuses Silicon Valley’s cutting-edge “brains” with OGBC’s high-efficiency global manufacturing “bodies.” This infrastructure fast-tracks the physical deployment of intelligent agents from experimental concepts into market-ready hardware. Consumer Tech & Smart Hardware: Focusing on premium, high-barrier consumer terminals, the accelerator provides hands-on execution from initial tooling and PCB assembly to global brand positioning. This closed-loop dramatically compresses R&D and manufacturing cycles, minimizing time-to-market for internationally competitive products.

Focusing on premium, high-barrier consumer terminals, the accelerator provides hands-on execution from initial tooling and PCB assembly to global brand positioning. This closed-loop dramatically compresses R&D and manufacturing cycles, minimizing time-to-market for internationally competitive products. Space Tech & Aerospace Innovation: As the commercial NewSpace economy surges, the Bay Area has become a premier nexus for aerospace talent and deep-tech capital. By leveraging global supply chain synergies, the program is engineered to compress the timeline from prototype to orbital deployment, lowering manufacturing barriers for space pioneers and fast-tracking their journey to the cosmos.

Strategic Moat: Unleashing Global Manufacturing Efficiency

Beyond premium urban workspaces and capital matchmaking, the accelerator’s core competitive moat lies in its unparalleled global supply chain integration. Leveraging OGBC’s deep industrial networks, expert pools, and expedited production pipelines across major Asian manufacturing hubs, the program provides end-to-end lifecycle support—spanning rapid prototyping, specialized tooling, critical component sourcing, and commercial-scale mass production. While hardware startups in Silicon Valley traditionally face protracted development bottlenecks, OGBC serves as an elite cross-border infrastructure that radically accelerates time-to-market. By compressing timelines that typically take a year down to mere weeks, the accelerator bridges cutting-edge Silicon Valley innovation with absolute manufacturing efficiency, de-risking the journey from zero to global scale.

Empowering the Next Wave of Physical Intelligence

Concurrently with the official launch of the San Francisco hub, OGBC Group has formally opened applications for its inaugural global hardware cohort. The accelerator is positioned to become not only a premier gravity well for high-conviction deep-tech founders but also the definitive, indispensable conduit linking Silicon Valley’s intellectual capital with the pinnacle of global manufacturing infrastructure.

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